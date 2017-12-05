Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Cost Of Court Wedding In Nigeria (5739 Views)

Hello Nairalander,



Pls i really need the opinion of the married ones in the house, please what is the cost of court wedding, i just want to have an idea of which am very sure i will get a nice reply from this forum instead of going to make requiring from the court, decided to do this while i'm in the office and save the stress of going out...thanks in anticipation for the kind responds

walk in without booking is 11,000(thats Wat we paid in 2013). booking 2weeks before the date is 2,000. don't know if the price is still same now. 5 Likes

It is not expensive at all. My friend got married in the court here in Ibadan three weeks ago, and he told me the price was like what we use to drink on a regular day. But you have to book in advance... And then they will put a picture of you and your wife on their board for a couple of weeks, to check whether either one or you had been married before. It is cool sha. No need for all the wahala of big wedding. My friend only had 4-5 friends, like 6 family members, and a couple of people from his office. Cool stuff. 8 Likes

2.5 million naira here in Oshogbo 3 Likes

I think it's around 20K in Akure

holluphemydavid:

Hello Nairalander,



Pls i really need the opinion of the married ones in the house, please what is the cost of court wedding, i just want to have an idea of which am very sure i will get a nice reply from this forum instead of going to make requiring from the court, decided to do this while i'm in the office and save the stress of going out...thanks in anticipation for the kind responds

It's not that expensive, it depends on your location. What part of Nigeria are you?

bros this is nairaland even if na buhari send you... nairalanders will be nairalanders

Kingofrudy:

2.5 million naira here in Oshogbo

30 billion in Ondo town, on Davido street.

Keneking:

you're asking the king of bachelors that has no plans for marriage until 2055

Here in abia state.. Walk in without booking is 20 to 25k 2 weeks advance notice is 15k...made enquiries last week for mine coming soon. 9 Likes 1 Share

Kingofrudy:

which area in osogbo to be precise.

obidevine:





Is court wedding same as registration at Local Government council?



If yes it varries.



It could be as high as 15 to 25k depending on location, a bottle of wine and some form of refreshment (though not compulsory).



You'll need to apply 21 days to the date of registration. 1 Like

I think it depends on state. My sister was suppose to do her's in Lagos state which they charge 35,000. But she ended up doing it in kaduna. They charged 15,000 plus 2 bottle none alcoholic wine and 1 carton of juice any juice 3 Likes

Kingofrudy:

2.5 million naira here in Oshogbo

Osogbo weed must be involved here

My friend paid 20k just last month here in delta

Kingofrudy:

Uncle



Uncle
How much be plot of land?

260k here in kafanchan

Ikoyi registry. 32k to register. 2k for singlehood certificate and 1k for something I can’t remember. U will need 2 passport photographs and letter of indegenization from ur liaison office though. Both urs and that of ur spouse. After which u will be given 21 days to come back and swear oath. The 21 days, they will post in all news paper accross the country. Just Incase u have been married before so they can report u.

So after the 21 days. U will choose a date to come we’d. It is less than a 5 minutes exercise though. But make sure u cum early. Choose Thursday or tuesdays and go very early. Before 12noon u should be home or back to work 12 Likes 1 Share