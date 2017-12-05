₦airaland Forum

Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:22pm On Dec 04
Nigeria and Switzerland have sealed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the return of $321 million traced to former Nigerian military ruler, Sani Abacha.

The deal was signed on behalf of Nigeria by Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation, in Washington DC, US, on Monday afternoon at the headquarters of the World Bank Group.

When returned, the money is expected to be expended on social protection programme in Nigeria.

More to follow...

https://www.thecable.ng/just-nigeria-seals-deal-switzerland-return-321m-abacha-loot

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:22pm On Dec 04
shocked






So Nigeria under Buhari will receive this money after he(Buhari) told us that Abacha never stole?? Shamelessness dwells in Buhari's abode I swear embarassed

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Macgreat(m): 11:35pm On Dec 04
shocked

Wow !

E no dey finish?

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by GavelSlam: 11:46pm On Dec 04
BeeBeeOoh:
shocked






So Nigeria under Buhari will receive this money after he(Buhari) told us that Abacha didn't stole?? Shamelessness dwells in Buhari's abode I swear embarassed

Jonathan's student.

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:54pm On Dec 04
GavelSlam:


Jonathan's student.
So Jonathan will be the one to receive Abacha's loot that's about to be repatriated??

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by GavelSlam: 11:55pm On Dec 04
BeeBeeOoh:
So Jonathan will be the one to receive Abacha's loot??
Truly clueless.

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by AxeLord: 5:12am
Abacha , Tinubu Elder Brother and Mentor grin

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Atiku2019: 5:36am
BeeBeeOoh:
shocked






So Nigeria under Buhari will receive this money after he(Buhari) told us that Abacha never stole?? Shamelessness dwells in Buhari's abode I swear embarassed


Sharrraaap there grin Show us Evidence that Abacha stole Public funds or Forever remain Quiet grin --- PMB

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:13am
Atiku2019:



Sharrraaap there grin Show us Evidence that Abacha stole Public funds or Forever remain Quiet grin --- PMB
No insult our saint and incorruptible Buhary

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Keneking: 7:19am
Jonathan government tried to recover this fund grin

It was a good handover from Late YarAdua's govt to Jonathan and the current man who will only process and allow Atiku cash it for well being of Nigerians. grin

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by AnodaIT(m): 10:00am
Abacha's loot?
Buhari has no moral rights to receive those funds
The money was stolen by the same government he served under
anonimi:


The same way he distanced himself from the mind-boggling looting of Abacha with whom he stole from us when he was PTF Chairman
Bubu is the quintessential barawo.




Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by NextGovernor(m): 10:01am
And according to one man. Abacha is not corrupt and never stole.

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by kingdaro(m): 10:01am
Macgreat:
shocked

Wow !

E no dey finish?
dem still dey return money I taya e no dey finish o

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by PUSH1(m): 10:01am
I will vote baba again and again

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by highrise07: 10:02am
rejoice not, because 90% of the money will end up in private pockets .

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by rocknation62(m): 10:02am
What happened to all the ones they have been recovering frm our Nigerian politheifcians dem go recover dis one we no go hear anything again



yeye dey smell

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by xynerise(m): 10:02am
Nothing to be happy about...they will still borrow despite the recovery

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by grtboy51(m): 10:02am
.
Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by BruncleZuma: 10:02am
Saint Abacha

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by comshots(m): 10:02am
What about babangida loot,obj loot,abdulsalam abubakar loot,tinubu loot, and all the living public officials loot?

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Sirheny007(m): 10:03am
angry
Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Tekecoms1(m): 10:03am
Thought buhari said abacha did not steal any money.

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by comshots(m): 10:03am
PUSH1:
I will vote baba again and again
Baba is incapacitated.Dont you get?
Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by donlucabrazi(m): 10:03am
embarassed embarassed embarassed embarassed

If I ever have the opportunity, I will like to ask Buhari just one Question

Me: Sir you said Abacha never stole from Nigeria. This money Switzerland is returning, shebi na my papa thief am?

grin grin grin

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Ahmeduana(m): 10:04am
AND ABACHA NO STEAL?

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Archangel15: 10:04am
Rochas Okorocha right now

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by eddieguru(m): 10:04am
my God! s321m shocked shocked shocked shocked undecided
Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by hucienda: 10:05am
'Abacha never stole' - Buhari

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Archangel15: 10:05am
Maina and Abba Kyari..

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Paperwhite(m): 10:05am
And the shameless dullard who said "Abacha never stole " will be the one to receive the said money This is one of the reasons Buhari should have resigned but to imagine the hypocrite do this is like the devil repenting from doing evil.

Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by gurunlocker: 10:05am
But dullarpho said Abacha never stole? So which money are they negotiating? or be think he saved it in Switzerland for better rate?

Once a dullard, always a dullard...
Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Archangel15: 10:06am
Meanwhile El rufai...

