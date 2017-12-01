₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by IamHeWrites: 2:18am
An Egyptian Lawyer, Nabih al-Wahsh has been sentenced to 3 years in jail for saying that women who wear ripped jeans should be raped in punishment.
According to BBC , the lawyer made the statement on a TV Panel show in October during a debate on a draft law of prostitution.
He said:
Are you happy when you see a girl walking down the street with half of her behind showing? I say that when a girl walks about like that, it is a patriotic duty to sexually harass her and a national duty to rape her.
“I say that when a girl walks about like that, it is a patriotic duty to sexually harass them,” he said. He added that “protecting morals is more important than protecting borders.”
The National Council for Women’s Rights said they were a “flagrant call” for rape and violated “everything in the Egyptian constitution.”
The council has also filed a complaint with the Supreme Council for Media Regulation about the Oct. 19 broadcast.
According to The BBC , Wahsh is known to incite outrage he previously called the Holocaust “imaginary” and is a self-described proud anti-Semite.
“If I see any Israeli, I will kill him,” he said during a separate TV appearance.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/wearing-ripped-jeans-deserve-to-be.html
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by Daniel2060(m): 2:34am
Hiss**
I thought he even had level,
so na one small OLÒKPA come carry you
After every every. SMG
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by Khd95(m): 2:53am
Egypt no get chill
If this kind of statement was made in naija by a highly placed individual u and I sabi the koko
Nothing go happen...no matter how badly dressed a lady might be,she doesn't deserve rape
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by proudly233: 2:57am
That guy needs a beat from SARS
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by ibkkk(f): 4:16am
This one just weak me.
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by princeade86(m): 4:51am
developed country. not here in Nigeria
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by Ayo4251(m): 10:45am
V
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by BruncleZuma: 10:45am
....
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by 9jatatafo(m): 10:47am
Good
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by wittyt98(m): 10:47am
very good!
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by Daeylar(f): 10:47am
Yes! yes! yes! yes!
Wish they also do something like this in Nigeria, so that stupid mentality of a girl's dressing can lead to rape or harassment will die.
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by AdolfHitlerxXx: 10:47am
Good for him.... Let him too be sodomized in jail
All the budding rapists on Nairaland who gleefully promote the act, your time would soon be up
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by nairavsdollars: 10:47am
what happened to freedom of speech? but this charge and bail lawyer must be a serial rapist
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by crackerspub: 10:48am
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by Daviddson(m): 10:48am
He said it in October and within 2 months the trial concluded and he was sentenced. Nigerian judges are a shame to Africa. Kenya's presidential election was held in August and by September, the supreme court had quashed it. These are countries with efficient court systems.
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by webincomeplus(m): 10:49am
When you allow your mouth/fingers to think instead of your brain, this is what happens.
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by Einl(m): 10:50am
Animal in human clothing.
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by hollamanng(m): 10:50am
J
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by kennosklint(m): 10:50am
Wetin Afonjas de do for street practically
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by brightalo17: 10:51am
A lawyer still he is not intelligent.
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by wittyt98(m): 10:51am
if ladies who wear G string deserve to be raped then I think ladies who are as stupid as the lady in the picture below should be sent to see a psychiatrists ASAP
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by jashar(f): 10:51am
but how could a lawyer have made such a preposterous statement? na wa...
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by mavinc4u(f): 10:51am
Good because the man made me have second thought of my Egypt visa.
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by OlujobaSamuel: 10:52am
whaooo...
Nice one, I'm not even so concerned about the sentence, but the pace of getting a conviction.
Nigeria would have been on it for years till parties get tired.
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by anibirelawal(m): 10:53am
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by Swagz007(m): 10:54am
Just passing bye
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by calliope(f): 10:54am
brightalo17:Being a lawyer is not synonyms to intelligence. So?
|Re: Egyptian Lawyer Al-Wahsh Jailed For "Lady Wearing Ripped Jeans Deserve Rape" by plessis: 10:54am
But what will they charge him for?
