Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by MissEdified(f): 5:10pm
As Reported:


there is a woman just @ d next block who every end of the year buys large quantities of poor quality rice & refills the rice in stallion rice sacks for re-sale.Would have gone to the nearby police station but I'm pretty sure they'd snitch who casted!

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-woman-caught-re-packaging-poor.html

Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by python1: 5:11pm
All these developers sef, dem go say na hustling.

Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by mrbillz(m): 5:13pm
Na we dey kill ourselves for this country!

Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 5:13pm
shocked



She is simply a virtuous woman.



Nothing do her!


Honesty breeds poverty.

Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by olasaad(f): 5:48pm
Most rice you buy in the market are refilled and not only stallion others like caprice too and also vegetable oil

Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by ENDTIMEISNEAR: 5:50pm
whistleblowers do your work sharply and report the said woman. some people are very wicked just to make money .

Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:16pm
grin
Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by pol23: 6:17pm
Welcome to we country

Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by Ebuka478(m): 6:17pm
Nawa ohh. This is just terrible
Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by martineverest(m): 6:17pm
Y are most Nigerians criminally-minded?

Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 6:18pm
Good, good. Necessity is the mother of invention.
Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by Grafixnuel(m): 6:18pm
grin
Some customers causes these criminalities ,
Royal stallion,Mama Africa, Milan Gold is Exclusively supplied to Nigeria, but Ever Since FG banned importation of Foreign Rice, it varnished, but Customers will always demand for these Rice, so what the sellers do is to smuggle either from Benin Rep, or Cameroon, then Rebag it, just make sure your bag of rice is up to 50kg and is a long Thai Rice that's all.... God bless wink

I shouldn't have said this abi?

Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by Maydfourth: 6:18pm
Haaa
Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by blackaxe78: 6:18pm
Women!

That's why I never stop using them for money rituals!

Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by Bolustical: 6:18pm
Ok
Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by Keneking: 6:19pm
Lagos sef
Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 6:19pm
I'm speechless oloun
Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by tboneybone(m): 6:19pm
Hmmm
Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by ezeagumar11: 6:20pm
Developers
Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by MasterKim: 6:20pm
olasaad:
Most rice you buy in the market are refilled and not only stallion others like caprice too and also vegetable oil
UbanmeUdie:
shocked



She is simply a virtuous woman.



Nothing do her!


Honesty breeds poverty.
If d two of u or ur mama die now abi dem diagnose all of u for one cancer now, u go dey run come nairaland make dem dey contribute for u.
Mumu. especially dz black she-goat
Yewandequeen:
Better than stealing,prostituting or rituals.

Na economy cause am.
anoda sickler don join dem too

Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by Follysho707: 6:21pm
I bet it's in the SE part of 9ja.
Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by Sirevangel(m): 6:21pm
it's not her fault
it's the economy
Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 6:22pm
Man inhumanity to man...
Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by layuns(m): 6:23pm
Wicked!
Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 6:23pm
Better than stealing,prostituting or rituals.

Na economy cause am.

Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by vioment: 6:24pm
I hope with this evidence and more, she can be stopped and made an example of. After she is charged, I hope they seize all that crap, and seize a lot of her finances with at least a year or more jail term. That's what she should get or more for being dishonest and possibly causing health hazard to Africans. More severe consequences if that rice is tests for harmful substances.
Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by Grafixnuel(m): 6:24pm
Follysho707:
I bet it's in the SE part of 9ja.


idi very stupid angry

Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:24pm
MissEdified:
As Reported:


http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-woman-caught-re-packaging-poor.html


Nigerians are wicked
Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by fratermathy(m): 6:24pm
Normal level. Goto Onitsha and see her cohorts there. Naija!
Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by Arysexy(m): 6:24pm
I see brown roof, afonja evil woman

Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by obyrich(m): 6:24pm
UbanmeUdie:
shocked



She is simply a virtuous woman.



Nothing do her!


Honesty breeds poverty.
Go and check, she is a heavy tither who will be 'blessed' bountifully this December.

Re: Woman Caught Repackaging Poor Quality Rice Into Stallion Rice Sacks (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:24pm
Yewandequeen:
better than stealing.

N economy cause am


You go buy poison chop one day

