#EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment

#EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment

#EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by Daminaj1(f): 12:44am
Nigerians have spoken and are still speaking about their experience with #SARS. Daddy Yo aka Wizkid has now shared some messages to support the movement.

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by Vicboi1(m): 2:57am
Honestly Nigerian government has failed us

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by Timileyin008: 10:09am
These set of people must have one or two bad experince to share...giving to their background and ow dey grew up from street...
Remilekun (reminisce) Olamide sidiQ and more
Note::note everyone from street are hoodlums..

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by BruncleZuma: 10:10am
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by KingAfo(m): 10:10am
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by gracelush(f): 10:10am
It's well i tire sef
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by PetrePan(m): 10:10am
This country is not sane

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by hollamanng(m): 10:10am
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by SouthWestBlood(m): 10:11am
Control the demon you created, NPF. #EndSARS.

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by shortgun(m): 10:11am
#Endsars +EndBuhari

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 10:11am
Na Ogun go kill all the SARS for Ikeja


The slaps I received from egbeda down to Ikeja with 120k I used to free myself and being a suspected cultists in a statement I didn't write, I was forced to sign it.......

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by TheHistorian(m): 10:11am
Even Wizkid does not know SARS are not legitimately mandated to GUIDE us but to GUARD.

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by LEOSIRSIR(m): 10:11am
hummm... Lend your voice
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by Moreoffaith(m): 10:11am
nice one..
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by dollarcoolcat(m): 10:11am
Baba nla... I will rejoice like 9ja won world cup if we finally down ths sars them!!

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by KehnnyCares(m): 10:12am
Nice one star boy
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by Macgreat(m): 10:12am
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by Micheezy7(m): 10:12am
Nice One Baba Nla
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by perry1988(m): 10:13am
Good
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by Damfostopper(m): 10:13am
The difference between SARZ & SARS
IS dat;
SARZ will produce beat for Wizkid while
SARS will arrest those dat dress like wizkid

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by KehnnyCares(m): 10:13am
Nice one star boy
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by futprintz(m): 10:13am
And wat about victims who were not so fortunate to tell their stories #AtrocitiesInTheLand
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by three: 10:13am
People Please Stand Your Ground #EndSARS

This is about YOU and ME!

Who will be next? Lying in an unmarked grave? Missing? Lost to Family, Loved Ones and Friends?

Felled by a reckless rogue bullet

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by Micheezy7(m): 10:13am
Nice One Star Boy
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by grtboy51(m): 10:13am
I just dey for my turn to react
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by eddieguru(m): 10:14am
well said
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by auwalyau: 10:14am
End End SARS, when robbery increase, yet they will blame the government. Reorganizing SARS and holding its leaders and every SARS personnel responsible is the better way to handle this issue. End SARS and robbers, kidnappers and other criminals will rejoice. Reason well.
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by Damfostopper(m): 10:14am
KingAfo:
H
stop booking space... you won't listen

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by colossus91(m): 10:15am
N.a. only social media Nigerian youths dey get mouth,enter streets now to do the needful them go dey dodge stupid youths......#SarsMustContinue......Sars helped a friend of mine recover her valuables just after 3days of robbery,can police do that ?. naaaaa I doubt let them continue please!!

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by davillian(m): 10:15am
E warriors you people should organise protest one Saturday morning and match to Sars office all over the country.
If not the #tag will soon die a Natural death.
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Wizkid Calls For Youth Empowerment by Swizdoe(m): 10:16am
Police are not guidance counselors angry

Sars should be reorganized and most importantly riff raffs should be exterminated from their ranks. Also they shouldn't be allowed to operate with mufti anymore. There should be name tags on them just like the normal police for easy identification incase they misbehave.

