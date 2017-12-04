₦airaland Forum

Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by zakim(m): 5:59pm
Muslim youths in Ekiti state have risen against the planned purchase and sewing of Christmas clothes for 20,000 children in the state by Governor Ayo Fayose describing the gesture as a ploy to elevate one religion over another.

The youth under the aegis of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), described the act as “unacceptable and a breach of Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

Quoting from the section, NACOMYO said, “the Government of the Federation or of a state shall not adopt any religion as state religion" adding that the Christmas clothes for kids project was meant to promote Christianity as a religion."

The group noted in a statement by its coordinator in the state, Alhaji Tajudeen Olutope Ahmed, on Monday in Ado Ekiti that inasmuch as the group was not against any form of child welfare or development, it was worried that “our commonwealth as a state is being used to promote a particular religion and to placate the subscribers of the religion.”

It was gathered from an independent source that the project would gulp about N200 million. Fayose had during a broadcast on radio and television asked parents to bring their children to the Government House for measurement by about 200 local tailors already recruited for the project .

NACOMYO added that just as Christians look forward to Christmas and New Year, Muslims also look forward to festivals like id-el-maulud or id-el-fitri adding, “as the governor of all, he is expected to patronize both Christians and Muslims in equal measure.”

NACOMYO said further: “It is on the basis of the above that we hereby call on Governor Fayose to suspend his planned celebration of Christians and Christianity during the forthcoming Yuletide period.

“In the alternative, if the governor is determined to go ahead with his planned provision of Christmas dresses, he should disclose the budget for the dresses to the public and be ready to expend the same amount during the forthcoming Muslim festival. This is the justice of the matter.

They cautioned against using the state's resources for the patronage of only a section or religion, saying it was the responsibility of every parent to to provide dresses for their children and not government.

The statement added, “Ekiti State government should be more concerned about fulfilling her duty under the law, which includes that of prompt and adequate payment of staff salaries. In this way, parents will be able to make adequate care and provision for their children.”

Giving reason for the project, the governor had insisted that he conceived the idea to give Ekiti children between one and 10 years a sense of belonging and cater for the needs of the less privileged kids.

Assorted local fabrics of Ankara, Guinea and Kampala among others had been purchased by the governor and made available to the local tailors for the exercise.

Fayose said that every tier of government must endeavour to concretely cater for the needs of children, especially children of the less privileged.

Speaking at the official flag off of the distribution of the Yuletide clothes to the beneficiaries on Sunday evening at the Government House, Fayose also urged the kids to urge their parents to support his anointed candidate for the 2018 governorship poll, Deputy Governor Kolapo Olusola.

Fayose said: “As a government, we must be seen to be caring, not by mere saying it but by practice. Part of our duty is to give our kids a sense of belonging.

“We are bound to provide some happiness for them at a yuletide such as this. We are providing Christmas clothing for over 20,000 of our kids. We will raise it to 100,000 by next year as I am very sure the next governor will come from my party PDP."

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/muslim-youths-kick-against-fayose-s-xmas-clothes-to-children.html

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by simijimi: 6:02pm
Faceless group!!! Headslammers smiley

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by nonsobaba: 6:04pm
Those youths are idiots. Why haven't they spoken out against the northern states that adopted sharia law?

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by stanluiz(m): 6:05pm
cheesy cheesy cheesy :DAfonja Muslim youth headslammers.

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by stanluiz(m): 6:07pm
nonsobaba:
Those youths are idiots. Why haven't they spoken out against the northern states that adopted sharia law?
Do you expect Yoruba Muslims to challenge their masters impossicant. Ask ishaq akintola.

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by Sammy07(m): 6:09pm
Well, maybe because Ekiti is a Christian state.

Majorities are Christians

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by stanluiz(m): 6:10pm
Why didn't the Muslims youth condemned the use of islamic sharia laws in the core northern States.

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by stanluiz(m): 6:12pm
Sammy07:
Well, maybe because Ekiti is a Christian state.

Majorities are Christians
Yes because last two month osun and Oyo declared Islamic holiday but no Christian group condemned them I don't know what is wrong with some Yoruba Muslims.

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by Nebuchadnezar: 6:12pm
yeroba Muslims are the problem of the world and the good people of yerobas

sarrki

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by stanluiz(m): 6:13pm
Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by Nebuchadnezar: 6:13pm
why always yeroba Muslims?
must they always betray their Christian brothers just to please the caliphate?

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by stanluiz(m): 6:14pm
Nebuchadnezar:
yeroba Muslims are the problem of the world and the good people of yerobas

cc
sarrki
cc danladi demelo alawiro

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by zionmde: 6:14pm
They are the greatest backstabbers on earth. They can envy for africa

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by angels09: 6:16pm
Lol mynd44 what's up with your crew?

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by stanluiz(m): 6:17pm
zionmde:
They are the greatest backstabbers on earth. They can envy for africa
And the greatest propagandists

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by alexmaye(m): 6:19pm
E dy pain Dem!!!!!!!

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by stanluiz(m): 6:19pm
Nebuchadnezar:
why always yeroba Muslims?
must they always betray their Christian brothers just to please the caliphate?
The thing tire me fayose want to do merry Christmas for the kids which is a normal thing during Xmas but yoromuslims will insult and condemn his just to please on Fulani man is sokoto caliphate.

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by olasaad(f): 6:46pm
But if a Muslim governor do this, you people will be castigating him for using state money to promote his religion. Hypocrite everywhere

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by liberalsinnerx: 6:49pm
olasaad:
But if a Muslim governor do this, you people will be castigating him for using state money to promote his religion. Hypocrite everywhere
Omulabi, Yoruba Muslim spotted.

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by Omexonomy: 6:52pm
I forsee a bigger fight btw yorubas muslim and yoruba xtian just to please their master up north.

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by SalamRushdie: 6:54pm
Fayose must do the needful and also promise to sew clothes for Muslim kid during next sallah fest

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by Alcatraz005: 6:56pm
Fayose should carry on! What nonsense? Which Muslim youths are those? Ekiti is a
majority Christian State so the Muslims can bleat all they want. Useless citizens from a useless religion. Merry Christmas to the people of Ekiti!

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by olasaad(f): 7:06pm
liberalsinnerx:

Omulabi, Yoruba Muslim spotted.

Ma shaa Allah proud to be one.

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by Amalgamated2017: 7:13pm
Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by ayzTIGER: 7:24pm
olasaad:


Ma shaa Allah proud to be one.
Allahu Akbar. Seems there are more Yoruba Muslims than Yoruba Christians in SW

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by Alcatraz005: 7:37pm
olasaad:


Ma shaa Allah proud to be one.

angry

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by Alcatraz005: 7:38pm
ayzTIGER:
Allahu Akbar. Seems there are more Yoruba Muslims than Yoruba Christians in SW

Continue sowing seeds of discord you hear?

Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by olasaad(f): 7:50pm
Alcatraz005:


Re: Muslim Youths Kick Against Fayose's Christmas Clothes To Children by AccessME(m): 7:55pm
Fayose is one of the Governors i respect so much, his approach to leadership is different and unique..... Fayose, Kudos to u sir!

Fayose my Man!

