|Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by queensera(f): 7:32pm
Rudeboy (PSquare)comes through today with the visuals to his smash single released a while back Titled “Fire Fire”.
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/12/video-rudeboy-psquare-fire-fire.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MflgH0MiE7k
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by sholaypompon(m): 7:49pm
Cool video
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:49pm
'Fire fire',
The title is truly what it is..
Total burning of precious data.
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Esomchi44(m): 9:49pm
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Felixalex(m): 9:49pm
These guys sef, those days, by now dem for don drop one hit song for Christmas .. Well make I watch dis video see first and hope Its sensible, dat his nkejikeke track, hmmm d thing de sound like say Na Efe de sing
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by SalamRushdie: 9:50pm
Lemme watch
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by 88natzy(m): 9:50pm
So na "FIA" and Fire now!
Keep calling on one the destructive elements of nature. Next will be Wata or Water!!
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by borgugreen: 9:50pm
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by demolaxl(m): 9:50pm
Hmmm
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by IamSINZ(m): 9:50pm
Dry.
Team Mr P.
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by dewwin: 9:50pm
sholaypompon:
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Itztotea(m): 9:50pm
Fire Fire burn my Village people ahead of Christmas
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by wildcatter23(m): 9:50pm
Q
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Paradise163(f): 9:50pm
I dey thank God say Baba God no be Mana Mana!!!
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by onosprince(m): 9:51pm
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by hollamanng(m): 9:51pm
K
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Promiseisaac(m): 9:51pm
Hmm
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Flexy2vybes(m): 9:52pm
Kul
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by BestySam(m): 9:52pm
This one just copied froggy
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by encryptjay(m): 9:53pm
Yawns
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Bobby4090: 9:54pm
That's my guy. Very nice song.
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by gentle007(m): 9:55pm
IamSINZ:Keep celebrating mediocrity.
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Bills2307(m): 9:55pm
another noise pollution added to the once we already have. can't even play dis for burial
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by joviegghead(m): 9:58pm
I'll still prefer peter
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by wagzyl: 9:59pm
Well done Rudeboy... One just has to respect the decision of grown men. As a fan, I just can't help thinking how this video will look like if Peter's concept is deployed when it was being shot. Paul has the undisputed talent of writing songs while Peter has the undisputed talent of content and concept.
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by BornAgainMay: 10:02pm
Baba God no be Mana Mana
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by bignero: 10:04pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Nairalands No 1 EvilGenius
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Ra88: 10:08pm
I trust this guy, will never disappoint.
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by keytoneOfSongs: 10:09pm
cool
|Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by manneger2: 10:10pm
Dis guys neva know wetin dey do to thier self, imagine people wey God don pick their call back then wey Many people neva dey call God, now wey God dey receive millions of call within minutes, I just dey laff dem, see rubbish Paul dey sing,
