DSS says internet fraud is more prevalent in the south west, especially Lagos, Ogun and Oyo.



Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) is considered to have the highest concentration of cyber criminals and in the country.



Deputy-Director of the DSS in-charge of Security in Anambra state, Mr.Yekini Ishola, made the disclosure while presenting a paper on cyber crimes and the way out at a two-day annual security seminar organised by the Security Department of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, tagged "Developing Technological Strategy Towards Crime Reduction In Tertiary Institution."



He said cyber crimes were not committed by an individual, but a network of criminal activities perpetrated by syndicates using what he referred to as identity theft, hacking, stocking, malicious software and other dubious means to gain access into personal information and account details.



"As a result of dearth of hitech cyber security apparatus in the country, it could be rather difficult to fight cyber crimes to a standstill. Collective responsibility is therefore required to track cyber fraudsters and their cronies," he stressed.



Identifying investigation and intelligence gathering as ways perpetrators of cyber crimes could be nailed, the security expert however cautioned the public to desist from disclosing sensitive personal information like Bank Verification Numbers, ATM pin numbers, passwords and phone numbers to unknown persons.



That lautech is not a university at all. They lead the way in prostitution and 419. To cap it up, they have a very slow calendar and can go on strike at anytime. If you have any child, ward or sibling applying for that school please tell him not to because their students are always very dull too. They don't know anything. 34 Likes 4 Shares

It is quite pathetic that students don't read their books these days.







Visit campuses across the country..... Most of the students are into cyber crimes, invading banks for money transfer slips daily. 4 Likes 1 Share

Lautech Students are far technologically ahead of our security agencies.



The problem is that the security agencies are not equipped with the right personnel and intelligence to nip crimes like this in the bud. Hence, their investigations are Kickstarted by petitions and not discoveries.



The security agencies are reactionary and not precautionary but I don't blame them. 29 Likes 1 Share



Ni bi gbogbo ni won ti ko adie ale.

Ko si ibi ti ise ko si Ni bi gbogbo ni won ti ko adie ale.Ko si ibi ti ise ko si 2 Likes 1 Share

This is no news, pikin wey dem born today sef sabi say LAUTECH na the HQ of wire.

Next News please! 11 Likes 2 Shares

Like if Yahoo Yahoo SW is better, Share if Drug trafficking & Coke development SE is better.



This one and powder exporting development, which one better pass?Like if Yahoo Yahoo SW is better, Share if Drug trafficking & Coke development SE is better. 23 Likes 16 Shares

This is no news ... We already know they are the HQ of Nigerian association of electricians aka wire wire crew 15 Likes 2 Shares

Thats the same school with constituted Authority



Ajimobi comes to mind 10 Likes 1 Share

I think their computer science department should be awarded for this achievement 70 Likes 1 Share

Teenagers trying to make it big via Yahoo. 2 Likes 1 Share

As an IT person, anytime I tell someone I graduated from LAUTECH...

A guilty look follows... 42 Likes 5 Shares

I agree with that submission in all totality... Little wonder skull mining is booming here in the south West. 10 Likes 1 Share

more like an open secret 5 Likes 1 Share

NwaChibuzor13:

That lautech is not a university at all. They lead the way in prostitution and 419. To cap it up, they have a very slow calendar and can go on strike at anytime. If you have any child, ward or sibling applying for that school please tell him not to because their students are always very dull too. They don't know anything.

The cyber crime problem is way beyond LAUTECH



Also, strikes in LAUTECH have more to do with funding, made difficult by the refusal to increase fees. Education is not cheap. The cyber crime problem is way beyond LAUTECHAlso, strikes in LAUTECH have more to do with funding, made difficult by the refusal to increase fees. Education is not cheap. 1 Like 1 Share

Lautech...house of wayas 2 Likes

NwaChibuzor13:

That lautech is not a university at all. They lead the way in prostitution and 419. To cap it up, they have a very slow calendar and can go on strike at anytime. If you have any child, ward or sibling applying for that school please tell him not to because their students are always very dull too. They don't know anything.



slowpoke, ode osi slowpoke, ode osi 22 Likes

AFONJAAAAAAAAA!!!!! 9 Likes 1 Share

The moment I saw the name and the location, I know it is dem.

Where are they now? If na IMSU, ABSU, or universities in d hEast or omo hinna matter, this thread for don full with hIPOB The moment I saw the name and the location, I know it is dem.Where are they now? If na IMSU, ABSU, or universities in dormatter, this thread for don full with 4 Likes

No be news na, stale gist. 1 Like

Lol.. Na lie.. let's not name it.. fraud na fraud and if fraud na fraud this means those in Aso rock are .......? 3 Likes

South West 5 Likes 1 Share