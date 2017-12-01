Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 15-Year-Old Amaka Constance Ogbugo Declared Missing (Photos) (8010 Views)

Anyone with useful information should please contact 08063126785 or the Nigerian Police Ipakodo Station, Ikorodu Lagos.







Amaka Constance Ogbugo '15 Years. she was last seen on Thursday, 30th November, 2017 at Jumofak Bus stop BRT Terminal Ikorodu.Anyone with useful information should please contact 08063126785 or the Nigerian Police Ipakodo Station, Ikorodu Lagos.

Damn....please ask her Best friends, Boy friendssss and close acquaintances...i think there will be a clue.







God will keep u safe In Jesus Name.

I pray she's found in good health in Jesus name Amen. 18 Likes

I pray she doesn't fall into the hands of Skull miners 19 Likes

Cute girl may she be found safely 1 Like

I pray you are found alive in time 4 Likes

Ikorodu Dreaded area in Lagos

Make e no be say skull miners and drillers Don grab her ooo 5 Likes

Probably slaying now in her bf's room..Safe return!

She may have gone to slay. Anywhere she is may she be found











May your guardian Angel guard your footsteps to your salvation



I pray she is found.

Hope she didnt ran away with a boy.

Return in safe hand 1 Like

I pray she is found safe and sound. 1 Like

Tribal bigots everywhere on this thread without even considering that it is a very young girl that is missing. This can happen to anybody, anywhere.



I am not Yoruba so don't even attempt that "afonja" line on me. Tribal bigots everywhere on this thread without even considering that it is a very young girl that is missing. This can happen to anybody, anywhere.I am not Yoruba so don't even attempt that "afonja" line on me. 3 Likes

Chaii!, since 30th of november. today is 3rd of december.. God will surely locate u IJN name amen 1 Like

she will return safely in Jesus name..... but, she may likely to be enjoying serious dick by now

Lord have mercy...

You're sick. You think that's a joke? You're sick. You think that's a joke?