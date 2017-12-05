Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months (2632 Views)

Nigeria Returns 4 Aircrafts Borrowed From Pakistan For Training (photos) / Nigeria Borrowed $11.44 Billion To Run The Government In 18 Months / Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





However, since 2010, Nigeria's debts have been increasing at an alarming rate. The rate of growth in Nigeria’s debt profile between 2015 and 2017 is particularly worrisome.



In just 12 months (July 2016 - July 2017), Nigeria borrowed an average of $2,029 per second.



As at June 2017, Nigeria's total debt stood at $64billion i.e. Total Domestic debt = $49billion. Total foreign debt = $15billion. Using the official population figure of 186million, the total debt per citizen is $344 ~ N105,000.





Here are more stats: In 2006, Nigeria paid about $12.4bn to its foreign creditors in other to enjoy the $18bn debt write off, from the country’s total external debt of about $30bn. Nigerians heaved a sigh of relieve from the crippling debt overhang.However, since 2010, Nigeria's debts have been increasing at an alarming rate. The rate of growth in Nigeria’s debt profile between 2015 and 2017 is particularly worrisome.In just 12 months (July 2016 - July 2017), Nigeria borrowed an average ofper second.As at June 2017, Nigeria's total debt stood at $64billion i.e. Total Domestic debt = $49billion. Total foreign debt = $15billion. Using the official population figure of 186million, the total debt per citizen is $344 ~ N105,000.Here are more stats: http://databod.com/economy/nigeria-debt-profile-2007-2017/ 2 Likes

OP if may ask, who accumulated much of that debt and whose regime? 4 Likes

Yyeske:

OP if may ask, who accumulated much of that debt and whose regime?

Hi, you can check here for the full breakdown: Hi, you can check here for the full breakdown: http://databod.com/economy/nigeria-debt-profile-2007-2017

That's about N620,000 every second. Wow!!



Heard the present administration has increased foreign debts by more than $6billion in less than 3years of being in power. Chai!



cc lalasticlala $2,029That's aboutevery second. Wow!!Heard the present administration has increased foreign debts by more than $6billion in less than 3years of being in power. Chai!cc lalasticlala 8 Likes

This APC government sef 3 Likes





The thunder that strikes during the harmattan has been boiling for some people since May 2015. The thunder that strikes during the harmattan has been boiling for some people since May 2015. 3 Likes

In just 12 months (July 2016 - July 2017), Nigeria borrowed an average of $2,029 per second.



As at June 2017, Nigeria's total debt stood at $64billion



Biggest disaster since 1960

14 Likes









Leave story and tell us how much was embezzled per second nationwide for the last 12 months Even the "Almighty' United States of America is owing 20 trillion dollars.Leave story and tell us how much was embezzled per second nationwide for the last 12 months 5 Likes

,how are they going to pay back? Africa sef, now that election time is here they will be making fake promises...there is no way to pay that money back sorry for Nigeria.



This govt is just not working, the corruption is still glaring, nobody accounts for anything, nobody knows what the money was used for or where it is at the moment. Soon they’ll blame GEJ again.



The stats reminds me of Neymar’s salary but this one is just a lot. The infographics isn’t complete, it should have told us which states borrowed and how much they did borrow also how much the APC led federal government borrowed.This govt is just not working, the corruption is still glaring, nobody accounts for anything, nobody knows what the money was used for or where it is at the moment. Soon they’ll blame GEJ again.The stats reminds me of Neymar’s salarybut this one is just a lot. 3 Likes

This mathematics tire me to calculate sef 3 Likes



...Using the official population figure of 186million, the total debt per citizen is $344 ~ N105,000. Who else saw this part? Nigeria my NigeriaWho else saw this part? 1 Like

Yyeske:

OP if may ask, who accumulated much of that debt and whose regime?

You saw 2016 - 2017 and youre still asking..



Your matter pass me jare.. You saw 2016 - 2017 and youre still asking..Your matter pass me jare.. 9 Likes

This needs to be updated because the FG just borrowed again in November 2017 2 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4d5WyQZ768 When the hunger hammering you is from your village people 1 Like

Ahswear dis naija don taya me



Choi ..everyday I ask myself one question.. Why was I born here

This Country tho,

Our Leaders have failed us

Atiku is using style to enter for 2019

Atiku is a SARS in a disguise





#ENDSARS

#ENDSARS

#ENDSARS

#ENDSARS

#ENDSARS

#ENDSARS

#ENDSARS 1 Like

If this is true, then this is a government of mediocres "trial by error".. It's gonna go down as the most wasteful government in history.. 1 Like

I thought it was 2017 dollars per milli seconds the scammers and scammees God will judge

Me nothing concern me

APC is borrowing money stealing from nnpc yet economy is dry .....

Click like if u agree that Buhari is a big disappointment. U may click share if u support his continual borrowing spree 4 Likes

Keneking:

This APC government sef Tell us how much GEJ/PDP government stole per second. Tell us how much GEJ/PDP government stole per second. 2 Likes 2 Shares

2019 they will still vote for him

WE GET DULL,DULL LEDERS,SINCE OYIBO LEFT US IN 1960..AFRICA AND GREED,NA LIKE 5 AND 6.....

Na WA O!!!

However, since 2010, Nigeria's debts have been increasing at an alarming rate. The rate of growth in Nigeria’s debt profile between 2015 and 2017 is particularly worrisome.



It wasn't worrisome when IB heaping debt despite high oil prices but worrisome in the face of extreme low oil prices .... this deceitful people abusing statistics for marginal gains. Please they should put the price of oil between the period for better context. 1 Like

H

Kai! 1 Like

hooklover:

APC is borrowing money stealing from nnpc yet economy is dry ..... the stealing mentality of PDP dey worry you. Just because your party PDP is synonymous with stealing, looting and breaking pipelines doesn’t mean you should accuse APC of such.



PDP- pipeline destroying party

PDP- Poverty development party

PDP- Poverty distribution party

PDP- Politically dead party the stealing mentality of PDP dey worry you. Just because your party PDP is synonymous with stealing, looting and breaking pipelines doesn’t mean you should accuse APC of such.PDP- pipeline destroying partyPDP- Poverty development partyPDP- Poverty distribution partyPDP- Politically dead party 2 Likes 2 Shares