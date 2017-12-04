Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent (2922 Views)

The actress said the Toyota Corolla, she parked in front of the house in Surulere, Lagos, was stolen in the early hours of Sunday the 3rd of December 2017.



Here is how she narrated her ordeal on FB;



“What a sad beginning of the month of December; my car was stolen in the early hours of the 3rd of December, 2017. “Trying to think straight; the joy of the Lord is my strength.”

Speaking with The Nation, the actress disclosed that her spirit has been asking her to leave her present residence but said she could not achieve that, as she was duped in earlier in the year, while trying to get a new apartment.



“I am very low in spirit,” she said.



“My spirit has been speaking to me about this place. I would have moved out, but I was duped while looking for an apartment. The car was parked outside and nobody saw them as it was taken away.



“But we have reported to the right authority”, she added.



Sorry Sorry









Wow!





She looks like a credible scam victim with a disappointing bank statement of account.



If an ordinary Tokunbo Toyota Corolla 2003 model is her "most cherished possession", then it serves her right.





Heart attack loading.



Amem and Amem



Call the authority ASAP







BAD!!!

The car would be recovered

So what should we no did?

Sad news but always remember that.... Every disappointment is a blessing in disguise

And they want Special Anti Robbery Squad banned.



Myopic People wey no dey think beyond their nose.



Disbanding them is not an option.



As youths, we should start thinking like Leaders, Governors and Presidents.



If you are the Governor of a State, will you proscribe your Special Anti Robbery Squad for all these reasons ? I won't. I will only hold their bosses accountable.

na wa o na wa o

Today topics have been abt d ladies wit sad news



Na wao

Speaking with The Nation, the actress disclosed that her spirit has been asking her to leave her present residence but said she could not achieve that, as she was duped in earlier in the year, while trying to get a new apartment.

You will be surprised most Nigerians prefer to eat from others hardwork than work themselves... You will be surprised most Nigerians prefer to eat from others hardwork than work themselves...

you're just plain evil you're just plain evil 1 Like

na wa for the thieves sha... owo december na him dey find

oh!

Jadoskii:

you're just plain evil plain stupid you mean ? plain stupid you mean ? 1 Like 1 Share

The OP and mod who moved this to FP need some spanking and schooling. So, it's the same stolen car that was duped by estate agents? What an unlucky car!

Insurance!!!

This is quite wrong. This is quite wrong.

Lovetinz:

Insurance!!!

90% of Nigerian private car owners are okay with 3rd party Insurance which obviously doesn't cover theft. 90% of Nigerian private car owners are okay with 3rd party Insurance which obviously doesn't cover theft.

Fear God biko!!

ProWalker:





This is quite wrong. thank you. I don't understand why some people just go out of their way to be unnecessarily annoying. thank you. I don't understand why some people just go out of their way to be unnecessarily annoying.

na wa o