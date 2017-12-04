₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by zakim(m): 5:59pm
Muslim youths in Ekiti state have risen against the planned purchase and sewing of Christmas clothes for 20,000 children in the state by Governor Ayo Fayose describing the gesture as a ploy to elevate one religion over another.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/muslim-youths-kick-against-fayose-s-xmas-clothes-to-children.html
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by simijimi: 6:02pm
Faceless group!!! Headslammers
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by nonsobaba: 6:04pm
Those youths are idiots. Why haven't they spoken out against the northern states that adopted sharia law?
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by stanluiz(m): 6:05pm
:DAfonja Muslim youth headslammers.
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by stanluiz(m): 6:07pm
nonsobaba:Do you expect Yoruba Muslims to challenge their masters impossicant. Ask ishaq akintola.
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by Sammy07(m): 6:09pm
Well, maybe because Ekiti is a Christian state.
Majorities are Christians
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by stanluiz(m): 6:10pm
Why didn't the Muslims youth condemned the use of islamic sharia laws in the core northern States.
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by stanluiz(m): 6:12pm
Sammy07:Yes because last two month osun and Oyo declared Islamic holiday but no Christian group condemned them I don't know what is wrong with some Yoruba Muslims.
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by Nebuchadnezar: 6:12pm
yeroba Muslims are the problem of the world and the good people of yerobas
cc
sarrki
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by stanluiz(m): 6:13pm
Mod front-page
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by Nebuchadnezar: 6:13pm
why always yeroba Muslims?
must they always betray their Christian brothers just to please the caliphate?
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by stanluiz(m): 6:14pm
Nebuchadnezar:cc danladi demelo alawiro
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by zionmde: 6:14pm
They are the greatest backstabbers on earth. They can envy for africa
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by angels09: 6:16pm
Lol mynd44 what's up with your crew?
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by stanluiz(m): 6:17pm
zionmde:And the greatest propagandists
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by alexmaye(m): 6:19pm
E dy pain Dem!!!!!!!
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by stanluiz(m): 6:19pm
Nebuchadnezar:The thing tire me fayose want to do merry Christmas for the kids which is a normal thing during Xmas but yoromuslims will insult and condemn his just to please on Fulani man is sokoto caliphate.
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by olasaad(f): 6:46pm
But if a Muslim governor do this, you people will be castigating him for using state money to promote his religion. Hypocrite everywhere
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by liberalsinnerx: 6:49pm
olasaad:Omulabi, Yoruba Muslim spotted.
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by Omexonomy: 6:52pm
I forsee a bigger fight btw yorubas muslim and yoruba xtian just to please their master up north.
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by SalamRushdie: 6:54pm
Fayose must do the needful and also promise to sew clothes for Muslim kid during next sallah fest
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by Alcatraz005: 6:56pm
Fayose should carry on! What nonsense? Which Muslim youths are those? Ekiti is a
majority Christian State so the Muslims can bleat all they want. Useless citizens from a useless religion. Merry Christmas to the people of Ekiti!
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by olasaad(f): 7:06pm
liberalsinnerx:
Ma shaa Allah proud to be one.
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by Amalgamated2017: 7:13pm
We will soon abolish all religion and then peace shall reign all over.
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by ayzTIGER: 7:24pm
olasaad:Allahu Akbar. Seems there are more Yoruba Muslims than Yoruba Christians in SW
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by Alcatraz005: 7:37pm
olasaad:
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by Alcatraz005: 7:38pm
ayzTIGER:
Continue sowing seeds of discord you hear?
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by olasaad(f): 7:50pm
|Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by AccessME(m): 7:55pm
Fayose is one of the Governors i respect so much, his approach to leadership is different and unique..... Fayose, Kudos to u sir!
Fayose my Man!
