A gallant Nigerian soldier, David Okechukwu Smart, has urged Nigerians to pray for him and his colleagues that are battling the Boko Haram insurgents in the vast and dreaded Sambisa forest. According to the soldier, it is the prayers of Nigerians that are keeping them alive despite loosing many officers in the war against Boko Haram.
Below is what he shared on Facebook;
Ndi igbo ibem... As you celebrate this Xmas and new year to come. I want to use this medium to urge you to pray for those of us that are suffering in sambisa forest... Is your prayers that have been keeping us here alive,,, though we have lost many... Without the military, Boko Haram would have taken over some eastern and western states. Pray for soldiers in northeast of borno state. (maiduguri) and yobe state... Happy new year in advance... God bless the Nigerian Army... Victory is from God alone..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/nigerian-soldier-urges-citizens-to-pray-for-them-in-sambisa-forest.html
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by NwaChibuzor13: 12:09pm
The fool having a cold one in the third pics can't expect me to pray for him. Moreover many personnel we have in the army only joined to escape poverty. They signed up for it , No one forced them to,
After all, a very wise U.S novelist called Philip Roth once quoted in his novel '' Goodbye, Columbus, "Defender of the Faith" saying An infantryman's heart...like his feet, at first aches and swells, but finally grows Hot enough for him to travel the weirdest paths without feeling a thing..
In a lay man's knowledge, It means let them endure, with time they'll get used to it.
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by mrbillz(m): 12:12pm
Gallant boys ride on...
God dey una side
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by Ifeanyi4491(m): 12:16pm
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by darkenkach(m): 12:25pm
Fool, you should be boycotting the zoo army.
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by Evablizin(f): 12:26pm
Chai,my prayer goes for soldiers suffering and fighting in sambisa alone,i don't care about those soldiers collecting #50 and harassing innocent citizens,may God keep you all and give us victory at last. AMEN.
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by DOUBLEWAHALA: 12:35pm
Evablizin:what is the meaning of "chai" and how does it describe the headline above
#litteringnairalandladies spoted
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by Evablizin(f): 12:42pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:Is that all?
Your moniker though,you're looking for wahala but you wouldn't get any from talk more of Doublewahala.
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by DOUBLEWAHALA: 12:45pm
Evablizin:u better modify that your "chai" it doesn't make any meaning
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by Evablizin(f): 12:51pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:Nawa oh,is it your chai?
Oya come and remove it now.
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by yanshDoctor: 1:14pm
if they are ready to resign. i will give them N200,000 each to start business. if they are serious i see no reason why they shouldn't resign.
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by IAMSASHY(f): 2:00pm
May God protect u guys amen
It is too late to fail amen
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by Nawteemaxie(m): 2:00pm
Keep the flag flying.
We pray for you!
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by Ruggedfitness: 2:00pm
God be with them, it is not easy to walk into the face of death with no fear
God be with them, it is not easy to walk into the face of death with no fear
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by Kelvin0(m): 2:00pm
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by orjikuramo(m): 2:00pm
We are a praying people but no matter how prayerful a man is, he can't pray for those who he knows can turn against him tomorrow. My heart only goes with u, my prayers, laiye laiye
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by Amosjaj(m): 2:01pm
Fvck Buhari
And everybody that likes him
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by Tjohnnay: 2:01pm
NwaChibuzor13:try pray for am na
Make him nor flex again
Was he Born to kill
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by austonclint(m): 2:01pm
Ok
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by TarabaTino: 2:02pm
NwaChibuzor13:I no blame you
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by Youngzedd(m): 2:03pm
That kind prayer for Nigerian soldiers from bloody civilians. Make them catch you for road
I commento ma reservo.
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by AnonymousIP: 2:03pm
NwaChibuzor13:
RECEIVE SENSE
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by davillian(m): 2:03pm
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by Temidayo9(m): 2:03pm
It means there is still green vegetation in Sambisa Forest now.
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by lastempero: 2:04pm
I will advice u to resign or desert the army,the war u are fighting is a lost course.the country itself is not worth dying for.so nwanne use ur head.
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by fratermathy(m): 2:05pm
darkenkach:
And your family will feed and clothe him after abi?
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by Fatherly: 2:08pm
The way this book haram issue is going,
Each state should that training her indigene in the act of warfare and self defense ASAP
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by magicbrainz: 2:09pm
hmmmm.........prayer ke...it is well
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by DedeNkem: 2:10pm
The look like thugs, very unprofessional.
|Re: Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC by Godsate: 2:11pm
God will be with you and protect you all in Jesus name.
Bomb Scare In Bayelsa State As Workers Run For Safety
