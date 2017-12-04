₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene
|How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by Wisdomkosi(m): 10:57pm On Dec 03
Written by Wisdom Nwedene
Recent studies have shown that many young guys are afraid of getting married these days just because of the increased rate which women stab their husband to death. Just of a recent, a woman was accused of stabbing her husband to death in Abuja because she suspected that her husband is cheating on her. Well, in this my article I try to highlight what a husband should do in case he suspects that her wife is trying to take laws into her hands.
1) Avoid unnecessary arguments : This is not the best time to argue with your wife since she is not happy with you probably she thinks you are cheating on her. Just keep quiet and avoid exchanging words with each other as she may attack you with anything around her because she is totally angry.
2) Don't stay close to any sharp objects : Avoid going close to where something like bottles, knife, etc because she may likely raise it and hit you at that moment. Steer clear from where all types of sharp objects are in order to be at a safer side.
3) Call your close friend : If it is possible to call your close friend to settle the dispute amicably, please kindly do that in order for the problem not to escalate.
4) Leave the house : This is very important if you have called your close friend but she doesn't want to listen. Why can't you just follow that your friend to his house at that moment pending when her mind will calm down then come back?
5)Avoid cheating in relationship : Well, there is no smoke without fire, I think before your partner will accuse you of cheating on her, she may have monitored or discovered that you are into another lady which is painful. So, avoid cheating of any kind but if you are tired of her, why can't you save each other the stress of quarreling everyday and separate for sometime in order for you not to be by your partner.
You can add yours below
(Wisdom Nwedene is a blogger, writer and newspaper editor. Contact : Nwedenewisdom@gmail.com)
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by boss01: 11:01pm On Dec 03
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by Khd95(m): 12:08am
na only God fit epp us..woman go stab go stab forget all these one wey u dey yan
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by chynie: 12:16am
So cos of 2 stabbing you are writing article.
Please put a counter thread for women
On how to defend themselves against domestic violence without killing the man
Or kill the man if is a rape case
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by ubunja(m): 12:19am
the only way to avoid being stabbed to death by your wife is to not get a wife in the first place.
single man = happy man
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by Macgreat(m): 12:20am
Blogger man
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by chloedogie: 10:38am
And love her. There is no woman you show love if not demonic or a devil herself that will ever think of hurting you. They just have that weakness when you show them that love. I respect the womanhood though. They were specially created by God to beautify this life. Even the so called Ashewo and olosho will go the extreme mile for you when you show her love. And when I say love, not necessarily giving her money. Time, words, affection, etc.........
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by braine: 10:39am
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by Desyner: 10:39am
Some of them did things in the past that toughen them up . . . Like joining bad gang. I trace most of these violent back to that.
Some are into drugs too.
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by cinoedhunter: 10:40am
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by mrtwist: 10:40am
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by veacea: 10:40am
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by Bossontop(m): 10:40am
1. No follow or marry wahala gehs
2. If u b waka waka Take proper precautions not to get caught
3. Repeat 1 & 2
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by SOFTENGR: 10:41am
Prepare yourself while you sleep with only one eye open.
In case...
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by EniHolar(f): 10:41am
Which one is a staber-stabee relationship? You must have seen the traits in him/her before getting married.
Anyway....
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by dearsly(m): 10:41am
THE MOST USELESS POST OF 2017
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by plessis: 10:41am
. Marry 2 wives so that the second wife will prevent the first wife from making her a widow...
#je_ki_ori_e_pe
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by eddieguru(m): 10:42am
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by opestein: 10:42am
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by teknomiles11: 10:42am
Haha.. Na so women Don savage reach?
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by ibkkk(f): 10:42am
Domestic violence ain't healthy.
It's better to LEAVE to LIVE.
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by pcguru1(m): 10:42am
Are you truly happy ?
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by Fukafuka: 10:42am
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by sajb(m): 10:42am
Learn that signature move below before you get married...
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by MrBrownJay1(m): 10:42am
LeonaJReid:
then, due to konji, you will be stabbed in your own sleep by your own deadly erection...
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by UbanmeUdie: 10:42am
Na wa o!
See algorithm for avoiding being stabbed by one's wife.
Every determined wife with a mission to kill the husband will always succeed, unless she never mean the man.
Every man is simply at the mercy of his wife.
You do anyhow, you see anyhow.
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by Eddy2cute(m): 10:42am
As for me once the woman starts getting aggressive with me on any arguments the nest day she has reach her father's house oooo.. I can't comma die for any woman
|Re: How To Avoid Being Stabbed To Death By Your Wife By Wisdom Nwedene by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:43am
This information is very timely
