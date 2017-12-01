Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) (4887 Views)

This is what Ukan Kurugh shared online.



THE ATTENTION OF THE BENUE STATE 1ST LADY DR. MRS EUNICE ORTOM IS NEEDED HERE ASAP



This is Mr and Mrs Nambe, a resident after Kimbis Hotel otukpo road makurdi. The picture you see up there is their 3day old baby that was delivered in a dispensary along the same residential area. She told me she never for once went for anti-natal till she gave birth to this child. I was called to this case by a friend Atokaa Paul. Till now nobody can tell the sex of the child because of its complex nature mere looking at it. I have moved them to Foundation Memorial Hospital low level. I need someone to call the attention of the first lady Dr. Mrs Eunice Ortom to as a matter of fact take of this case as am afraid this might be way above me.



I know not everyone is buoyant enough that's why planned parenthood is necessary Ante natal care is very important. No matter how late you find out you're pregnant you should register immediately.I know not everyone is buoyant enough that's why planned parenthood is necessary 5 Likes

This is too bad. Why did she skip antenatal? What were they thinking?

There're no shortcuts to any place worth going to!

what could have caused dat? what could have caused dat?

This is serious

Awww







madam. how has your baby been peeing? you didnt go for anti-natal. Now there is problem, what do you want us to do?madam. how has your baby been peeing?

APC government sef

Ambiguous genitaliä

some will rush to talk transgender

APC government sef

End time

If she had gone for prenatal, the case wouldn't have been as dicey as this. Some pregnant women can be careless with what they takein or drugs they ingest during pregnancy which most times affect the baby's formation and subsequent growth.

Chai! Poverty is the cause of all these aberrations.



If not for money the woman would have visited the ante natal clinic and also received proper medical care.

Postinor2-Off target

This is looking like omphalocoele

This is serious

This is another proof that there is no intelligent designer anywhere.