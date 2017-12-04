₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by Angelanest: 6:42pm
An ash coloured Toyota Camry with Reg no KTU 765 DV was recovered from a suspect while on patrol along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway today, 4 December 2017. A motorist who was stopped by the FRSC team had reported a road traffic crash at Ramona Trailer park Ogere and the team quickly moved to the scene.
On getting to the scene the FRSC patrol team was able to secure the driver who was the only occupant of the vehicle. The FRSC team subsequently contacted MTD Iperu for a tow vehicle to remove the capsized vehicle off the road but while interrogating the driver the FRSC team noticed inconsistency in his statement which became reasonable to suspect foul play, hence the team leader quickly put a call to the number found on a Union Bank teller in the car which the driver bluntly resisted the team from making any phone call..
But the team insisted and called the phone number and a lady who picked the call and claimed to be a naval officer whose identity card was found by the FRSC team in the car which also corresponded with the name given, the same person said the vehicle belong to her and it was stolen this morning (04/12/2017) and pleaded that the FRSC team should do everything possible to hand the driver over to the police as she had already reported the case to Shogunle police station in Lagos.
The FRSC Sector Commander Corps Commander Clement Oladele confirmed the recovered vehicle and the suspect (driver) have been handed over to the Iperu Police Station.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/frsc-recovered-stolen-vehicle-belonging-to-a-female-naval-officer-alon.html
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by MhizzAJ(f): 6:49pm
They can't just channel their energy into something productive
I don't know why people steal
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by UbanmeUdie: 6:50pm
It would have been better the car was successfully stolen, than the owner getting a call to come and claim a totally damaged vehicle.
It is a good and bad news for the owner!
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by biacan(f): 7:00pm
This is what happens when your village people reason your matter
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by MrRichy(m): 7:12pm
and now he has ruined the car...
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by Tapout(m): 7:13pm
his sins literally caught up with him
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by SalamRushdie: 7:14pm
MrRichy:
And ruined his life
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by NwaAmaikpe: 8:05pm
He didn't commit this operation to the Lord in prayers.
For the bible says, " ...For by strenght shall no man prevail."
1 Samuel 2:9
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by BruncleZuma: 8:05pm
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by Compliant: 8:07pm
CAUGHT IN THE VERY ACT
GOOD FOR HIM
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by ayoblinks: 8:07pm
End of the year trouble! he's dead
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by EVILFOREST: 8:07pm
They should just Get TYRE and PETROL and do the needful
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by emeijeh(m): 8:08pm
Double wahala for deadibodi
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by Titto93(m): 8:09pm
From frying pan to fire
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by OceanmorganTrix: 8:09pm
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by Jh0wsef(m): 8:09pm
naval officer wey carry marine spirit for body. Naim moto you go steal?
congrats
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by tiswell(m): 8:10pm
Let the navy reason im mata shikena!
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by python1: 8:11pm
E don finally buy the market.
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by free2ryhme: 8:11pm
It was better the man was never born
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by ruggedised: 8:12pm
NwaAmaikpe:
UbanmeUdie will soon outshine you ooooo
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by hiroz(m): 8:13pm
naval officer.!!!
con crash the motor scatter am to pieces..
this guy don enter one chance.
by the time they finish drilling this guy enn, even if he sees a car in front of his house with the door open and key in the ignition he will run in the opposite direction.
he better just sell whatever he owns to buy a casket now and just beg the navy guys to let him have peaceful funeral
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by jericco1(m): 8:13pm
lol. from frying pan to fire.
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by Readwarn(m): 8:15pm
First of all he should fix that car and be tried for theft.
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by Readwarn(m): 8:15pm
X ;Dt
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by Antoeni(m): 8:15pm
Double Wahala,
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by duduade(m): 8:15pm
At least the FRSC people are more humane than the Police
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by Krafty006: 8:16pm
Criminal......when there are legitimate ways to make money. he just earned himself a long vacation in jail.....learn how to make loafers, sandals, slippers , brogues etc....check my profile.
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by Hotzone: 8:16pm
His types are still hiding under the invisible clutches of internet and be yelling 'EndSARS!
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by okerekeikpo: 8:16pm
Trouble dey sleep yanga go weak am
|Re: Man Who Had Accident Arrested For Driving Stolen Car Owned By Naval Officer.PICS by theo1477: 8:17pm
O dey shi has fail this one also, abi him cup don full
