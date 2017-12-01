Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Pray For Us Suffering In Sambisa Forest;Soldier Begs Nigerians Ahead Of Xmas.PIC (2569 Views)

Below is what he shared on Facebook;



Ndi igbo ibem... As you celebrate this Xmas and new year to come. I want to use this medium to urge you to pray for those of us that are suffering in sambisa forest... Is your prayers that have been keeping us here alive,,, though we have lost many... Without the military, Boko Haram would have taken over some eastern and western states. Pray for soldiers in northeast of borno state. (maiduguri) and yobe state... Happy new year in advance... God bless the Nigerian Army... Victory is from God alone..



Source; A gallant Nigerian soldier, David Okechukwu Smart, has urged Nigerians to pray for him and his colleagues that are battling the Boko Haram insurgents in the vast and dreaded Sambisa forest. According to the soldier, it is the prayers of Nigerians that are keeping them alive despite loosing many officers in the war against Boko Haram.Below is what he shared on Facebook;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/nigerian-soldier-urges-citizens-to-pray-for-them-in-sambisa-forest.html

cc; lalasticlala

The fool having a cold one in the third pics can't expect me to pray for him. Moreover many personnel we have in the army only joined to escape poverty. They signed up for it , No one forced them to,



After all, a very wise U.S novelist called Philip Roth once quoted in his novel '' Goodbye, Columbus, "Defender of the Faith" saying An infantryman's heart...like his feet, at first aches and swells, but finally grows Hot enough for him to travel the weirdest paths without feeling a thing..



In a lay man's knowledge, It means let them endure, with time they'll get used to it. 2 Likes

Gallant boys ride on...

God dey una side 1 Like

Fool, you should be boycotting the zoo army. 1 Like

Chai,my prayer goes for soldiers suffering and fighting in sambisa alone,i don't care about those soldiers collecting #50 and harassing innocent citizens,may God keep you all and give us victory at last. AMEN. 4 Likes 1 Share

if they are ready to resign. i will give them N200,000 each to start business. if they are serious i see no reason why they shouldn't resign. 2 Likes

May God protect u guys amen







It is too late to fail amen

Keep the flag flying.

We pray for you!

God be with them, it is not easy to walk into the face of death with no fear God be with them, it is not easy to walk into the face of death with no fear

We are a praying people but no matter how prayerful a man is, he can't pray for those who he knows can turn against him tomorrow. My heart only goes with u, my prayers, laiye laiye

Fvck Buhari





And everybody that likes him

NwaChibuzor13:

try pray for am na







Make him nor flex again





Was he Born to kill try pray for am naMake him nor flex againWas he Born to kill

NwaChibuzor13:

I no blame you I no blame you





I commento ma reservo. That kind prayer for Nigerian soldiers from bloody civilians. Make them catch you for roadI commento ma reservo.

NwaChibuzor13:

RECEIVE SENSE RECEIVE SENSE

It means there is still green vegetation in Sambisa Forest now.

I will advice u to resign or desert the army,the war u are fighting is a lost course.the country itself is not worth dying for.so nwanne use ur head.

darkenkach:

Fool, you should be boycotting the zoo army.

And your family will feed and clothe him after abi? And your family will feed and clothe him after abi?

The way this book haram issue is going,

Each state should that training her indigene in the act of warfare and self defense ASAP

hmmmm.........prayer ke...it is well

The look like thugs, very unprofessional.