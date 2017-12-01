Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) (12221 Views)

there is a woman just @ d next block who every end of the year buys large quantities of poor quality rice & refills the rice in stallion rice sacks for re-sale.Would have gone to the nearby police station but I'm pretty sure they'd snitch who casted!

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-woman-caught-re-packaging-poor.html As Reported: 2 Likes 2 Shares

All these developers sef, dem go say na hustling. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Na we dey kill ourselves for this country! 18 Likes









She is simply a virtuous woman.







Nothing do her!





Honesty breeds poverty. She is simply a virtuous woman.Nothing do her!Honesty breeds poverty. 1 Like

Most rice you buy in the market are refilled and not only stallion others like caprice too and also vegetable oil 4 Likes

whistleblowers do your work sharply and report the said woman. some people are very wicked just to make money . 17 Likes 1 Share

Welcome to we country 1 Like

Nawa ohh. This is just terrible

Y are most Nigerians criminally-minded? 3 Likes

Good, good. Necessity is the mother of invention.



Some customers causes these criminalities ,

Royal stallion,Mama Africa, Milan Gold is Exclusively supplied to Nigeria, but Ever Since FG banned importation of Foreign Rice, it varnished, but Customers will always demand for these Rice, so what the sellers do is to smuggle either from Benin Rep, or Cameroon, then Rebag it, just make sure your bag of rice is up to 50kg and is a long Thai Rice that's all.... God bless



I shouldn't have said this abi? 21 Likes 1 Share

Women!



That's why I never stop using them for money rituals! 2 Likes

Honesty breeds poverty. If d two of u or ur mama die now abi dem diagnose all of u for one cancer now, u go dey run come nairaland make dem dey contribute for u.

Mumu. especially dz black she-goat Yewandequeen:

Better than stealing,prostituting or rituals.



Na economy cause am. anoda sickler don join dem too If d two of u or ur mama die now abi dem diagnose all of u for one cancer now, u go dey run come nairaland make dem dey contribute for u.Mumu. especially dz black she-goatanoda sickler don join dem too 4 Likes

I bet it's in the SE part of 9ja.

it's not her fault

it's the economy

Man inhumanity to man...

Wicked!

Better than stealing,prostituting or rituals.



Na economy cause am. 1 Like

I hope with this evidence and more, she can be stopped and made an example of. After she is charged, I hope they seize all that crap, and seize a lot of her finances with at least a year or more jail term. That's what she should get or more for being dishonest and possibly causing health hazard to Africans. More severe consequences if that rice is tests for harmful substances.

idi very stupid 13 Likes

Normal level. Goto Onitsha and see her cohorts there. Naija!

I see brown roof, afonja evil woman 7 Likes

Honesty breeds poverty. Go and check, she is a heavy tither who will be 'blessed' bountifully this December. Go and check, she is a heavy tither who will be 'blessed' bountifully this December. 1 Like 1 Share