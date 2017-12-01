



According to BBC , the lawyer made the statement on a TV Panel show in October during a debate on a draft law of prostitution.



He said:

Are you happy when you see a girl walking down the street with half of her behind showing? I say that when a girl walks about like that, it is a patriotic duty to sexually harass her and a national duty to rape her.



“I say that when a girl walks about like that, it is a patriotic duty to sexually harass them,” he said. He added that “protecting morals is more important than protecting borders.”



The National Council for Women’s Rights said they were a “flagrant call” for rape and violated “everything in the Egyptian constitution.”



The council has also filed a complaint with the Supreme Council for Media Regulation about the Oct. 19 broadcast.



According to The BBC , Wahsh is known to incite outrage he previously called the Holocaust “imaginary” and is a self-described proud anti-Semite.



“If I see any Israeli, I will kill him,” he said during a separate TV appearance.



