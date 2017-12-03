₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by NEHLIVE: 6:41pm
These Virgins were initiated into womanhood during the Iria ceremony, yesterday, at the Okrika Market Square,
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by NEHLIVE: 6:41pm
SEE ALL UNCENSORED PHOTOS FROM THE EVENT HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/virgins-initiated-into-womanhood-at-okrika-market-yesterday
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by ayourbamie: 6:51pm
OK
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by serverconnect: 6:53pm
This one wey them breast done fall, na virgin too.
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by Day2logic(m): 7:04pm
serverconnect:
Those girls right now
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by shinarlaura(f): 7:37pm
Hmmmm. Virgins with those kind of breasts.
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by ceezarhh(m): 7:38pm
virgin p***y!...disvirgined boobs!
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by Martin0(m): 8:10pm
shinarlaura:
Na wa oo wetin do d breast,anyway make I go Zoom am well
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by Martin0(m): 8:12pm
shinarlaura:
Abeg ooo I nor see better breast wey stand oo,
Which person own u see among those ladies
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by Lillyane(f): 8:43pm
Virgins with grandmother breast(those breast don suffer)
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by Goldenheart(m): 9:34pm
Wawu
Story Story
Once upon a time, Some Olympus fell while still a virgin...
End of story
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by jonnytad(m): 9:34pm
Better view, I mean close shot........
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by Vanpascore(m): 9:34pm
London bridge has fallen down o
But wait o, are they now ready for marriage?
Why dem no allow guy at d venue?
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by Macgreat(m): 9:35pm
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by amnesty7: 9:35pm
If this is in the modern age, imagine how they were there before Oyibo's arrival.
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by LaughButton01(m): 9:35pm
even ma grandmother breast stand pass this one
who dey lie for who?
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by gurunlocker: 9:35pm
Virgins and their bress looks like that? who has been handling them?
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by ibkgab001: 9:35pm
Nah them. They are family of Late Nnamdi may his soul Rest in perfect picease
They are the most backward people on earth
God will punish who ever sensored what could have been my gain for viewing this topic
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by Ojuororun: 9:35pm
SEEN
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by ebujany(m): 9:35pm
Virgins with fallen breasts OK oo
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by Buharimustgo: 9:36pm
NEHLIVE:
Please sell the video to me
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by Amarabae(f): 9:36pm
Lillyane:
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by Blackops(m): 9:36pm
wait, dont tell me that one with Olympus has fallen features na virgin.
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by DaddyKross: 9:36pm
amnesty7:
Macgreat:
Vanpascore:
jonnytad:
Lillyane:
How Nigeria wan take better ?
It is too late too late to fail. Amen
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by myners007: 9:36pm
wonderful culture
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by tgmservice: 9:36pm
These boobs am seeing are dead and buried
btw cant believe this kind of poo still exists in my country naija shm
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by Sirevangel(m): 9:37pm
virgins in this 21st century
this one that tint her hair like iya oloshi
virgin
iffa hear
abeg next!!!!
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by Hardeybohwarley(m): 9:37pm
Came to check the pictures, not worth my time then zoom out of thread. Quote me if you only read not view else,THUNDER is loading to strike you.
|Re: Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood At Okrika Market Yesterday by desreek9(f): 9:38pm
People still do that in this 21st century, wow
