Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by queensera(f): 7:32pm
Rudeboy (PSquare)comes through today with the visuals to his smash single released a while back Titled “Fire Fire”.

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/12/video-rudeboy-psquare-fire-fire.html


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MflgH0MiE7k

Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by sholaypompon(m): 7:49pm
Cool video

Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:49pm
shocked


'Fire fire',

The title is truly what it is..
Total burning of precious data.

Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Esomchi44(m): 9:49pm
grin
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Felixalex(m): 9:49pm
These guys sef, those days, by now dem for don drop one hit song for Christmas sad cry .. Well make I watch dis video see first and hope Its sensible, dat his nkejikeke track, hmmm d thing de sound like say Na Efe de sing

Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by SalamRushdie: 9:50pm
Lemme watch
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by 88natzy(m): 9:50pm
cheesy

So na "FIA" and Fire now!
Keep calling on one the destructive elements of nature. Next will be Wata or Water!!

Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by borgugreen: 9:50pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YpXxYKAgdY
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by demolaxl(m): 9:50pm
Hmmm
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by IamSINZ(m): 9:50pm
Dry.


Team Mr P. cool

Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by dewwin: 9:50pm
sholaypompon:
Cool video
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Itztotea(m): 9:50pm
Fire Fire burn my Village people ahead of Christmas
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by wildcatter23(m): 9:50pm
Q
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Paradise163(f): 9:50pm
I dey thank God say Baba God no be Mana Mana!!!

Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by onosprince(m): 9:51pm
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by hollamanng(m): 9:51pm
K
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Promiseisaac(m): 9:51pm
Hmm
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Flexy2vybes(m): 9:52pm
Kul
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by BestySam(m): 9:52pm
This one just copied froggy
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by encryptjay(m): 9:53pm
Yawns grin
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Bobby4090: 9:54pm
That's my guy. Very nice song.

Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by gentle007(m): 9:55pm
IamSINZ:
Dry.


Team Mr P. cool
Keep celebrating mediocrity.

Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Bills2307(m): 9:55pm
another noise pollution added to the once we already have. can't even play dis for burial
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by joviegghead(m): 9:58pm
I'll still prefer peter
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by wagzyl: 9:59pm
Well done Rudeboy... One just has to respect the decision of grown men. As a fan, I just can't help thinking how this video will look like if Peter's concept is deployed when it was being shot. Paul has the undisputed talent of writing songs while Peter has the undisputed talent of content and concept.
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by BornAgainMay: 10:02pm
tongue

Baba God no be Mana Mana
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by bignero: 10:04pm
grin

NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


'Fire fire',

The title is truly what it is..
Total burning of precious data.

grin grin

Nairalands No 1 EvilGenius

Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by Ra88: 10:08pm
I trust this guy, will never disappoint.
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by keytoneOfSongs: 10:09pm
cool cool
Re: Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' – "Fire Fire" (Video) by manneger2: 10:10pm
Dis guys neva know wetin dey do to thier self, imagine people wey God don pick their call back then wey Many people neva dey call God, now wey God dey receive millions of call within minutes, I just dey laff dem, see rubbish Paul dey sing,

