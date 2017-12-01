₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by newsynews: 2:44pm
Below is a video showing a SARS Officer threatening to shoot Nigerian Singer, African Chyna while he was in his car returning from a video shoot. The Singer recorded the incident with his smart phone.
There is currently a social media outcry for the government to put an end to SARS with the hashtag #EndSars trending on twitter and getting contributions from notable celebrities and even Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/12/endsars-video-of-sars-officer-threatening-shoot-african-chyna.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKKz80YLNjQ
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by princeade86(m): 2:48pm
#endsars# they are criminal in uniform
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by serverconnect: 2:50pm
NPF, IS THE WORST SET OF PEOPLE.
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by newsynews: 4:08pm
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by Ecuador1(m): 5:22pm
serverconnect:
Sars never hold u b4
Atleast police with small money if u dey drive dem go free u but sarz go first label u accusations den if u no get mind no b small money u go pay
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by loadedvibes: 6:13pm
Shey them say no proof... where NPF see proof o.. and I k ow say more go surface
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by Araoluwa005(m): 6:13pm
#endsarsjare they are criminals in unform
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by Yourr: 6:13pm
This is what happens when you give a frustrated individual power, imagine what happened when we gave Buhari power.
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by HoneyBee23(f): 6:14pm
I stand with #endSars movement,they are evil !
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by JayIlych: 6:14pm
This sars wahala don too much o. I remember last semester in unn, they just entered bet9ja shop where customers are losing money, shooting sporadically into the air, they caught one guy, tried moving him to their car, he refused, they shot at a spot very close to hs legs, then forced him in and drove him away. I've seen 4 sars guys kill a guy because he was embroiled in phone theft. Where they take the dead bodies, nobody knws. #ENDSARS
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by Hysmady(m): 6:14pm
fvck sars not sarz
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by kings09(m): 6:14pm
Nawa oo..all of diz hapnin under buhari
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by Drsheddy(m): 6:14pm
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by catherineokezie(f): 6:14pm
A day is coming when trend like corrupt politicians should be jailed
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by Agimor(m): 6:15pm
If Nigerians could be this united towards bad governance probably we would have got little to worry about....
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by Topestbilly(m): 6:15pm
Criminals As$ lickers. #Endsars
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by Compliant: 6:15pm
I SINCERELY DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY GOVERNMENT IS FINDING IT HARD TO CURB THE ACTIVITIES OF SARS
WHAT A COUNTRY
#EndSars
#SleepingSenate
#CarelessGovt
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by frankobaba(m): 6:15pm
USELESS BASTARDS CALLED S.A.R.S
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by clintonopah(m): 6:16pm
Hahah! Shoot me!
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by Realdeals(m): 6:16pm
princeade86:Uniform??, they don't have any. They only wear Polo shirt with inscription SARS and jeans trousers. Infact anybody can be SARS.
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by hollamanng(m): 6:16pm
Sars that was checking my Facebook messages and told me why would I have foreign friends that my friends should be only Nigerians
They even checked my BBM and one of my friends was using LeBron pic as dp and he ask me if my friends is playing basketball and I said NO he said that we are pure scammers
#endSARS
We have two types of Sars
1) Sars on the beat
2) Sars wey dey beat
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by princeade86(m): 6:16pm
if u be police, police well well, no go take bribe. oya lead us well.
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by KogitesolarLTD: 6:16pm
So sad
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by BruncleZuma: 6:17pm
This guy and eeem African China English sef
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by Nnannakalu: 6:17pm
They will so accuse you to the point where you won't have anything to say anymore
This one time my sister forgot her purse in my car, these guys stopped me, opened the purse, saw some fragrance powder scattered in the purse and I was immediately labeled a cocaine dealer. One of them sniffed the purse and was like... It's cocaine, handcuff him.
I was totally startled
#Endsars
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 6:17pm
Almost all Nigerians have bad stories with Sars.... Sometime in 2015 or so, me and my cousin with friends went out to grab something to eat around 10pm, after eating and trying to catch a cab to get home those evil SARS men in owerri pull up with a bus and forced us in. They way the harass women they picked up and even young boys returning from watching football match just cause of ordinary #500.
Nigerian police is uncultured and very unprofessional and something should be done.They commit every evil crime cause they know they're surely getting away with it.
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by StainlessH(m): 6:17pm
Old video, but evergreen.
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by nkwuocha1: 6:18pm
#End SARS
My dad out of fear bailed my immediate elder brother and his bestie, an orphan with 750k(50k was reduced) because an igbo SARS guy adviced him to do that immediately. According to him,many times they exchange the lives of other detainees,including innocent ones with hardened criminals and serial murderers(especially wealthy men's children) who pay exclusively to attain freedom.
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by continentalceo(m): 6:18pm
Shoot you?
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by bentlywills(m): 6:18pm
#EndSARs
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by sirwilson(m): 6:18pm
|Re: SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) by 0temSapien: 6:18pm
Chai
