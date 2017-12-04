



On getting to the scene the FRSC patrol team was able to secure the driver who was the only occupant of the vehicle. The FRSC team subsequently contacted MTD Iperu for a tow vehicle to remove the capsized vehicle off the road but while interrogating the driver the FRSC team noticed inconsistency in his statement which became reasonable to suspect foul play, hence the team leader quickly put a call to the number found on a Union Bank teller in the car which the driver bluntly resisted the team from making any phone call..



But the team insisted and called the phone number and a lady who picked the call and claimed to be a naval officer whose identity card was found by the FRSC team in the car which also corresponded with the name given, the same person said the vehicle belong to her and it was stolen this morning (04/12/2017) and pleaded that the FRSC team should do everything possible to hand the driver over to the police as she had already reported the case to Shogunle police station in Lagos.



The FRSC Sector Commander Corps Commander Clement Oladele confirmed the recovered vehicle and the suspect (driver) have been handed over to the Iperu Police Station.



