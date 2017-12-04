₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by Oluwabusobomi(f): 9:42am
December 4, 2017
John Shiklam in Kaduna
Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Alhaji Yaro Makama Rigachikun, who decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, has dumped the party. Rigachikun returned to the PDP,alongwith his followers at the weekend in Kaduna. He was received back to the party at a ceremony attended by top leaders of the PDP, including the interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, among several others.
Speaking during the occasion, Rigachikun said he made a grave mistake by joining the APC in 2015.Speaking in Hausa language, he said the APC has failed Nigerians, declaring that the time had come to “change the change.”He said he joined the party, thinking it would address the numerous problems confronting Nigerians, regretting that over two years since its assumption of power, Nigerians were plunged into untold hardship. He condemned the sacking of teachers and local government workers in Kaduna State, alleging that Governor Nasir el-Rufai was implementing anti-people programmes.
He said the governor should start packing his belongings from the Government House, as the people will not vote him again in 2019. “The APC has brought much suffering to Nigerians, in Kaduna State, the teachers are crying, local government workers are suffering and traditional institutions are ridiculed.“The school feeding program is in comatose, in fact, nothing is working in the state, so we must change the change” he said. Hundreds of the defecting members burnt their brooms, the APC symbol.
Rigachikun, who is said to be a closed political ally of Makarfi, was the chairman of PDP in Kaduna State for eight years when Makarfi was governor.
http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/12/04/ex-pdp-chairman-dumps-apc/
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by Oluwabusobomi(f): 9:44am
The end of the evil party is near!
Lalasticlala
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by dunkem21(m): 9:45am
..and this is just 2017
By 2018, Saraki will be reading the letters on the hallowed chambers
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by ehie(f): 9:46am
Music to my ears, food to my soul
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by Booby88(m): 9:46am
Zombies (aka BMC) must be in a terrible situation right now
Atiku2019!
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by excess4luv: 9:49am
the count continues
next!
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by PeterObi2019(m): 9:52am
APC is gone and gone for good
Atiku/Obi
Atiku/Duke
Atiku/Iweala
Atiku/Soludo
Is a win win situation
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by id911: 9:53am
Atikulate2019 loading...
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by Oluwabusobomi(f): 9:55am
I can see sarrki piping through the window
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by Keneking: 9:56am
APC must Go
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by Beress(m): 10:00am
This news de totori me walahi
Beremx
Sarrki
HungerBAD
Gberra
Mynd44
Nextprince
Dropshot
Madridguy
Jesuslovesyou
Omenka
Passingshot
NgeneUkwune
Oya make una come do una job
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by sinistermind(m): 10:01am
I just dey my house dey laugh. All of them will return. These people are founding members of the party. They will return. Na small small
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by keally: 10:02am
Oluwabusobomi:
I pity those southerners that don't actually understand the game.
They decamped to APC in the first place just to make sure power returned to the north and having achieved that they can now decide who among them up north will hold the power, and some of us are here shouting nonsence, anyway as for me Biafra or nothing.
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by id911: 10:03am
Beress:You mean BMC job?
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by Beress(m): 10:05am
Like it or not, PDP remains the only through National party!
Lalasticlala pls let's celebrate democracy
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by Booby88(m): 10:14am
BMC crew and the likes of Hel Rufai are just giving Buhari false hope!
Atiku Will beat them all mercilessly
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by Jombojombo(f): 10:22am
Am back after about 8 months ban!
Buhari your days are numbered!
Go Atiku go!
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by Beress(m): 10:26am
id911:
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:31am
Hell rufai only knows about problems but no solution.
Dwarf!
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by LudaChriz(m): 10:36am
Nobody can be worst than Buhari
Whatever the case is, Nigeria at this point need a nation builder, one who is loved by all. This is an attribute Buhari can never have
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by TrueSenator(m): 10:37am
It's better to decamp than to dump
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by IVORY2009(m): 10:40am
Oluwabusobomi:
Sarrki sarrkiii sarrkiiiii sarrkiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiioiii8i8ii
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by Atiku2019: 10:43am
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by Booby88(m): 10:58am
Atiku2019:
You are late
We don de celebrate am since
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by Splashme: 11:05am
Booby88:
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by Oluwabusobomi(f): 11:20am
Lalasticlala Atiku needs your loyalty
To send the dullard of Daura out of Aso Rock is a task for all of us
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by Jombojombo(f): 11:26am
Oluwabusobomi:
Exactly! All hands must be on deck
Buhari is a mistake that must be corrected
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by dukie25: 11:28am
Interesting
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by erunz(m): 11:31am
where's that !diot that says PDP is dead
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by careytommy7(m): 11:32am
There is an Igbo proverb that says something in the line of 'what ever time you wake up, that is your morning "
Good morning Rigachikun.
However, the North (in the person of Buhari) must be allowed to complete their 2 tenures. So therefore;
bubu till 2023
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by givan(m): 11:39am
APC deadline Jan 1 2019
|Re: Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC by Beress(m): 11:44am
Welcome back home Alhaji
Zombies can go and die
