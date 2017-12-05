₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,180 members, 3,952,701 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 09:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie (6872 Views)
I Am Not Nigerian; I Am British- Chi Onwurah After Told Of Buhari's Aide Message / "If You Want To Win Any Election, Pay FFK Not To Support You" - Jimoh Ibrahim / APC Cannot Win Any Election In Rivers State - Wike ( Photos ) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:39pm
Lauretta Onochie, special assistant on new media to President Muhammadu Buhari, says former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar cannot win in his local government if he contests the 2019 presidential election.
Abubakar, who defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, was quoted to have said he will definitely beat Buhari, should he decide to seek re-election in 2019.
But speaking on Politics Today, a programme on Channels TV, Onochie said, “Atiku has lost touch with reality”.
Onochie said: “Atiku may have had that weight some years ago but over the years he’s been losing that weight and at the moment, I can tell you the even in his local government area in his native Adamawa, he can’t win any election.
“So where is the weight? I think Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has lost touch with reality; I think he needs to check again.
“He is known to hobnob from one party to the other when he cannot have control in that party.
“President Buhari is not competing with him at the moment. What he’s trying to do is to pull President Buhari out of the good work he’s doing and to come to wallow in the mud with him.
“The president also knows that the ban on politics has not been lifted; so, he is not going to come out to wallow in the mud with him.”
On Abubakar’s claim that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed Nigerians, Onochie said “absolute bunkum! There is nothing that is further from the truth than what the former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has said.
“Nigeria was on its knees when this present government came into place and it was the same PDP that he has now returned to that has kept Nigeria on its knees for a period of 16 years. It was not under the APC that the economy of the nation almost collapsed right under our eyes.
“I don’t see how this government has caused this problem that it is grappling with today. And this government is trying very hard to clean the mess that this government made over the last 16 years.
“Nobody should expect that these problems will be sorted out in three years. It is not done anywhere.
“As we speak, there is no inch of this country that is still under the occupation of Boko Haram. A lot needs to be done and this government is doing more.”
Asked why the APC has been unable to deliver on its mandate to provide employment, Onochie said the money laundered in the previous administration is to blame.
She, however, added that the Buhari-led government cannot be said to have failed as “jobs are being created every day. It is doing all the best it can. I will not accept nor agree that this government has failed in the aspect of job creation”.
https://www.thecable.ng/219862-2
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:40pm
IPOB Yoots, Come And Defend The President Of Biafran Come 2019!
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 5:42pm
#PMB1523
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by Archangel15: 5:42pm
.
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by Archangel15: 5:43pm
Adamawa that Buhari is trying to reduce the population through the instrument the fulani herdsmen?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by onlyAtikucan: 5:44pm
This Atiku move to PDP dey seriously pain this useless government, come 2019..we shall all ARTICULATE this country into growth and development, no matter how many aid or AIDS open their gutter mouth...sai Baba Atiku
58 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by Archangel15: 5:44pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Buhari is the president of the zombies BMC republic
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:44pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by GoggleB(m): 5:48pm
Buhari wey don dey use population reduction strategy to reduce adamawa people..
5 Likes
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by chefremy(m): 5:51pm
It would be a mistake if he wins the primary election in pdp, then pdp should forget it.
3 Likes
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by GoggleB(m): 5:52pm
PMB himself cannot come out and say this LUBBISH
3 Likes
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by GoggleB(m): 5:53pm
chefremy:I prefer LAMIDO to ATIKU tho..
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by mazimee(m): 5:53pm
NgeneUkwenu:
You were shouting like this during the Anambra election, going from thread to thread during What you know how best to do.
We all know how you disappeared immediately the result was announced
35 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by amjoseph19: 5:54pm
Old Hag, why are guys trembling ever since Atiku decamped?
Atiku is surely not what I want for my country Nigeria. But he is still hundred times better than Buhari.
Buhari is not just a tested failure, He is the father of all the ill vice in the county. Nepotism, tribalism, religion fanatic, Hate speech are norms associated with Buhari. he is famous in all those norms. he is also very corrupt and incompetent. They biggest Private investment buhari ever managed on his own is a few head of cows. upon all the money he stole when he was a head of state, he couldn't even open a pure water factory with it. That shows how shallow and disoriented he is.
48 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:56pm
amjoseph19:
Keep Your 5% Votes For Nnamdi Kanu, Inugo Nwa ipob!
13 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by amjoseph19: 5:57pm
If it is left between Atiku and Buhari, I bet you SS and SE will give 95% of their vote to Atiku.
Atiku over that Islamic fanatic illiterate any day anytime.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by deebest(m): 5:57pm
looking at it critically, both are not fit... just that one is fitter than the other..
Nigeria is not worth having these self-centred oldies as her President, seriously.
I only wish PDP can produce a better person to face Buhari com 2019.. Buhari should go nd take take of himself coz he will spend more than half his regime (if elected in 2019) on treatment abroad.
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by ehie(f): 6:01pm
Dirty looking hag-wh0re,you are way beneath Atiku, who won honor a skank like u with a reply
10 Likes
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by bounty007(m): 6:23pm
don't understand why una dey abuse our SHI MAIL
abeg make una allow her make her pay..
the kids are hungry..
the parents are angry..
funds are low..
BMC employees must survive...
after all..na..
"God bless our hustle "..
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by uwa1(m): 6:29pm
Ok
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by Doerstech(m): 6:50pm
He already won the votes of my house....
4 Likes
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by DLondonboiy: 7:00pm
Atiku we know...
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by suxkill: 7:01pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Trash,trash n trash!!!
Typical bmc rant.
4 Likes
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by kay29000(m): 8:25pm
Lol!
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by BruncleZuma: 8:25pm
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by edo3(m): 8:25pm
So says the witch.
3 Likes
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by careytommy7(m): 8:25pm
Ashawo, are you his LGA chairman?
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by danduj(m): 8:26pm
ONE KIDNEY COST 26M NARIA...
Sell your kidney = 26 m
Login to bet9ja. - odds of 2 X 26M = 52m
Buy another kidney= 52-26 = 26m
Profit= 26m
Health intact (Quick maths!)
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by OrestesDante(m): 8:26pm
∆ Who's Lauretta Onochie is she the former PDP chairman? She knows nothing!!! I'm sorry ∆
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by johnstar(m): 8:26pm
Abeg dis election na ow man ppl dey contest
So i fit knw hu i go vote for
Abeg no mention bubu oo
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by HAH: 8:26pm
This haggard ugly woman sef
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Cannot Win Any Election, Even In His Local Government - Lauretta Onochie by AishaBuhari: 8:27pm
H
Cbn:: No More N10m Cheques, From Jan 1, 2010 / Senator Joy Emordi Sacked By The Court Of Appeal! / Reps Move To Cut Powers Of President, Governors!
Viewing this topic: psalmsjob, MrMystrO(m), luveth(m), Olabenjamen22(m), Xhaka100(m), Ace16(m), LesbianBoy(m), Almaha, ELIJAHARMONICA(m), davinchi(m), schrondinger, RisMas(m), chinjo(m), AdesegunSanni89, Birthday, doctorexcel, smartec, designking, ybn, citee(m), Dells(m), switlily25(f), icnsystem(m), adosam(m), Magomago007, stonefaze, ezenwajosh(m), ognwata2, Neyova(m), ngbede1984, Emaopel2015(m), HegenIkomkeh(m), doctorfemi20, boneruns(m), halilu44, Jssamuel33(m), Aquariann and 58 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21