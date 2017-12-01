₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by erunz(m): 2:41pm
The Inspector General of Police, Idris Kpotun Ibrahim, has ordered the immediate re-organization of special anti-robbery squad (sars) across the country this was as a result of the #EndSARS campaign launched on Twitter by some Nigerians The campaign had exposed some of the atrocities committed by the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad The IGP in a statement on Monday said “the Nigeria Police Force has observed the recent trends of event in the Social Media on the #ENDSARSNOW and the controversy being generated by the innuendos from the allegations and other misconceptions as it concerns the Operational roles and activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a detachment of the Nigeria Police Force. ‘Undoubtedly, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have been doing very well in fighting violent crimes such as Armed Robbery, Kidnappings and Cattle Rustling in the country in the recent time and this has resulted in drastic reduction of incidents of the mentioned violent crimes nationwide. ‘However, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni concerned with public interest and the need to reposition the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for more efficiency and effective service delivery to all Nigerians and ensure that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operates based on International Core Value of Policing with integrity and make sure the rule of law prevails in the operations and activities of the outfit, the IGP has directed the immediate re-organization of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) nationwide and instant investigation into all the allegations, complaints and infractions levelled against the personnel of the Special Anti Robbery Squad across the country by the IGP X-Squad of the Force. ‘In the new arrangement, a Commissioner of Police is now the overall head of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad nationwide under the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja. ‘The Police Zonal Commands, State Commands and Divisions will continue to operate anti-crime units/sections, crime prevention and control squads and teams imperative to prevent and detect crimes and criminalities in their Area of Responsibilities, and other crack squads necessary to sustain law and order and protection of life and properties in their Area of responsibilities (AOR). ‘Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) will now exist and operate in the State and Zonal Commands under the Commissioner of Police (F-SARS) at the Force Headquarters. A Federal SARS Commander of a Rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and not below Superintendent of Police (SP) will be in charge of FSARS in State and Zonal Commands across the Country. All Commissioners of Police have been directed by the Inspector General of Police to comply with this directive with immediate effect and warn their personnel not to pose as SARS operatives. The IGP X-Squad has been mandated to go round the Commands and Police Formations nationwide to ensure strict compliance and apprehend any erring police officer. ‘Furthermore, a new training program to be organized by the Force in collaboration with some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Local and International NGOs, and other Human Rights Organizations on core Police Duties, Observant of Human Rights and Handling, Care and Custody of Suspects have been directed by the Inspector General of Police for all Federal SARS personnel nationwide with immediate effect. ‘However, aggrieved members of the public who have any complaint in the past or present of violation of their rights by any Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) personnel anywhere in the country are to report through any of the following channels for investigation and further actions. i. IGP X-SQUAD 0902 690 0729 – CALLS 0903 227 8905 – SMS 0903 562 1377 – whatsapp Email: integrityxsquad@gmail.com ii. FORCE PUBLIC COMPLAINT BUREAU 07056792065 Calls/SMS/whatsapp 08088450152 Calls/SMS/whatsapp Email: bailisfree@gmail.com, pressforabuja@gmail.com Twitter: @PoliceNG www.facebook.com/ngpolice iii. PUBLIC COMPLAINT RAPID RESPONSE UNIT (PCRRU) 08057000001 – Calls Only 08057000002 – Calls Only 08057000003 – SMS & whatsapp only Twitter: @PoliceNG_PCRRU www.facebook.com/PolicePCRRU
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/breraking-igp-bows-endsars-orders-immediate-re-organization-sars/
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by AnodaIT(m): 2:58pm
The last order to remove road blocks was not obeyed.
Let's wait and see.
Too early to celebrate
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by manutdrichie(m): 3:10pm
This SARS issue is a very funny one
Wike has been complaining about them, there were situations where they aided snatching of ballot boxes during rivers rerun but each time same people complaining now will keep talking about the MBU experience as if two wrongs has ever made anything right
E don reach una turn why u dey complain?
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by olatade(m): 3:10pm
Good one from the IGP
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by tonio2wo: 3:13pm
igp whey worse pass sars?
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by swagagolic01(m): 3:15pm
If it will be obeyed
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by Keneking: 3:16pm
Nonsense IGP
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by 989900: 3:31pm
SPECIAL ADVANCED ROBBERY SQUAD (SARS).
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by Ayo4251(m): 3:38pm
As If the order will be obeyed
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by hardywaltz(m): 3:38pm
Useless order
Useless IG
As if they will obey him..
Ordinary road block he cannot dismantle...
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by aguiyi2: 3:38pm
Na today!!!.Oga IG,reorganize yourself first.
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by nan1: 3:38pm
Good News that is the power of social media
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by Pepsi101: 3:38pm
Spineless IG, ordinary stop road block order, you couldn't enforce.
The whole of this police needs holistic reforms.
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by Letslive: 3:38pm
If it were overseas that useless IGP would have resigned.Next time you folks will still vote in a sick president.
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by steeltu(m): 3:39pm
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by blackbeau1(f): 3:39pm
A bigger monster would take the place of SARS.
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by cr7rooney10(m): 3:39pm
End sars or casala go burst
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by ehissi(m): 3:40pm
Hmmmmm......... :-
Buhari Media Centre don teach this wan order! Why E no order the murderers of the REC of INEC in Kano state when he was in charge yo brought to book?
Ewu gambia.......
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by Tvegas(m): 3:40pm
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by comradeodunze: 3:40pm
Everything in that country almost always have to do with "order". How about some substantiative investigation and proper conclusion of this process before ordering people around.
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by comshots(m): 3:40pm
Let it be scrapped.
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by xrayz(m): 3:40pm
As if that will solve the problem.
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by jtjohn(m): 3:40pm
k
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by Olulinks(m): 3:41pm
That's the problem one faces when a government parastatal or an organization has no good PR office. Imagine the IGP having to talk and even indirectly accepting that the circumstance is truly out of order.
What should be done next in a normal clime is to let the PR section of the anti-robbery squad or the Police PR section, swing into action to educate the officers and enlighten the citizens on the situation at hand.
It's obvious the officers have lost direction. They need orientation. The public are scared. The people need an assurance of safety from well trained officers (PR Department). It's that simple!
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by sportfolder: 3:41pm
hh
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by mrphysics(m): 3:41pm
Op should have at least organized the content for easy comprehension.
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by BmarhoSMD(m): 3:41pm
this is the best news I've heard all day
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by Playz: 3:41pm
Reorganization
They also need reorientation... They don't know their jurisdiction.. How will you stop someone and ask to search their phone without their consent
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by hokafor(m): 3:41pm
Let watch and see, maybe the same way he stop road block. Nigerian police is a cursed organization.
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by datola: 3:41pm
Initial Gragra- IG
|Re: Breaking: IGP Bows #endsars, Orders Immediate Re-organization Of SARS by eluquenson(m): 3:41pm
That's a good idea by IGP, but NPF need overhauling and needs to set some basic standard.
Although, our officers of NPF are really doing a great job
