Lots of celebrities were there at the opening event. More photos of the mansion below





Congrats to him



Good one but if there's any atom of juju or rituals involved, then it's a bad one and won't stand 3 Likes

That's good.. Mine is on the way 2 Likes 1 Share

This looks poor

200 million naira for this?......if you don't sue the contractor I will sue him on your behalf 3 Likes

bigboyyy

Shuo! You sure say na just from singing fuji music na im this guy take build this massive mansion so? Na wa o.

nice ..he try !!



used to hear his music blasting from local speakers in lagos island then . I like his beat tempo... get high and listen !!! u will crossover

Sule Alao sise gaann ko to di baba alaiye... Baba Alaiye!!!!

amen. And you will be opening NL threads amen. And you will be opening NL threads

Nice house but it can't be 200m nah! Haba! 3 Likes

200million 1 Like

Fuji artiste are this rich?

I don't know of any soong by this dude, I am sure he got all. This illicit wealth from skull mining, afonja and skull minining is like 5and6. In conclusion it is ill gotten wealth. 1 Like 1 Share

Wow

FortifiedCity:

Good one but if there's any atom of juju or rituals involved, then it's a bad one and won't stand

Why can't you just be happy for someone else's success? Juju or not, that's a popular 50 year old fuji music star who has been singing for over 20 years of his life. They spray these guys on stage plus the money they use to book them for shows. Some of them even have endorsements. I bet you wouldn't say the same if it were all these hip hop artistes. Ignorance is a disease.



When you see people achieve things, celebrate them, don't hate. Why can't you just be happy for someone else's success? Juju or not, that's a popular 50 year old fuji music star who has been singing for over 20 years of his life. They spray these guys on stage plus the money they use to book them for shows. Some of them even have endorsements. I bet you wouldn't say the same if it were all these hip hop artistes. Ignorance is a disease.When you see people achieve things, celebrate them, don't hate. 2 Likes

Yeeee

some people still spray him money and they still leave rented apartment...

Those Yoruba musician get money die



All those Fuji singers

itsIYKE:

200 million naira for this?......if you don't sue the contractor I will sue him on your behalf

Have you seen the interior? Have you seen the interior? 1 Like

babadee1:

Shuo! You sure say na just from singing fuji music na im this guy take build this massive mansion so? Na wa o. FortifiedCity:

Good one but if there's any atom of juju or rituals involved, then it's a bad one and won't stand donofdons:

This looks poor 1 Like

Congratulation

na these house worth 200million abi you mean to say 20million,

he get money he dey wear rang wey belong to mad people. may god help him,

No air space

All dis noise making for building a four bedroom flat.... Come and see what my Igbos brothers are buying and building in Lekki, Amuwo Odofin and Okota yet no body dey make yeye noise Ugandan.

itsIYKE:

200 million naira for this?......if you don't sue the contractor I will sue him on your behalf Land is expensive in Lekki now depending on the location besides they use 9" blocks in that area because it's water logged area every material used is extra and the workers charge a lot. Land is expensive in Lekki now depending on the location besides they use 9" blocks in that area because it's water logged area every material used is extra and the workers charge a lot. 2 Likes

ganiyu26:

Sule Alao sise gaann ko to di baba alaiye... Baba Alaiye!!!!

tout!!! agbero tout!!! agbero