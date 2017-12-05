₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 9:55am
Popular music star Alao Malaika Open this gigantic Lekki mansion worth of 200milliom naira on Sunday.
Lots of celebrities were there at the opening event. More photos of the mansion below
Congrats to him
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 9:55am
More
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:57am
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 10:01am
Good one but if there's any atom of juju or rituals involved, then it's a bad one and won't stand
3 Likes
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 10:02am
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 11:20am
That's good.. Mine is on the way
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by donofdons: 2:29pm
This looks poor
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by itsIYKE(m): 2:29pm
200 million naira for this?......if you don't sue the contractor I will sue him on your behalf
3 Likes
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 2:29pm
bigboyyy
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by babadee1(m): 2:29pm
Shuo! You sure say na just from singing fuji music na im this guy take build this massive mansion so? Na wa o.
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by majamajic(m): 2:30pm
nice ..he try !!
used to hear his music blasting from local speakers in lagos island then . I like his beat tempo... get high and listen !!! u will crossover
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by ganiyu26(m): 2:30pm
Sule Alao sise gaann ko to di baba alaiye... Baba Alaiye!!!!
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 2:30pm
sexybbstar:
amen. And you will be opening NL threads
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by twentyk(m): 2:30pm
Hello I'm a 400l student of unilorin, my sch portal closes by 12am, I have relatively few hours to pay up my sch fee, which I haven't been able to turn up.....
Please quote me or send message and I will send you all you need to verify.... This is no cheap scam.....
Help a brother anybody......
Ade4047@gmail.com
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by shadrach77: 2:30pm
Nice house but it can't be 200m nah! Haba!
3 Likes
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by policy12: 2:31pm
200million
1 Like
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 2:31pm
Fuji artiste are this rich?
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by iamloski(m): 2:32pm
I don't know of any soong by this dude, I am sure he got all. This illicit wealth from skull mining, afonja and skull minining is like 5and6. In conclusion it is ill gotten wealth.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by OCTAVO: 2:32pm
Wow
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by LagosCiti: 2:32pm
FortifiedCity:
Why can't you just be happy for someone else's success? Juju or not, that's a popular 50 year old fuji music star who has been singing for over 20 years of his life. They spray these guys on stage plus the money they use to book them for shows. Some of them even have endorsements. I bet you wouldn't say the same if it were all these hip hop artistes. Ignorance is a disease.
When you see people achieve things, celebrate them, don't hate.
2 Likes
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by Famoustemmy: 2:32pm
Yeeee
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by laurel03: 2:32pm
some people still spray him money and they still leave rented apartment...
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 2:32pm
Those Yoruba musician get money die
All those Fuji singers
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by oake(m): 2:32pm
itsIYKE:
Have you seen the interior?
1 Like
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by Montez90: 2:33pm
babadee1:
FortifiedCity:
donofdons:
1 Like
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by Burgerlomo: 2:33pm
Congratulation
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by Godwin978(m): 2:33pm
na these house worth 200million abi you mean to say 20million,
he get money he dey wear rang wey belong to mad people. may god help him,
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by Bankyb10(m): 2:34pm
No air space
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by jydeskill1(m): 2:34pm
All dis noise making for building a four bedroom flat.... Come and see what my Igbos brothers are buying and building in Lekki, Amuwo Odofin and Okota yet no body dey make yeye noise Ugandan.
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by bakynes(m): 2:34pm
itsIYKE:Land is expensive in Lekki now depending on the location besides they use 9" blocks in that area because it's water logged area every material used is extra and the workers charge a lot.
2 Likes
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by Uchihaitaci: 2:35pm
ganiyu26:
tout!!! agbero
|Re: Alao Malaika Opens N200m Lekki Mansion On Sunday (Photos) by missyb08(f): 2:35pm
Wow, congrats to him.
