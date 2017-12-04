Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Northern Nigeria Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Tambuwal, Others Says (2423 Views)

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has said the 19 northern states of Nigeria are not afraid of the proposed restructuring of Nigeria.



Mr. Tambuwal stated this on Monday in Jos, Plateau State, at the annual Law Week and memorial lecture by the Nigerian Bar Association, Jos Branch for Justice Dauda Azaki, who died 20 years ago.



The statement came after a remark by his Borno State counterpart, Mr. Shettima, dismissing the clamour for restructuring elicited widespread condemnation especially from eminent southern Nigerians and groups from the southern half of the country.



“I can confidently say here that we in the northern part of Nigeria are not afraid of restructuring,” Mr. Tambuwal said.

The Sokoto governor, who is a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, said contrary to insinuations that northern Nigerians were opposed to restructuring of Nigeria, saying those saying so were merely raising a false alarm.



Governor Tambuwal stressed that northerners were not afraid of the economic implications of restructuring, stating that most states in the north have enough mineral deposits to be self-sustaining.



He added that Nigerians from all parts of the country desire true federalism.



Speaking in the same vein, the Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, said restructuring is a welcome development as long as the proposed restructuring will not ignite rancour in the country.



Mr. Abubakar urged that Nigerians to be properly educated on the issue to allay fears among some of them.

On his part, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, also called for caution on the issue.



Mr. Lalong said the agitation for restructuring almost caused the country another round of unrest.



“A misunderstanding of the concept of restructuring among the younger generation has also undoubtedly given rise in some quarters to the provocative and inciting calls for seccession and the dissolution of the Nigerian state,” he said.



Governor Lalong said while he supported the policy of restructuring, he however lamented that some of the agitations for restructuring had veered into hate speeches.



Returning to the topic of Monday’s event, Mr. Tambuwal admonished Nigerian judges and lawyers to adjudicate speedily on cases to avoid prolonging stay of persons awaiting trial in prisons



Earlier, chairman of the Jos branch of the NBA, Ralph Monye, criticised the prosecution of some judges in Abuja for alleged corrupt practices.



“I had strongly condemned that despicable act and in solidarity with their Lordships, I had predicted that the Judiciary, which seemed at that time to be under intense fire would surely come out unscathed. The dust has since settled and mist of the judges have since resumed in their places of primary assignments.”



Mr. Monye said practitioners of other professions were not being questioned for doing wrong, and call for the prosecution of some security operatives for inhuman treatment of citizens.



“The DSS (State Security Service) is still one of the security outfits in Nigeria with no one calling for its disbandment,” he said.



The theme of the 2017 Law Week of the association was: “Restructuring: A Panacea for Nigeria’s Development and Cohesion.”

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/251350-northern-nigeria-not-afraid-restructuring-tambuwal-others.htmlhtml

Only the lazy ones fears restructuring 1 Like

Now the question is who or what is

stopping it from happening? The East, West and South have all echoed with one voice that the only solution to Nigeria's problems is restructuring, and the north have never made any, Atiku who came out to support it received a lot of backlash from the same Northern elites. Who is deceiving who in this country? If the north are really in support of restructuring then

let them take the necessary steps towards achieving that. 7 Likes

Truth! Truth! 2 Likes 1 Share

Devil punish una 1 Like

And you people are shying away. 2 Likes

Na lie! Just as I have said in the previous thread, the opposition is coming mainly from the North!



Oya, since the North, south, east and west have all agreed now,



You should all come together to start the implementation as soon as possible!



What is the next step



cc: President Buhari

Senators

HoRs

Linda Ekeji

Seun and others(bloggers) 3 Likes 1 Share

They need to learn to read and write first 2 Likes

keep deceiving yourselves. btw, the mod that banned me will surely feel the wrath of SARS before this year runs out insha Allah, Amin.

Atiku effect 2 Likes

No dey are not becos dey know d rest of d regions are afraid of dem so no need to worry overdue restructuring.. I really don't blame dem, I blame their asslickers 1 Like

Yes they are

But your actions(Northenern leaders) seem different Sir!

Can anybody name 19 northern states ?

Una dey fear.



However, it is because the Nigerians keep electing lazy, old, thieves & unintelligent set of people that should not have had any business in governance that Nigeria is still in a mess. Restructuring shouldn't be a battle or competition between states/regions. It would have been a complementing affair which will result to good growth and development to all.

I went to a Naijabet shop to charge my phone today.And I was weeping inside of me to see young uneployed men playing visual game for hours just because their are no jobs and everyone is looking for free money.



I have always maintained that the best reform Nigeria needs presently is fiscal federalism(restructuring). Not secession.



Wish the north will agree to this. It's obvious the north is the clog in the wheel of restructuring. 1 Like

Ask yourself why no Senator from the South has tabled a bill for restructuring to the National Assembly. You are the still a learner. The ruling elites in ALL regions don't want restructuring. They have succeeded in diving Nigeria along religion and regional lines so folks down South would see it as the North opposed to restructuring.Ask yourself why no Senator from the South has tabled a bill for restructuring to the National Assembly. 4 Likes

So what is holding the restructure nah !!!

The only region that is afraid of restructuring is that region with five villages saturated by red mud and ravaged by gully.



The particular region that is too unproductive to retain its people. They are scattered everywhere in the SW and the north claiming development.



Ironically, they are the first to tag other parasites, ask them how much percentage of oil and VAT they contribute to Nigeria, they start giving flimsy excuse of a war that ended some 47 years ago.

yes

hmmn

Governor Tambuwal stressed that northerners were not afraid of the economic implications of restructuring, stating that most states in the north have enough mineral deposits to be self-sustaining.

The big plan is growing state economies through mining. Just to state obvious there's more to life than basic resources. A more diversified economy is what you want. Think Australia if you want an example. The big plan is growing state economies through mining. Just to state obvious there's more to life than basic resources. A more diversified economy is what you want. Think Australia if you want an example.

You obviously didn't consult Shettima and other parasites before making this statement

Only reasonable comment so



.......the restructuring party ended almost three months ago , no one was talking about it including the idiot you qouted until now that tambuwal in the spirit of boredom decided to raise the issue yet again ...



Like my French friends would rather I say "il y l des idiots partout Only reasonable comment so.......the restructuring party ended almost three months ago , no one was talking about it including the idiot you qouted until now that tambuwal in the spirit of boredom decided to raise the issue yet again ...Like my French friends would rather I say "il y l des idiots partout

Is a lie, northerner are liars. Believe them at your own peril

"19 northern states?"

annexing other peoples land in the name of politics



what the west is advocating for is for Nigeria to return back to 1963 constitution and these unproductive region is talking 19 northern states

