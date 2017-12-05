Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Seals Deal With Switzerland To Return $321m Abacha Loot.. (4772 Views)

Nigeria and Switzerland have sealed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the return of $321 million traced to former Nigerian military ruler, Sani Abacha.



The deal was signed on behalf of Nigeria by Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation, in Washington DC, US, on Monday afternoon at the headquarters of the World Bank Group.



When returned, the money is expected to be expended on social protection programme in Nigeria.



https://www.thecable.ng/just-nigeria-seals-deal-switzerland-return-321m-abacha-loot















So Nigeria under Buhari will receive this money after he(Buhari) told us that Abacha never stole?? Shamelessness dwells in Buhari's abode I swear





Wow !



Wow !

E no dey finish?

So Nigeria under Buhari will receive this money after he(Buhari) told us that Abacha didn't stole?? Shamelessness dwells in Buhari's abode I swear

Jonathan's student.

So Jonathan will be the one to receive Abacha's loot that's about to be repatriated??

Truly clueless.

Abacha , Tinubu Elder Brother and Mentor

So Nigeria under Buhari will receive this money after he(Buhari) told us that Abacha never stole?? Shamelessness dwells in Buhari's abode I swear



Sharrraaap there Show us Evidence that Abacha stole Public funds or Forever remain Quiet --- PMB

Sharrraaap there Show us Evidence that Abacha stole Public funds or Forever remain Quiet --- PMB

No insult our saint and incorruptible Buhary





It was a good handover from Late YarAdua's govt to Jonathan and the current man who will only process and allow Atiku cash it for well being of Nigerians. Jonathan government tried to recover this fund



Buhari has no moral rights to receive those funds

The money was stolen by the same government he served under

The same way he distanced himself from the mind-boggling looting of Abacha with whom he stole from us when he was PTF Chairman

Abacha's loot?Buhari has no moral rights to receive those fundsThe money was stolen by the same government he served under

And according to one man. Abacha is not corrupt and never stole.

Wow !



dem still dey return money I taya e no dey finish o

I will vote baba again and again

rejoice not, because 90% of the money will end up in private pockets .

dem go recover dis one we no go hear anything again







What happened to all the ones they have been recovering frm our Nigerian politheifciansdem go recover dis one we no go hear anything againyeye dey smell

Nothing to be happy about...they will still borrow despite the recovery

Saint Abacha

What about babangida loot,obj loot,abdulsalam abubakar loot,tinubu loot, and all the living public officials loot?

Thought buhari said abacha did not steal any money.

Baba is incapacitated.Dont you get?





If I ever have the opportunity, I will like to ask Buhari just one Question



Me: Sir you said Abacha never stole from Nigeria. This money Switzerland is returning, shebi na my papa thief am?



5 Likes

AND ABACHA NO STEAL?

Rochas Okorocha right now

my God! s321m

'Abacha never stole' - Buhari

Maina and Abba Kyari..

This is one of the reasons Buhari should have resigned but to imagine the hypocrite do this is like the devil repenting from doing evil. And the shameless dullard who said "Abacha never stole " will be the one to receive the said money

But dullarpho said Abacha never stole? So which money are they negotiating? or be think he saved it in Switzerland for better rate?



Once a dullard, always a dullard...