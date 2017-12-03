Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday (11290 Views)

Shocking Photos Of Shellfish That Looks Exactly Like the womanhood. / Why Do Men Like Virgins? / 8 Men Have Sex With 15 Year Old Girl To Get Her Initiated Into Cult In Imo. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/virgins-initiated-into-womanhood-at-okrika-market-yesterday These Virgins were initiated into womanhood during the Iria ceremony, yesterday, at the Okrika Market Square, 1 Share

SEE ALL UNCENSORED PHOTOS FROM THE EVENT HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/virgins-initiated-into-womanhood-at-okrika-market-yesterday

OK

This one wey them breast done fall, na virgin too. 31 Likes

serverconnect:

This one wey them breast done fall, na virgin too.

Those girls right now Those girls right now 1 Like

Hmmmm. Virgins with those kind of breasts. 3 Likes 1 Share

virgin p***y!...disvirgined boobs! 22 Likes

shinarlaura:

Hmmmm. Virgins with those kind of breasts.

Na wa oo wetin do d breast,anyway make I go Zoom am well Na wa oo wetin do d breast,anyway make I go Zoom am well 1 Like

shinarlaura:

Hmmmm. Virgins with those kind of breasts.

Abeg ooo I nor see better breast wey stand oo,

Which person own u see among those ladies Abeg ooo I nor see better breast wey stand oo,Which person own u see among those ladies

Virgins with grandmother breast(those breast don suffer) 2 Likes





Story Story



Once upon a time, Some Olympus fell while still a virgin...



End of story



WawuStory StoryOnce upon a time, Some Olympus fell while still a virgin...End of story 3 Likes

Better view, I mean close shot........

London bridge has fallen down o





But wait o, are they now ready for marriage?





Why dem no allow guy at d venue?

If this is in the modern age, imagine how they were there before Oyibo's arrival.

even ma grandmother breast stand pass this one

who dey lie for who?

Virgins and their bress looks like that? who has been handling them?

Nah them. They are family of Late Nnamdi may his soul Rest in perfect picease





They are the most backward people on earth





God will punish who ever sensored what could have been my gain for viewing this topic 3 Likes

SEEN

OK oo Virgins with fallen breastsOK oo

NEHLIVE:

These Virgins were initiated into womanhood during the Iria ceremony, yesterday, at the Okrika Market Square,



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/virgins-initiated-into-womanhood-at-okrika-market-yesterday

Please sell the video to me Please sell the video to me

Lillyane:

Virgins with grandmother breast(those breast don suffer)

wait, dont tell me that one with Olympus has fallen features na virgin.

amnesty7:

s

Macgreat:



Vanpascore:

T

jonnytad:

A

Lillyane:

.





How Nigeria wan take better ?





It is too late too late to fail. Amen

wonderful culture

These boobs am seeing are dead and buried

btw cant believe this kind of poo still exists in my country naija shm 1 Like

virgins in this 21st century

this one that tint her hair like iya oloshi

virgin

iffa hear

abeg next!!!!

Came to check the pictures, not worth my time then zoom out of thread. Quote me if you only read not view else,THUNDER is loading to strike you.