|Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:01pm
The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has said the 19 northern states of Nigeria are not afraid of the proposed restructuring of Nigeria.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/251350-northern-nigeria-not-afraid-restructuring-tambuwal-others.htmlhtml
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by princechurchill(m): 6:15pm
Only the lazy ones fears restructuring
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by Ifeanyi4491(m): 6:40pm
Now the question is who or what is
stopping it from happening? The East, West and South have all echoed with one voice that the only solution to Nigeria's problems is restructuring, and the north have never made any, Atiku who came out to support it received a lot of backlash from the same Northern elites. Who is deceiving who in this country? If the north are really in support of restructuring then
let them take the necessary steps towards achieving that.
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by Sammy07(m): 6:46pm
Ifeanyi4491:
Truth!
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by SweetJoystick(m): 6:52pm
Devil punish una
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by victorazyvictor(m): 7:24pm
And you people are shying away.
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:24pm
Na lie! Just as I have said in the previous thread, the opposition is coming mainly from the North!
Oya, since the North, south, east and west have all agreed now,
You should all come together to start the implementation as soon as possible!
What is the next step
cc: President Buhari
Senators
HoRs
Linda Ekeji
Seun and others(bloggers)
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by 1Sharon(f): 7:24pm
They need to learn to read and write first
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by elChapo1: 7:24pm
keep deceiving yourselves. btw, the mod that banned me will surely feel the wrath of SARS before this year runs out insha Allah, Amin.
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by Keneking: 7:25pm
Atiku effect
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by Nbote(m): 7:25pm
No dey are not becos dey know d rest of d regions are afraid of dem so no need to worry overdue restructuring.. I really don't blame dem, I blame their asslickers
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by Bede2u(m): 7:25pm
Ifeanyi4491:I am from south and I believe in restructuring..... but lets be sincere, what concrete steps have the south taken to achieve restructure?
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by tribalistseun: 7:27pm
Yes they are
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by oshe111(m): 7:27pm
But your actions(Northenern leaders) seem different Sir!
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by ghanaman5050: 7:29pm
Can anybody name 19 northern states ?
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by IMASTEX: 7:29pm
Una dey fear.
However, it is because the Nigerians keep electing lazy, old, thieves & unintelligent set of people that should not have had any business in governance that Nigeria is still in a mess. Restructuring shouldn't be a battle or competition between states/regions. It would have been a complementing affair which will result to good growth and development to all.
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by Promismike(m): 7:29pm
I went to a Naijabet shop to charge my phone today.And I was weeping inside of me to see young uneployed men playing visual game for hours just because their are no jobs and everyone is looking for free money.
I have always maintained that the best reform Nigeria needs presently is fiscal federalism(restructuring). Not secession.
Wish the north will agree to this. It's obvious the north is the clog in the wheel of restructuring.
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by AZeD1(m): 7:30pm
Ifeanyi4491:You are the still a learner. The ruling elites in ALL regions don't want restructuring. They have succeeded in diving Nigeria along religion and regional lines so folks down South would see it as the North opposed to restructuring.
Ask yourself why no Senator from the South has tabled a bill for restructuring to the National Assembly.
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by NaijaEfcc: 7:32pm
So what is holding the restructure nah !!!
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by Bolustical: 7:33pm
The only region that is afraid of restructuring is that region with five villages saturated by red mud and ravaged by gully.
The particular region that is too unproductive to retain its people. They are scattered everywhere in the SW and the north claiming development.
Ironically, they are the first to tag other parasites, ask them how much percentage of oil and VAT they contribute to Nigeria, they start giving flimsy excuse of a war that ended some 47 years ago.
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by Bolustical: 7:33pm
yes
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by checkedout: 7:34pm
SweetJoystick:
I no fit laff abeg
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by Bolustical: 7:34pm
hmmn
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by Blue3k(m): 7:34pm
Governor Tambuwal stressed that northerners were not afraid of the economic implications of restructuring, stating that most states in the north have enough mineral deposits to be self-sustaining.
The big plan is growing state economies through mining. Just to state obvious there's more to life than basic resources. A more diversified economy is what you want. Think Australia if you want an example.
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by AnodaIT(m): 7:45pm
You obviously didn't consult Shettima and other parasites before making this statement
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by Promismike(m): 7:47pm
Bede2u:Bros, it's obvious the north is the clog we have in the wheel of restructuring. You guys have more power to make it happen if you are sincere to it. You are in power and in control of the government and are the majority in the national assembly.
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by nNEOo(m): 7:48pm
AZeD1:
Only reasonable comment so
.......the restructuring party ended almost three months ago , no one was talking about it including the idiot you qouted until now that tambuwal in the spirit of boredom decided to raise the issue yet again ...
Like my French friends would rather I say "il y l des idiots partout
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by IMASTEX: 7:49pm
Promismike:You said it at bolded. They didn't have jobs.
Not because they were looking for free money.
It is so sad to see Nigeria government deliberately breeding army of unemployment youth. Funny enough educated ones for that matter. Boko Haram, militancy, herdsmen, cultism, kidnapping, etc currently witnessed now is a child's place when the real trouble will start. Even the so could elite won't have where to hide.
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by Jaabioro(m): 7:49pm
Is a lie, northerner are liars. Believe them at your own peril
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by Sunky200(m): 7:50pm
"19 northern states?"
annexing other peoples land in the name of politics
what the west is advocating for is for Nigeria to return back to 1963 constitution and these unproductive region is talking 19 northern states
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by engrchykae(m): 7:53pm
ghanaman5050:kwara kogi etc
|Re: Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says by AFONJAPIG(f): 7:53pm
Make I hear, no be today we start hearing we are not afraid...
