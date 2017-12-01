₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,974 members, 3,948,533 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 December 2017 at 07:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) (8010 Views)
Adeyemi College Of Education Student Gone Missing (photos). / Kidnapper Evans: How My Girlfriend, Amaka Caused My Downfall & Shock Of My Life / UNILAG Student Declared Missing After A Party With A Man Found Dead (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 3:59pm
Amaka Constance Ogbugo '15 Years. she was last seen on Thursday, 30th November, 2017 at Jumofak Bus stop BRT Terminal Ikorodu.
Anyone with useful information should please contact 08063126785 or the Nigerian Police Ipakodo Station, Ikorodu Lagos.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photo-15-year-old-amaka-constance.html
1 Share
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by Kingsleyuc(m): 4:04pm
Damn....please ask her Best friends, Boy friendssss and close acquaintances...i think there will be a clue.
Self-employment opportunity
Cake Baking And Decoration Full Expert Training Course Pdf And Videos Download Free......check my profile
1 Like
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by B3sty: 4:08pm
Front page pls.
God will keep u safe In Jesus Name.
Amen!
10 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by grayht(m): 4:09pm
Na wa oo..
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 4:19pm
I pray she's found in good health in Jesus name Amen.
18 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by Ikwokrikwo: 4:21pm
I pray she doesn't fall into the hands of Skull miners
19 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by LOVEWORLD247(m): 4:23pm
Cute girl may she be found safely
1 Like
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by illicit(m): 5:01pm
I pray you are found alive in time
4 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by Atiku2019: 5:15pm
Ikorodu Dreaded area in Lagos
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 6:02pm
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by Mekanus(m): 6:03pm
Make e no be say skull miners and drillers Don grab her ooo
5 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 6:04pm
Probably slaying now in her bf's room..Safe return!
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by joespiceman(m): 6:04pm
She may have gone to slay. Anywhere she is may she be found
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 6:05pm
She is ripe enough for harvesting na.
She is obviously with Uncle Evaristus enjoying biology practicals somewhere in the neighborhood.
The concerned family should relax, she'd be back @ first light tomorrow morning with a "God saved me from kidnappers story".
Nigerian teenagers are dangers to themselves!
3 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by PrexyD(f): 6:06pm
May your guardian Angel guard your footsteps to your salvation
Amen
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by Manchiefo: 6:06pm
ezeagumar11:U de craze!
3 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by deco22(m): 6:06pm
ezeagumar11:
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by Alexgeneration(m): 6:07pm
I pray she is found.
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by juman(m): 6:09pm
Hope she didnt ran away with a boy.
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by marooh: 6:09pm
Return in safe hand
1 Like
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by kay29000(m): 6:09pm
I pray she is found safe and sound.
1 Like
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by fratermathy(m): 6:10pm
Ikwokrikwo:
Tribal bigots everywhere on this thread without even considering that it is a very young girl that is missing. This can happen to anybody, anywhere.
I am not Yoruba so don't even attempt that "afonja" line on me.
3 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by Edu3Again: 6:10pm
ezeagumar11:Pervert , she is only 15 yrs old
fratermathy:
He didnt mention tribe oh.
1 Like
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by Marvellouzkk(f): 6:11pm
Only if no be
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by Tollicin(m): 6:11pm
Chaii!, since 30th of november. today is 3rd of december.. God will surely locate u IJN name amen
1 Like
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by Iddossam: 6:13pm
she will return safely in Jesus name..... but, she may likely to be enjoying serious dick by now
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by jashar(f): 6:14pm
Lord have mercy...
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by jashar(f): 6:15pm
ezeagumar11:
You're sick. You think that's a joke?
|Re: 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 6:16pm
Dis one don dey slay na, she go hard to find o... What a pity.
Rights Group Condemns The Treatment Of Gay Men In Imo State / Traders Shutdown Nnewi Market Over Kidnap Menace / NDLEA Arrests Barber With N50m Cocaine
Viewing this topic: prospero5(m), dinak1(f), Perfect6(m), Brushless(m), balason, folusoga, keylo(m), jobaltol, Zendinho, wheezyoung(m), Bigseedorf(m), Analystshariff(m), JayEntaur(m), rafaha(m), hepzibahpraise(f), Preetiex(f), Xerox01(m), Ayangba, myke92(m), Alexgeneration(m), Ysquare98, Prime4Val(m), FreshGuy2(m), cris07(m), femi852, Euhedral(f), larrydeck(m), preshinno, amSTARboy, lexicon(m), Divinecosmas, saucespecies, justwise(m), IGBEJOE(m), basictutor, videkon, kelvinreality(m), seyerich(m), dyoungforester(m), OBAGADAFFI, tosinho09 and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26