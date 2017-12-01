Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment (14166 Views)

#EndSARSBrutality: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Narrates How He Was "Chased & Shot At" / #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" / Wizkid Calls Popular Singer, The Weeknd A Fraud For Naming His Album 'starboy' (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

VIA DAMINAJ.COM



Nigerians have spoken and are still speaking about their experience with #SARS. Daddy Yo aka Wizkid has now shared some messages to support the movement.



http://www.daminaj.com/2017/12/wizkid-also-reacts-to-endsarsbrutality.html Nigerians have spoken and are still speaking about their experience with #SARS. Daddy Yo aka Wizkid has now shared some messages to support the movement. 1 Like 1 Share

Honestly Nigerian government has failed us 42 Likes 1 Share

These set of people must have one or two bad experince to share...giving to their background and ow dey grew up from street...

Remilekun (reminisce) Olamide sidiQ and more

Note::note everyone from street are hoodlums.. 5 Likes

H

It's well i tire sef

This country is not sane 1 Like

K

Control the demon you created, NPF. #EndSARS. 15 Likes

#Endsars +EndBuhari 10 Likes 2 Shares

Na Ogun go kill all the SARS for Ikeja





The slaps I received from egbeda down to Ikeja with 120k I used to free myself and being a suspected cultists in a statement I didn't write, I was forced to sign it....... 24 Likes 1 Share

Even Wizkid does not know SARS are not legitimately mandated to GUIDE us but to GUARD. 4 Likes

hummm... Lend your voice

nice one..

Baba nla... I will rejoice like 9ja won world cup if we finally down ths sars them!! 1 Like

Nice one star boy

Nice One Baba Nla

Good

The difference between SARZ & SARS

IS dat;

.......



SARZ will produce beat for Wizkid while

.....





SARS will arrest those dat dress like wizkid 58 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one star boy

#AtrocitiesInTheLand And wat about victims who were not so fortunate to tell their stories#AtrocitiesInTheLand

People Please Stand Your Ground #EndSARS



This is about YOU and ME!



Who will be next? Lying in an unmarked grave? Missing? Lost to Family, Loved Ones and Friends?



Felled by a reckless rogue bullet 3 Likes

Nice One Star Boy

I just dey for my turn to react



well said

End End SARS, when robbery increase, yet they will blame the government. Reorganizing SARS and holding its leaders and every SARS personnel responsible is the better way to handle this issue. End SARS and robbers, kidnappers and other criminals will rejoice. Reason well.

KingAfo:

H stop booking space... you won't listen stop booking space... you won't listen 9 Likes

N.a. only social media Nigerian youths dey get mouth,enter streets now to do the needful them go dey dodge stupid youths......#SarsMustContinue......Sars helped a friend of mine recover her valuables just after 3days of robbery,can police do that ?. naaaaa I doubt let them continue please!! 5 Likes

E warriors you people should organise protest one Saturday morning and match to Sars office all over the country.

If not the #tag will soon die a Natural death.