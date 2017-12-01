Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / SARS Officer Threatening To Shoot African Chyna (Video) (4679 Views)

There is currently a social media outcry for the government to put an end to SARS with the hashtag #EndSars trending on twitter and getting contributions from notable celebrities and even Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKKz80YLNjQ Below is a video showing a SARS Officer threatening to shoot Nigerian Singer, African Chyna while he was in his car returning from a video shoot. The Singer recorded the incident with his smart phone.There is currently a social media outcry for the government to put an end to SARS with the hashtag #EndSars trending on twitter and getting contributions from notable celebrities and even Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

#endsars# they are criminal in uniform 5 Likes

NPF, IS THE WORST SET OF PEOPLE. 11 Likes

NPF, IS THE WORST SET OF PEOPLE.



Sars never hold u b4

Atleast police with small money if u dey drive dem go free u but sarz go first label u accusations den if u no get mind no b small money u go pay Sars never hold u b4Atleast police with small money if u dey drive dem go free u but sarz go first label u accusations den if u no get mind no b small money u go pay 10 Likes

Shey them say no proof... where NPF see proof o.. and I k ow say more go surface

#endsarsjare they are criminals in unform 2 Likes

This is what happens when you give a frustrated individual power, imagine what happened when we gave Buhari power. 8 Likes

I stand with #endSars movement,they are evil ! 10 Likes

This sars wahala don too much o. I remember last semester in unn, they just entered bet9ja shop where customers are losing money, shooting sporadically into the air, they caught one guy, tried moving him to their car, he refused, they shot at a spot very close to hs legs, then forced him in and drove him away. I've seen 4 sars guys kill a guy because he was embroiled in phone theft. Where they take the dead bodies, nobody knws. #ENDSARS

Nawa oo..all of diz hapnin under buhari

A day is coming when trend like corrupt politicians should be jailed 1 Like

If Nigerians could be this united towards bad governance probably we would have got little to worry about.... 4 Likes





Criminals As$ lickers. #Endsars Criminals As$ lickers. #Endsars

I SINCERELY DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY GOVERNMENT IS FINDING IT HARD TO CURB THE ACTIVITIES OF SARS



WHAT A COUNTRY



#CarelessGovt 2 Likes 2 Shares

USELESS BASTARDS CALLED S.A.R.S 1 Like

Uniform??, they don't have any. They only wear Polo shirt with inscription SARS and jeans trousers. Infact anybody can be SARS.

Sars that was checking my Facebook messages and told me why would I have foreign friends that my friends should be only Nigerians

They even checked my BBM and one of my friends was using LeBron pic as dp and he ask me if my friends is playing basketball and I said NO he said that we are pure scammers



This guy and eeem African China English sef







This one time my sister forgot her purse in my car, these guys stopped me, opened the purse, saw some fragrance powder scattered in the purse and I was immediately labeled a cocaine dealer. One of them sniffed the purse and was like... It's cocaine, handcuff him.

I was totally startled



This one time my sister forgot her purse in my car, these guys stopped me, opened the purse, saw some fragrance powder scattered in the purse and I was immediately labeled a cocaine dealer. One of them sniffed the purse and was like... It's cocaine, handcuff him.

I was totally startled

#Endsars

Almost all Nigerians have bad stories with Sars.... Sometime in 2015 or so, me and my cousin with friends went out to grab something to eat around 10pm, after eating and trying to catch a cab to get home those evil SARS men in owerri pull up with a bus and forced us in. They way the harass women they picked up and even young boys returning from watching football match just cause of ordinary #500.





Nigerian police is uncultured and very unprofessional and something should be done.They commit every evil crime cause they know they're surely getting away with it. 1 Like

Old video, but evergreen.

My dad out of fear bailed my immediate elder brother and his bestie, an orphan with 750k(50k was reduced) because an igbo SARS guy adviced him to do that immediately. According to him,many times they exchange the lives of other detainees,including innocent ones with hardened criminals and serial murderers(especially wealthy men's children) who pay exclusively to attain freedom.

