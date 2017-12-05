₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,915 members, 3,951,634 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 11:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. (4772 Views)
$550m Abacha Loot: Fed Govt Set To Clear Hurdles / Abacha Loot: FG Wins Case As Malami Heads To U.S. Next Week For Repatriation / Those Asking Me To Account For Abacha’s Loot Are silly — Obasanjo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:22pm On Dec 04
Nigeria and Switzerland have sealed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the return of $321 million traced to former Nigerian military ruler, Sani Abacha.
https://www.thecable.ng/just-nigeria-seals-deal-switzerland-return-321m-abacha-loot
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:22pm On Dec 04
So Nigeria under Buhari will receive this money after he(Buhari) told us that Abacha never stole?? Shamelessness dwells in Buhari's abode I swear
44 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Macgreat(m): 11:35pm On Dec 04
Wow !
E no dey finish?
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by GavelSlam: 11:46pm On Dec 04
BeeBeeOoh:
Jonathan's student.
7 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:54pm On Dec 04
GavelSlam:So Jonathan will be the one to receive Abacha's loot that's about to be repatriated??
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by GavelSlam: 11:55pm On Dec 04
BeeBeeOoh:Truly clueless.
6 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by AxeLord: 5:12am
Abacha , Tinubu Elder Brother and Mentor
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Atiku2019: 5:36am
BeeBeeOoh:
Sharrraaap there Show us Evidence that Abacha stole Public funds or Forever remain Quiet --- PMB
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:13am
Atiku2019:No insult our saint and incorruptible Buhary
9 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Keneking: 7:19am
Jonathan government tried to recover this fund
It was a good handover from Late YarAdua's govt to Jonathan and the current man who will only process and allow Atiku cash it for well being of Nigerians.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by AnodaIT(m): 10:00am
Abacha's loot?
Buhari has no moral rights to receive those funds
The money was stolen by the same government he served under
anonimi:
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by NextGovernor(m): 10:01am
And according to one man. Abacha is not corrupt and never stole.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by kingdaro(m): 10:01am
Macgreat:dem still dey return money I taya e no dey finish o
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by PUSH1(m): 10:01am
I will vote baba again and again
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by highrise07: 10:02am
rejoice not, because 90% of the money will end up in private pockets .
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by rocknation62(m): 10:02am
What happened to all the ones they have been recovering frm our Nigerian politheifcians dem go recover dis one we no go hear anything again
yeye dey smell
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by xynerise(m): 10:02am
Nothing to be happy about...they will still borrow despite the recovery
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by grtboy51(m): 10:02am
.
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by BruncleZuma: 10:02am
Saint Abacha
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by comshots(m): 10:02am
What about babangida loot,obj loot,abdulsalam abubakar loot,tinubu loot, and all the living public officials loot?
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Sirheny007(m): 10:03am
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Tekecoms1(m): 10:03am
Thought buhari said abacha did not steal any money.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by comshots(m): 10:03am
PUSH1:Baba is incapacitated.Dont you get?
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by donlucabrazi(m): 10:03am
If I ever have the opportunity, I will like to ask Buhari just one Question
Me: Sir you said Abacha never stole from Nigeria. This money Switzerland is returning, shebi na my papa thief am?
5 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Ahmeduana(m): 10:04am
AND ABACHA NO STEAL?
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Archangel15: 10:04am
Rochas Okorocha right now
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by eddieguru(m): 10:04am
my God! s321m
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by hucienda: 10:05am
'Abacha never stole' - Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Archangel15: 10:05am
Maina and Abba Kyari..
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Paperwhite(m): 10:05am
And the shameless dullard who said "Abacha never stole " will be the one to receive the said money This is one of the reasons Buhari should have resigned but to imagine the hypocrite do this is like the devil repenting from doing evil.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by gurunlocker: 10:05am
But dullarpho said Abacha never stole? So which money are they negotiating? or be think he saved it in Switzerland for better rate?
Once a dullard, always a dullard...
|Re: Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. by Archangel15: 10:06am
Meanwhile El rufai...
Ibori Is Discharged And Acquitted / Benin City; Armed Men Invade Labour Ward / Jonathan Must Hand Over In 2015. He Cannot Be Sworn In Thrice
Viewing this topic: zoedew, Asazwalingwa, mayorG04, frankobinna(m), halilu44, Hydriss(m), Owlumeday(m), elpee2015(m), karolizee(m), kingjoe(m), McAustin92(m), kaze4sure(m), chubaba1990, damzy88, sammykari99(m), Mirror97, rushope, jarfarchiks(m) and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6