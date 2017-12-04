₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by Yarnvibes(f): 1:13pm
A dearth of experts in cybersecurity and technology is leaving Nigeria vulnerable to cybercrimes, warns the Department for State Security Service (DSS).
DSS says internet fraud is more prevalent in the south west, especially Lagos, Ogun and Oyo.
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) is considered to have the highest concentration of cyber criminals and in the country.
Deputy-Director of the DSS in-charge of Security in Anambra state, Mr.Yekini Ishola, made the disclosure while presenting a paper on cyber crimes and the way out at a two-day annual security seminar organised by the Security Department of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, tagged "Developing Technological Strategy Towards Crime Reduction In Tertiary Institution."
He said cyber crimes were not committed by an individual, but a network of criminal activities perpetrated by syndicates using what he referred to as identity theft, hacking, stocking, malicious software and other dubious means to gain access into personal information and account details.
"As a result of dearth of hitech cyber security apparatus in the country, it could be rather difficult to fight cyber crimes to a standstill. Collective responsibility is therefore required to track cyber fraudsters and their cronies," he stressed.
Identifying investigation and intelligence gathering as ways perpetrators of cyber crimes could be nailed, the security expert however cautioned the public to desist from disclosing sensitive personal information like Bank Verification Numbers, ATM pin numbers, passwords and phone numbers to unknown persons.
http://fabinfos.com/lautech-highest-concentration-cyber-criminals-says-dss/
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by NwaChibuzor13: 1:18pm
That lautech is not a university at all. They lead the way in prostitution and 419. To cap it up, they have a very slow calendar and can go on strike at anytime. If you have any child, ward or sibling applying for that school please tell him not to because their students are always very dull too. They don't know anything.
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by 2shure: 1:43pm
yahoo ogume
boiz full fah schl
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by emeijeh(m): 2:45pm
It is quite pathetic that students don't read their books these days.
Visit campuses across the country..... Most of the students are into cyber crimes, invading banks for money transfer slips daily.
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by Okoyeeboz: 2:45pm
Lautech Students are far technologically ahead of our security agencies.
The problem is that the security agencies are not equipped with the right personnel and intelligence to nip crimes like this in the bud. Hence, their investigations are Kickstarted by petitions and not discoveries.
The security agencies are reactionary and not precautionary but I don't blame them.
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by SNIPER123: 2:45pm
Ni bi gbogbo ni won ti ko adie ale.
Ko si ibi ti ise ko si
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by qreem231(m): 2:45pm
This is no news, pikin wey dem born today sef sabi say LAUTECH na the HQ of wire.
Next News please!
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by tribalistseun: 2:46pm
Na dem
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by Adogleta(m): 2:46pm
This one and powder exporting development, which one better pass?
Like if Yahoo Yahoo SW is better, Share if Drug trafficking & Coke development SE is better.
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by Opistorincos(m): 2:46pm
This is no news ... We already know they are the HQ of Nigerian association of electricians aka wire wire crew
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by GudluckIBB(m): 2:46pm
Thats the same school with constituted Authority
Ajimobi comes to mind
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by Folaoni(m): 2:46pm
I think their computer science department should be awarded for this achievement
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by kennygee(f): 2:46pm
Teenagers trying to make it big via Yahoo.
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by r2beez(m): 2:46pm
D
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by damibravo(m): 2:47pm
As an IT person, anytime I tell someone I graduated from LAUTECH...
A guilty look follows...
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by ghiloman28: 2:47pm
Hmmm ....ok
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by Robisky001: 2:47pm
I agree with that submission in all totality... Little wonder skull mining is booming here in the south West.
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by DanielsParker(m): 2:47pm
okay
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by jiggyniga: 2:47pm
more like an open secret
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by 9jakohai(m): 2:47pm
NwaChibuzor13:
The cyber crime problem is way beyond LAUTECH
Also, strikes in LAUTECH have more to do with funding, made difficult by the refusal to increase fees. Education is not cheap.
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by ayomidegambari(m): 2:47pm
Lautech...house of wayas
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by Fukafuka: 2:47pm
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by mankan2k7(m): 2:48pm
NwaChibuzor13:
slowpoke, ode osi
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 2:48pm
AFONJAAAAAAAAA!!!!!
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by Nigeriadondie: 2:48pm
The moment I saw the name and the location, I know it is dem.
Where are they now? If na IMSU, ABSU, or universities in d hEast or omo hinna matter, this thread for don full with hIPOB
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by Blackhawk01: 2:48pm
No be news na, stale gist.
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by loadedvibes: 2:48pm
Lol.. Na lie.. let's not name it.. fraud na fraud and if fraud na fraud this means those in Aso rock are .......?
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by ORACLE1975(m): 2:49pm
No lie
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by Keneking: 2:49pm
South West
|Re: LAUTECH Has Highest Concentration Of Cyber Criminals, Says DSS by Okewa: 2:49pm
He clear like DSTV
