|Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 11:33am
A 24-year-old Nigerian guy identified as Dan Ladi is in the news again as he celebrates his birthday today. The young man based in South Africa became an online sensation after gifting his mother a brand new Venza Car back in July 2017. Dan Ladi revealed how he sold his mother's car years back out of desperation to travel abroad in search for greener pastures and bought her a new one to compensate her.
Now, the guy says he has done quite well for himself considering his "achievements" at the young age of 24.
He shared the below words via his Facebook account;
I wake Up Today Feeling Motivated to Do More... Really Dont have words.. But I am indeed Thankful to you God...At 24.. I have Done quite Well for Myself HAPPY BIRTHDAY To Me.... #TheBoyWeyNoFitGiveUp ...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/24-year-old-man-revels-in-his-achievement-as-he-celebrates-his-birthday.html
See previous thread >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/3943416/man-buys-venza-mother-after
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 11:33am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by Africanbest(m): 11:36am
when you are young and you gat money it makes more sense, not at old age. so dude better find someone to teach him money management and character showcasing so he won't be like Chris brown and Justin bieber who said "they were introduced to fame and money but no one taught them morals. That's why one of them beat rihanna and the other started taking marijuana"
haters will say he is a yahooboy or ritualist
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by Akkord4gov: 11:36am
congrats
if I start to ask questions,it will be like I'm envious of him like the man below me,after all,the guy is my younger brother's agemate and the best have done for myself is being myself.
Baba God should pick up my calls too but i will never flaunt it on social media. Seun is kuku a multi millionaire but how many people know him.
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 11:38am
What does he do for a livin, make SARS catch you
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 11:39am
HBD,clean car.
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by Sleekydee(m): 11:41am
that's why your swimming wit long sleeve abi..qwatinu
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 11:46am
Who never do well for himself?
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by GraveMan(m): 11:48am
Money Is Everything... Money Intoxicates Than Alcohol Even You Can Swim With Agbada #MoneyIsMoney
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by ubongoton: 11:49am
atleast you have don well for urself,to sell cocain and drugs for top music such as him,he and them no be small thing
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by DLondonboiy: 11:49am
Nice one Dan Slim....Happy Birthday!!
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by Akkord4gov: 11:51am
Adaowerri111:
He sells cucumber of different sizes for slay queens. lol
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by Duru1(m): 11:51am
Mark of emptiness in Nigerian manner!!!!
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by Godsgal(f): 12:05pm
Not so fast, bro. One more thing. Do u have Jesus? If not. U still have a long way to go.
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by fatymore(f): 2:37pm
Cute young guy.. Hbd
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by Keneking: 3:51pm
Life is Good in SA
If in Nigeria @ 24 still struggling with ASUU, JAMB, WAEC, Power problems, Water problems and religious problems
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by Playz: 3:51pm
Enjoy!
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by Watermelonman: 3:52pm
His days are numbered if you know what I mean?
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by sotall(m): 3:52pm
Adaowerri111:
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 3:52pm
Hmmm
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by eleojo23: 3:53pm
Good for him but I hope he has investments.
Having millions in the bank doesn't make you a rich man o because the money can dissapper anytime due to emergency expenditures.
A true millionaire is one who has money both in his bank account and also in investments. Such a man can only go broke but can never be poor...
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by kay29000(m): 3:54pm
Why is he fully clothed in the swimming pool?
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by 9jatatafo(m): 3:54pm
Hbd
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by muller101(m): 3:54pm
fatymore:come out straight. We know what you are up to
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by clintino700(m): 3:54pm
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 3:54pm
Good for you boy and happy birthday to you.
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by abbaapple: 3:55pm
This yahoo boys no go allow us hear word abi?
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by abbaapple: 3:57pm
Godsgal:
Mttscheeww! Keep Religion issue joor
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by rasazee(m): 3:57pm
Baba God! Y na
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by NwaliE01(m): 3:57pm
Who he help?
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:58pm
PrettyCrystal:
What do you do for a living
And with all the motivation you are scared of revealing it
|Re: Dan Ladi Celebrates His 24th Birthday In Style (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 4:00pm
Any way na way...
happy birthday bro...
