|Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by Databod: 9:14am
In 2006, Nigeria paid about $12.4bn to its foreign creditors in other to enjoy the $18bn debt write off, from the country’s total external debt of about $30bn. Nigerians heaved a sigh of relieve from the crippling debt overhang.
However, since 2010, Nigeria's debts have been increasing at an alarming rate. The rate of growth in Nigeria’s debt profile between 2015 and 2017 is particularly worrisome.
In just 12 months (July 2016 - July 2017), Nigeria borrowed an average of $2,029 per second.
As at June 2017, Nigeria's total debt stood at $64billion i.e. Total Domestic debt = $49billion. Total foreign debt = $15billion. Using the official population figure of 186million, the total debt per citizen is $344 ~ N105,000.
Here are more stats: http://databod.com/economy/nigeria-debt-profile-2007-2017/
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by Yyeske(m): 9:26am
OP if may ask, who accumulated much of that debt and whose regime?
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by Databod: 10:15am
Yyeske:
Hi, you can check here for the full breakdown: http://databod.com/economy/nigeria-debt-profile-2007-2017
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by dammybas(m): 3:55pm
$2,029 That's about N620,000 every second. Wow!!
Heard the present administration has increased foreign debts by more than $6billion in less than 3years of being in power. Chai!
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by Keneking: 4:02pm
This APC government sef
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by BruncleZuma: 6:47pm
The thunder that strikes during the harmattan has been boiling for some people since May 2015.
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by dukie25: 6:48pm
In just 12 months (July 2016 - July 2017), Nigeria borrowed an average of $2,029 per second.
Biggest disaster since 1960
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by alexistaiwo: 6:48pm
Even the "Almighty' United States of America is owing 20 trillion dollars.
Leave story and tell us how much was embezzled per second nationwide for the last 12 months
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by chefremy(m): 6:48pm
,how are they going to pay back? Africa sef, now that election time is here they will be making fake promises...there is no way to pay that money back sorry for Nigeria.
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by Milllz: 6:48pm
The infographics isn’t complete, it should have told us which states borrowed and how much they did borrow also how much the APC led federal government borrowed.
This govt is just not working, the corruption is still glaring, nobody accounts for anything, nobody knows what the money was used for or where it is at the moment. Soon they’ll blame GEJ again.
The stats reminds me of Neymar’s salary but this one is just a lot.
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by AishaBuhari: 6:48pm
This mathematics tire me to calculate sef
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by Playz: 6:48pm
Nigeria my Nigeria
...Using the official population figure of 186million, the total debt per citizen is $344 ~ N105,000.Who else saw this part?
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by Xtopher123(m): 6:48pm
Yyeske:
You saw 2016 - 2017 and youre still asking..
Your matter pass me jare..
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by Boss13: 6:49pm
This needs to be updated because the FG just borrowed again in November 2017
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by inagangan: 6:49pm
When the hunger hammering you is from your village people
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4d5WyQZ768
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by Daddiflowz: 6:50pm
Ahswear dis naija don taya me
Choi ..everyday I ask myself one question.. Why was I born here
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by Damoxy(m): 6:50pm
This Country tho,
Our Leaders have failed us
Atiku is using style to enter for 2019
Atiku is a SARS in a disguise
#ENDSARS
#ENDSARS
#ENDSARS
#ENDSARS
#ENDSARS
#ENDSARS
#ENDSARS
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by ja2ken(m): 6:50pm
If this is true, then this is a government of mediocres "trial by error".. It's gonna go down as the most wasteful government in history..
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by hollamanng(m): 6:50pm
I thought it was 2017 dollars per milli seconds the scammers and scammees God will judge
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by Williambanks(m): 6:51pm
Me nothing concern me
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by hooklover: 6:51pm
APC is borrowing money stealing from nnpc yet economy is dry .....
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by Teacher1776(m): 6:51pm
Click like if u agree that Buhari is a big disappointment. U may click share if u support his continual borrowing spree
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by AdesegunSanni89: 6:52pm
Keneking:Tell us how much GEJ/PDP government stole per second.
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by muller101(m): 6:52pm
2019 they will still vote for him
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by blowjob: 6:52pm
WE GET DULL,DULL LEDERS,SINCE OYIBO LEFT US IN 1960..AFRICA AND GREED,NA LIKE 5 AND 6.....
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by kay29000(m): 6:52pm
Na WA O!!!
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by Stalwert: 6:52pm
However, since 2010, Nigeria's debts have been increasing at an alarming rate. The rate of growth in Nigeria’s debt profile between 2015 and 2017 is particularly worrisome.
It wasn't worrisome when IB heaping debt despite high oil prices but worrisome in the face of extreme low oil prices .... this deceitful people abusing statistics for marginal gains. Please they should put the price of oil between the period for better context.
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by AishaBuhari: 6:53pm
H
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by AishaBuhari: 6:54pm
Kai!
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by AdesegunSanni89: 6:54pm
hooklover:the stealing mentality of PDP dey worry you. Just because your party PDP is synonymous with stealing, looting and breaking pipelines doesn’t mean you should accuse APC of such.
PDP- pipeline destroying party
PDP- Poverty development party
PDP- Poverty distribution party
PDP- Politically dead party
|Re: Nigeria Borrowed $2,029 Per Second In Just 12months by python1: 6:54pm
alexistaiwo:
