|Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by skuki123: 10:23am
Popular Nollywood actress Maureen Okpoko has lost her most-cherished possession weeks to Christmas.
The actress said the Toyota Corolla, she parked in front of the house in Surulere, Lagos, was stolen in the early hours of Sunday the 3rd of December 2017.
Here is how she narrated her ordeal on FB;
“What a sad beginning of the month of December; my car was stolen in the early hours of the 3rd of December, 2017. “Trying to think straight; the joy of the Lord is my strength.”
Speaking with The Nation, the actress disclosed that her spirit has been asking her to leave her present residence but said she could not achieve that, as she was duped in earlier in the year, while trying to get a new apartment.
“I am very low in spirit,” she said.
“My spirit has been speaking to me about this place. I would have moved out, but I was duped while looking for an apartment. The car was parked outside and nobody saw them as it was taken away.
“But we have reported to the right authority”, she added.
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-maureen-okpoko-duped-fake-real-estate-agent-loses-car-surulere-lagos/
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by simijimi: 10:26am
Sorry
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by UbanmeUdie: 10:34am
Wow!
She looks like a credible scam victim with a disappointing bank statement of account.
If an ordinary Tokunbo Toyota Corolla 2003 model is her "most cherished possession", then it serves her right.
Heart attack loading.
For where a man' treasure is, there his heart will be also.
1 Like
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by Kingsleyuc(m): 12:21pm
Amem and Amem
Call the authority ASAP
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by LordPOSEIDON: 1:47pm
BAD!!!
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by Keneking: 1:47pm
The car would be recovered
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by RIPEnglish: 1:47pm
So what should we no did?
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by sajb(m): 1:49pm
Sad news but always remember that.... Every disappointment is a blessing in disguise
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by AntiWailer: 1:49pm
And they want Special Anti Robbery Squad banned.
Myopic People wey no dey think beyond their nose.
Disbanding them is not an option.
As youths, we should start thinking like Leaders, Governors and Presidents.
If you are the Governor of a State, will you proscribe your Special Anti Robbery Squad for all these reasons ? I won't. I will only hold their bosses accountable.
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by yomalex(m): 1:49pm
UbanmeUdie:na wa o
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by Tjohnnay: 1:50pm
Today topics have been abt d ladies wit sad news
Na wao
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by Ruggedfitness: 1:50pm
Speaking with The Nation, the actress disclosed that her spirit has been asking her to leave her present residence but said she could not achieve that, as she was duped in earlier in the year, while trying to get a new apartment.
You will be surprised most Nigerians prefer to eat from others hardwork than work themselves...
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by Jadoskii(m): 1:50pm
UbanmeUdie:you're just plain evil
1 Like
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by tammymie: 1:50pm
na wa for the thieves sha... owo december na him dey find
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by strippyme: 1:50pm
oh!
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by AntiWailer: 1:52pm
Jadoskii:plain stupid you mean ?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by webincomeplus(m): 1:52pm
The OP and mod who moved this to FP need some spanking and schooling. So, it's the same stolen car that was duped by estate agents? What an unlucky car!
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by BruncleZuma: 1:52pm
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by Lovetinz(m): 1:52pm
Insurance!!!
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by ProWalker: 1:53pm
UbanmeUdie:
This is quite wrong.
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by ProWalker: 1:54pm
Lovetinz:
90% of Nigerian private car owners are okay with 3rd party Insurance which obviously doesn't cover theft.
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by charisexy(f): 1:55pm
Fear God biko!!
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by blackbeau1(f): 1:58pm
ProWalker:thank you. I don't understand why some people just go out of their way to be unnecessarily annoying.
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by tammymie: 1:59pm
na wa o
|Re: Maureen Okpoko's Car Stolen, Duped By Estate Agent by Uyi168(m): 2:00pm
sajb:,oga,not all..
