₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,180 members, 3,952,701 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 09:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots (5473 Views)
Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song / Vector Replies M.I For Dissing Nigerian Rappers In His Song (video) / A Freestyle I Did With Vector's King Kong Instrumental (lyrics Included) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by AnonymousIP: 7:06pm
@VIVIANGIST
INTRO,
Hmm, So Eh,
Samklef
Samklef Turn On The Microphone, I Can’t Hear, I Dey Hear Response,
Aiit, Aiit,
CHORUS
Everyday Dem Dey Hustle Well Oh
The Possibility Dey For Hell Oh
Everybody Eye Dey Red Oh
Gunshots In The Air
Slavery Is A Thing Indeed Yeah
Everyday They Try To Leave Here
Don’t You Know It’s Hard To Leave Here
They Already But F**k It, I Ma Say It How I Feel it
VERSE 1
Look,
See Alot Of Issues But I Know Dey Never Stopping
I’m Here To Raise The Bar
Make Sure It’s Never Dropping
I See Many Street Kids, Surviving Like A Aladdin
The Only Difference It, There’s No Gennie Or Even Jasmine
And Boys Try To Travel Are Getting Caught up On Some Slave Sh*t
Here’s To The Government
Suckled On Some Slave D**K
Cos If You Made It Easy The People Wouldn’t Have To Travel
And Now We Have To Worry About The Bodies Underneath The Gravels
But That One Na Even Of Dem See Them Bury
But You Balling Like A Pro
I See You Self Curry*
I Know You Have The G-Boys But Want’s The Reason Why We Have It ?
You Wouldn’t Seek Food If You Had It
You Wouldn’t Be Cool If Your Life Was All Life
Check The Other Room To See If Your Wife Is All Wife
I Don’t Think So
Breath To The Point Of Genocide ?
I Don’t Think So
Here Is How I Think So You Understand Me From The Get-go
No Be The Money Wey The Man Dey Chop Na’him Come Be The Issue
Drop Your Gun On One On One See If We No Go Beat You
But Violence Is The Not The Way
I Hope You Take Your Own Advice
Because If I See My Own i swear to god— Bros Scratch Your Own Advice
My Phone Is My Property
Guess I Have The Owners Right
To Show You Who I Talk To
My Business Is Another Fight
Let He Who Is Without Sin Cast The First Stone
I Know I’ve Not Been Perfect
Even In My First Home
The President Is Flying Out
Everybody Is Flying Out
But We Have Hospital Here Too
I Think You Should Try Dem Out
And Try To See The Bodies Of The Victims Of Sars
The Gunshot Wounds In This Life Of Ours
Cos The Rich Ones No Dey Go Through This Kind Of Issue
The Rich Ones No Dey Go Through This Kind Of Issue (Kind Of Issue X 2)
CHORUS
Everyday Dem Dey Hustle Well Oh
The Possibility Dey For Hell Oh
Everybody Eye Dey Red Oh
Gunshots In The Air
Slavery Is A Thing Indeed Yeah
Everyday They Try To Leave Here
Don’t You Know It’s Hard To Leave Here
But F**k It, I Ma Say It How I Feel it
Get the Song + Instrumental Via : http://www.viviangist.ng/tag/vector
Cc' lalasticlala
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by TheHistorian(m): 8:46pm
Who is Vector and why should I be curious about his song's lyrics?
1 Like
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by kay29000(m): 8:46pm
Nice. I love the song... Just from reading the lyrics.
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by tayecrypto: 8:46pm
so...what shud we do now?
3 Likes
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by Newbiee: 8:47pm
Vector ko, Array ni
Thank God say, no be for Social media election they hold. By the time proper election held in 2019, wailers eye go clear.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by olaniyi0(m): 8:47pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by martineverest(m): 8:47pm
No creativity in the lyrics
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by kittykollinxx(m): 8:47pm
me self I dey hustle well
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by afbstrategies: 8:48pm
ok
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by AishaBuhari: 8:48pm
AnonymousIP:@Emboldened!!!
3 Likes
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by talk2ekpa(m): 8:49pm
Wait ooo, no offence please, is it on every post lala name is mentioned that that gets to the front page?
NL front page is really get filled up with too many trash this days
1 Like
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by itsik(m): 8:49pm
Am for anyone who will blast this shame of a Government.
So appalling,
They lack shame and morals. Jeez
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by RichiB(m): 8:49pm
VECTOR one show us say him dey read newspaper
1 Like
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by angels09: 8:49pm
martineverest:
1 Like
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by Modelqwen(f): 8:50pm
So wetin we go do with the lyrics?
NL & moving yeye thread to frontpage eeh.
1 Like
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by sarafa68: 8:51pm
i expect something like that of Emimem Storm. I nor blame am cos dis country freedom of speech is limited.
Am still searching in between the lines to see where he diss the president.
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by constance500: 8:51pm
Me I can't relate, so
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by blackaxe78: 8:51pm
Cool Noise!
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by seun1960(m): 8:53pm
Kudos to vector, the lyrics is superb. He spoke on so many issues, keep it up.
1 Like
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by Emeskhalifa(m): 8:54pm
Nice lyrics.
I jus hope dey won't go after him sha
3 Likes
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by TIDDOLL(m): 8:54pm
Not what i expected..
Abi na OP dey type rubish, cuz d english get sm kind K leg
Enough of Ass, boobs,nd fuckery doh..
Not bad from vec.
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:54pm
Vec of life..
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by GREATVIKTOUR(m): 8:54pm
TheHistorian:Be positive please! Haba.
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by Queendoncom(f): 8:55pm
SMH. Just look at the comments
I weep for this country.
They prefer Davido FIA and other meaningless crap.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by cybriz82(m): 8:55pm
martineverest:
U be pasuma's brother abi?
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by umarshehu58(m): 8:56pm
He nailed it. Only the bad belles no go like this
3 Likes
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by DIKEnaWAR: 8:57pm
I wanted to be a rapper...
I became the opposite. I can't even rap now except in my bedroom. People will be like you too?
1 Like
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by Festysnow: 8:58pm
See the way me wen never listen to the song self dey try to rap along.
2 Likes
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by Mariinee(f): 8:58pm
If you can't see the sense in the lyrics, another brain needs to be preordered for you.
3 Likes
|Re: LYRICS: Vector – Gunshots by Davifeghe(m): 9:00pm
I listen to music � than I listen � to people
D’prince – Journey Of A Thousand Miles F. Don Jazzy & Wande Coal [Video Download / Secrets Of Winning Musical Talent Hunt / 9ice Slams Ruggedman In New Song
Viewing this topic: udemejack(m), Augustinaz(m), fibial, dozzynet(m), Palmerbarry(m), funmise007(m), mahjor(m), mrdcai, akinboluwarin(m), josh005(m), elobyobi, Deflorence, tiana29, sexaddict08(m), Sambisaforest(m), Simeony007(m), MaconAwire(m), Mekanus(m), Skykid1208(m), NobleBeer, nuelsylves(m), Caseless, korrej(m), nickyvil(m), minkahil(m), christejames(m), AntiWailer, Babachukwu, peteken, Bishopking, Heywhizzy(m), Sempumping(f), wahles(m), skyhighweb(m), Shollyjay90(m), Geoxplorer, kenjava20, MightySirKay(m), Walesfootwear, Emytea(m), psycho1(m), ajexx(m), latup4real(m), softiebae, Okworigeorge(m), noalistic(m), Caulay(m), ontolegit(m), rasojie, Fixed010, Ridens(f), bollyma(m), Bencedar, Mustiboy(m), goodness11, OBIGS, Taremabel, Essquare(m), dokunbam(m), icubeguitar(m), Marshallvenom(m), Ajeborta20(m), bos24(m), Iwinth03(m), Scarface004, Kizzy1(m), ayanbaba2(m), teeyem(m), vecman22(m), sweettease(f), anibirelawal(m), dougy2(m), emmyid(m) and 86 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 40