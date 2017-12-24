Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) (13795 Views)

See previous thread >>>> A 24-year-old Nigerian guy identified as Dan Ladi is in the news again as he celebrates his birthday today. The young man based in South Africa became an online sensation after gifting his mother a brand new Venza Car back in July 2017. Dan Ladi revealed how he sold his mother's car years back out of desperation to travel abroad in search for greener pastures and bought her a new one to compensate her.Now, the guy says he has done quite well for himself considering his "achievements" at the young age of 24.He shared the below words via his Facebook account;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/24-year-old-man-revels-in-his-achievement-as-he-celebrates-his-birthday.html See previous thread >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/3943416/man-buys-venza-mother-after 4 Likes

cc; lalasticlala 4 Likes 1 Share

when you are young and you gat money it makes more sense, not at old age. so dude better find someone to teach him money management and character showcasing so he won't be like Chris brown and Justin bieber who said "they were introduced to fame and money but no one taught them morals. That's why one of them beat rihanna and the other started taking marijuana"



haters will say he is a yahooboy or ritualist 13 Likes





if I start to ask questions,it will be like I'm envious of him like the man below me,after all,the guy is my younger brother's agemate and the best have done for myself is being myself.



Baba God should pick up my calls too but i will never flaunt it on social media. Seun is kuku a multi millionaire but how many people know him. congratsif I start to ask questions,it will be like I'm envious of him like the man below me,after all,the guy is my younger brother's agemate and the best have done for myself is being myself.Baba God should pick up my calls too but i will never flaunt it on social media. Seun is kuku a multi millionaire but how many people know him. 15 Likes

What does he do for a livin, make SARS catch you 21 Likes







HBD,clean car. HBD,clean car.

that's why your swimming wit long sleeve abi..qwatinu 5 Likes 1 Share

Who never do well for himself? 5 Likes

Money Is Everything... Money Intoxicates Than Alcohol Even You Can Swim With Agbada #MoneyIsMoney 1 Like

atleast you have don well for urself,to sell cocain and drugs for top music such as him,he and them no be small thing

Nice one Dan Slim....Happy Birthday!!

Adaowerri111:

What does he do for a livin, make SARS catch you

He sells cucumber of different sizes for slay queens. lol He sells cucumber of different sizes for slay queens. lol 2 Likes

Mark of emptiness in Nigerian manner!!!! 7 Likes 1 Share

Not so fast, bro. One more thing. Do u have Jesus? If not. U still have a long way to go. 10 Likes 1 Share

Cute young guy.. Hbd





If in Nigeria @ 24 still struggling with ASUU, JAMB, WAEC, Power problems, Water problems and religious problems Life is Good in SAIf in Nigeria @ 24 still struggling with ASUU, JAMB, WAEC, Power problems, Water problems and religious problems 6 Likes 1 Share

Enjoy!

His days are numbered if you know what I mean?

Adaowerri111:

What does he do for a livin, make SARS catch you 3 Likes

Hmmm

Good for him but I hope he has investments.



Having millions in the bank doesn't make you a rich man o because the money can dissapper anytime due to emergency expenditures.



A true millionaire is one who has money both in his bank account and also in investments. Such a man can only go broke but can never be poor... 5 Likes

Why is he fully clothed in the swimming pool?

Hbd

fatymore:

Cute young guy.. Hbd come out straight. We know what you are up to come out straight. We know what you are up to 3 Likes

Good for you boy and happy birthday to you.







This yahoo boys no go allow us hear word abi? This yahoo boys no go allow us hear word abi? 2 Likes

Godsgal:

Not so fast, bro. One more thing. Do u have Jesus? If not. U still have a long way to go.



Mttscheeww! Keep Religion issue joor Mttscheeww! Keep Religion issue joor 1 Like

Baba God! Y na

Who he help?

PrettyCrystal:

What do you do for a living



And with all the motivation you are scared of revealing it What do you do for a livingAnd with all the motivation you are scared of revealing it 3 Likes