|Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:31am
Distraught parents in Makurdi, Benue state - are yet to come to terms with the condition of their baby after delivery. According to Ukan Kurugh, the sex of the three-day-old baby is yet to be known as the mother reportedly revealed she never went for antenatal till she gave birth to the child in a dispensary.
This is what Ukan Kurugh shared online.
THE ATTENTION OF THE BENUE STATE 1ST LADY DR. MRS EUNICE ORTOM IS NEEDED HERE ASAP
This is Mr and Mrs Nambe, a resident after Kimbis Hotel otukpo road makurdi. The picture you see up there is their 3day old baby that was delivered in a dispensary along the same residential area. She told me she never for once went for anti-natal till she gave birth to this child. I was called to this case by a friend Atokaa Paul. Till now nobody can tell the sex of the child because of its complex nature mere looking at it. I have moved them to Foundation Memorial Hospital low level. I need someone to call the attention of the first lady Dr. Mrs Eunice Ortom to as a matter of fact take of this case as am afraid this might be way above me.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/sex-wonder-baby-yet-known-birth-benue-parents-lament-photos.html
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:31am
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by MarysMeal: 9:35am
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:38am
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by TRADELYN: 9:56am
Choi!
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by cherr(f): 10:14am
Ante natal care is very important. No matter how late you find out you're pregnant you should register immediately.
I know not everyone is buoyant enough that's why planned parenthood is necessary
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by Playz: 2:20pm
This is too bad. Why did she skip antenatal? What were they thinking?
There're no shortcuts to any place worth going to!
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by IAMSASHY(f): 2:20pm
what could have caused dat?
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by IMASTEX: 2:20pm
This is serious
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by Taremabel: 2:21pm
Awww
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 2:21pm
you didnt go for anti-natal. Now there is problem, what do you want us to do?
madam. how has your baby been peeing?
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by Keneking: 2:21pm
APC government sef
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by Dc4life(m): 2:22pm
Ambiguous genitaliä
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by LukeLook: 2:22pm
some will rush to talk transgender
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by LordPOSEIDON: 2:23pm
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by bjhaid: 2:23pm
Be careful, stop flooding here
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by 9jatatafo(m): 2:23pm
End time
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 2:23pm
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by Gkemz(m): 2:26pm
If she had gone for prenatal, the case wouldn't have been as dicey as this. Some pregnant women can be careless with what they takein or drugs they ingest during pregnancy which most times affect the baby's formation and subsequent growth.
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by oake(m): 2:26pm
Chai! Poverty is the cause of all these aberrations.
If not for money the woman would have visited the ante natal clinic and also received proper medical care.
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by Bigii(m): 2:27pm
Postinor2-Off target
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by delana(m): 2:28pm
This is looking like omphalocoele
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by welri: 2:29pm
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by Akin1212(m): 2:30pm
This is another proof that there is no intelligent designer anywhere.
|Re: Sex Of Baby In Benue Is Yet To Be Known Days After Delivery (Photos) by darlenese(f): 2:33pm
our grand mothers never attended ante natal. I dnt think that is the cause of the problem .
