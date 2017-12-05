₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by holluphemydavid(m): 1:37pm
Hello Nairalander,
Pls i really need the opinion of the married ones in the house, please what is the cost of court wedding, i just want to have an idea of which am very sure i will get a nice reply from this forum instead of going to make requiring from the court, decided to do this while i'm in the office and save the stress of going out...thanks in anticipation for the kind responds
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by adedsignature: 3:33pm
walk in without booking is 11,000(thats Wat we paid in 2013). booking 2weeks before the date is 2,000. don't know if the price is still same now.
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by Keneking: 4:05pm
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by alexistaiwo: 6:51pm
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by BruncleZuma: 6:52pm
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by kay29000(m): 6:52pm
It is not expensive at all. My friend got married in the court here in Ibadan three weeks ago, and he told me the price was like what we use to drink on a regular day. But you have to book in advance... And then they will put a picture of you and your wife on their board for a couple of weeks, to check whether either one or you had been married before. It is cool sha. No need for all the wahala of big wedding. My friend only had 4-5 friends, like 6 family members, and a couple of people from his office. Cool stuff.
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by Kingofrudy: 6:52pm
2.5 million naira here in Oshogbo
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by Cynate(f): 6:52pm
I think it's around 20K in Akure
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by obidevine(m): 6:52pm
holluphemydavid:
It's not that expensive, it depends on your location. What part of Nigeria are you?
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by toyzeal(m): 6:52pm
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by Edopesin(m): 6:52pm
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by Williambanks(m): 6:52pm
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by danchuzzy(m): 6:53pm
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by Lexusgs430: 6:53pm
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by ShitHead: 6:53pm
if you want to reduce the cost of wedding from your greedy in-laws; give the girl bell relax and watch the tummy grow, the parents of the girl will call you, beg you, even offer to contribute 70% of the wedding cost. Just sit-in, day watch the belle, they go finally say meeker you come claim their daughter for free.
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by Playz: 6:53pm
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by grandstar(m): 6:53pm
Kingofrudy:
30 billion in Ondo town, on Davido street.
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by enemyofprogress: 6:53pm
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by Lucy001(f): 6:54pm
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by Chuksprince: 6:54pm
Here in abia state.. Walk in without booking is 20 to 25k 2 weeks advance notice is 15k...made enquiries last week for mine coming soon.
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by muller101(m): 6:54pm
Kingofrudy:which area in osogbo to be precise.
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by enemyofprogress: 6:54pm
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by itycyril: 6:55pm
Is court wedding same as registration at Local Government council?
If yes it varries.
It could be as high as 15 to 25k depending on location, a bottle of wine and some form of refreshment (though not compulsory).
You'll need to apply 21 days to the date of registration.
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by otarunero2015(m): 6:55pm
I think it depends on state. My sister was suppose to do her's in Lagos state which they charge 35,000. But she ended up doing it in kaduna. They charged 15,000 plus 2 bottle none alcoholic wine and 1 carton of juice any juice
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by tomisinuno: 6:55pm
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by Abbeyme: 6:55pm
Kingofrudy:
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by Nyerhovwo101(m): 6:56pm
My friend paid 20k just last month here in delta
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by seunny4lif(m): 6:58pm
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by idu1(m): 6:58pm
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by alfchye(m): 6:58pm
Ikoyi registry. 32k to register. 2k for singlehood certificate and 1k for something I can’t remember. U will need 2 passport photographs and letter of indegenization from ur liaison office though. Both urs and that of ur spouse. After which u will be given 21 days to come back and swear oath. The 21 days, they will post in all news paper accross the country. Just Incase u have been married before so they can report u.
So after the 21 days. U will choose a date to come we’d. It is less than a 5 minutes exercise though. But make sure u cum early. Choose Thursday or tuesdays and go very early. Before 12noon u should be home or back to work
|Re: Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria by amiibaby(f): 6:59pm
30,000 in jos
