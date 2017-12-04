Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yaro Makama Rigachikun Dumps APC (13458 Views)

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed Dumps APC, Accuses Buhari Of Incompetence, Corruption / Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP / Rabiu Kwankwaso Dumps APC For PDP With 10 Kano State Lawmakers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





APC VS PDP



John Shiklam in Kaduna



Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Alhaji Yaro Makama Rigachikun, who decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, has dumped the party. Rigachikun returned to the PDP,alongwith his followers at the weekend in Kaduna. He was received back to the party at a ceremony attended by top leaders of the PDP, including the interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, among several others.



Speaking during the occasion, Rigachikun said he made a grave mistake by joining the APC in 2015.Speaking in Hausa language, he said the APC has failed Nigerians, declaring that the time had come to “change the change.”He said he joined the party, thinking it would address the numerous problems confronting Nigerians, regretting that over two years since its assumption of power, Nigerians were plunged into untold hardship. He condemned the sacking of teachers and local government workers in Kaduna State, alleging that Governor Nasir el-Rufai was implementing anti-people programmes.



He said the governor should start packing his belongings from the Government House, as the people will not vote him again in 2019. “The APC has brought much suffering to Nigerians, in Kaduna State, the teachers are crying, local government workers are suffering and traditional institutions are ridiculed.“The school feeding program is in comatose, in fact, nothing is working in the state, so we must change the change” he said. Hundreds of the defecting members burnt their brooms, the APC symbol.



Rigachikun, who is said to be a closed political ally of Makarfi, was the chairman of PDP in Kaduna State for eight years when Makarfi was governor.



http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/12/04/ex-pdp-chairman-dumps-apc/ December 4, 2017APC VS PDPJohn Shiklam in KadunaFormer Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Alhaji Yaro Makama Rigachikun, who decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, has dumped the party. Rigachikun returned to the PDP,alongwith his followers at the weekend in Kaduna. He was received back to the party at a ceremony attended by top leaders of the PDP, including the interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, among several others.Speaking during the occasion, Rigachikun said he made a grave mistake by joining the APC in 2015.Speaking in Hausa language, he said the APC has failed Nigerians, declaring that the time had come to “change the change.”He said he joined the party, thinking it would address the numerous problems confronting Nigerians, regretting that over two years since its assumption of power, Nigerians were plunged into untold hardship. He condemned the sacking of teachers and local government workers in Kaduna State, alleging that Governor Nasir el-Rufai was implementing anti-people programmes.He said the governor should start packing his belongings from the Government House, as the people will not vote him again in 2019. “The APC has brought much suffering to Nigerians, in Kaduna State, the teachers are crying, local government workers are suffering and traditional institutions are ridiculed.“The school feeding program is in comatose, in fact, nothing is working in the state, so we must change the change” he said. Hundreds of the defecting members burnt their brooms, the APC symbol.Rigachikun, who is said to be a closed political ally of Makarfi, was the chairman of PDP in Kaduna State for eight years when Makarfi was governor. 6 Likes

The end of the evil party is near!



Lalasticlala 41 Likes

..and this is just 2017



By 2018, Saraki will be reading the letters on the hallowed chambers ..and this is just 2017By 2018, Saraki will be reading the letters on the hallowed chambers 38 Likes

Music to my ears, food to my soul 11 Likes 1 Share





Atiku2019! Zombies (aka BMC) must be in a terrible situation right nowAtiku2019! 39 Likes 4 Shares

the count continues

next! 3 Likes





Atiku/Obi

Atiku/Duke

Atiku/Iweala

Atiku/Soludo



Is a win win situation APC is gone and gone for goodAtiku/ObiAtiku/DukeAtiku/IwealaAtiku/SoludoIs a win win situation 22 Likes

Atikulate2019 loading... 28 Likes 1 Share

I can see sarrki piping through the window 16 Likes

APC must Go 14 Likes





Beremx

Sarrki

HungerBAD

Gberra

Mynd44

Nextprince

Dropshot

Madridguy

Jesuslovesyou

Omenka

Passingshot

NgeneUkwune



Oya make una come do una job This news de totori me walahiBeremxSarrkiHungerBADGberraMynd44NextprinceDropshotMadridguyJesuslovesyouOmenkaPassingshotNgeneUkwuneOya make una come do una job 21 Likes

I just dey my house dey laugh. All of them will return. These people are founding members of the party. They will return. Na small small 9 Likes 1 Share

Oluwabusobomi:

December 4, 2017



APC VS PDP



John Shiklam in Kaduna



Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Alhaji Yaro Makama Rigachikun, who decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, has dumped the party. Rigachikun returned to the PDP,alongwith his followers at the weekend in Kaduna. He was received back to the party at a ceremony attended by top leaders of the PDP, including the interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, among several others.



Speaking during the occasion, Rigachikun said he made a grave mistake by joining the APC in 2015.Speaking in Hausa language, he said the APC has failed Nigerians, declaring that the time had come to “change the change.”He said he joined the party, thinking it would address the numerous problems confronting Nigerians, regretting that over two years since its assumption of power, Nigerians were plunged into untold hardship. He condemned the sacking of teachers and local government workers in Kaduna State, alleging that Governor Nasir el-Rufai was implementing anti-people programmes.



He said the governor should start packing his belongings from the Government House, as the people will not vote him again in 2019. “The APC has brought much suffering to Nigerians, in Kaduna State, the teachers are crying, local government workers are suffering and traditional institutions are ridiculed.“The school feeding program is in comatose, in fact, nothing is working in the state, so we must change the change” he said. Hundreds of the defecting members burnt their brooms, the APC symbol.



Rigachikun, who is said to be a closed political ally of Makarfi, was the chairman of PDP in Kaduna State for eight years when Makarfi was governor.



http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/12/04/ex-pdp-chairman-dumps-apc/

I pity those southerners that don't actually understand the game.

They decamped to APC in the first place just to make sure power returned to the north and having achieved that they can now decide who among them up north will hold the power, and some of us are here shouting nonsence, anyway as for me Biafra or nothing. I pity those southerners that don't actually understand the game.They decamped to APC in the first place just to make sure power returned to the north and having achieved that they can now decide who among them up north will hold the power, and some of us are here shouting nonsence, anyway as for me Biafra or nothing. 9 Likes

Beress:

This news de totori me walahi

Beremx Sarrki HungerBAD Gberra Mynd44 Nextprince Dropshot Madridguy Jesuslovesyou Omenka Passingshot NgeneUkwune

Oya make una come do una job You mean BMC job? You mean BMC job? 5 Likes

Like it or not, PDP remains the only through National party!



Lalasticlala pls let's celebrate democracy 13 Likes 1 Share

BMC crew and the likes of Hel Rufai are just giving Buhari false hope!



Atiku Will beat them all mercilessly 16 Likes 1 Share

Am back after about 8 months ban!



Buhari your days are numbered!



Go Atiku go! 17 Likes 1 Share

id911:



You mean BMC job? 2 Likes

Hell rufai only knows about problems but no solution.



Dwarf! 15 Likes 2 Shares

Nobody can be worst than Buhari



Whatever the case is, Nigeria at this point need a nation builder, one who is loved by all. This is an attribute Buhari can never have 12 Likes

It's better to decamp than to dump 2 Likes

Oluwabusobomi:

I capn see sarrki piping through the window

Sarrki sarrkiii sarrkiiiii sarrkiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiioiii8i8ii Sarrki sarrkiii sarrkiiiii sarrkiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiioiii8i8ii 5 Likes

Atiku2019:



You are late



We don de celebrate am since You are lateWe don de celebrate am since 1 Like

Booby88:

Zombies (aka BMC) must be in a terrible situation right now



Atiku2019!

Lalasticlala Atiku needs your loyalty



To send the dullard of Daura out of Aso Rock is a task for all of us 10 Likes

Oluwabusobomi:

Lalasticlala Atiku needs your loyalty



To send the dullard of Daura out of Aso Rock is a task for all of us

Exactly! All hands must be on deck



Buhari is a mistake that must be corrected Exactly! All hands must be on deckBuhari is a mistake that must be corrected 6 Likes

Interesting

where's that !diot that says PDP is dead 2 Likes





Good morning Rigachikun.



However, the North (in the person of Buhari) must be allowed to complete their 2 tenures. So therefore;



bubu till 2023 There is an Igbo proverb that says something in the line of 'what ever time you wake up, that is your morning "Good morning Rigachikun.However, the North (in the person of Buhari) must be allowed to complete their 2 tenures. So therefore;bubu till 2023 2 Likes

APC deadline Jan 1 2019 2 Likes