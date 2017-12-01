@VIVIANGIST



INTRO,

Hmm, So Eh,

Samklef

Samklef Turn On The Microphone, I Can’t Hear, I Dey Hear Response,

Aiit, Aiit,



CHORUS

Everyday Dem Dey Hustle Well Oh

The Possibility Dey For Hell Oh

Everybody Eye Dey Red Oh

Gunshots In The Air

Slavery Is A Thing Indeed Yeah

Everyday They Try To Leave Here

Don’t You Know It’s Hard To Leave Here

They Already But F**k It, I Ma Say It How I Feel it



VERSE 1



Look,

See Alot Of Issues But I Know Dey Never Stopping

I’m Here To Raise The Bar

Make Sure It’s Never Dropping

I See Many Street Kids, Surviving Like A Aladdin

The Only Difference It, There’s No Gennie Or Even Jasmine

And Boys Try To Travel Are Getting Caught up On Some Slave Sh*t

Here’s To The Government

Suckled On Some Slave D**K

Cos If You Made It Easy The People Wouldn’t Have To Travel

And Now We Have To Worry About The Bodies Underneath The Gravels

But That One Na Even Of Dem See Them Bury

But You Balling Like A Pro

I See You Self Curry*

I Know You Have The G-Boys But Want’s The Reason Why We Have It ?

You Wouldn’t Seek Food If You Had It

You Wouldn’t Be Cool If Your Life Was All Life

Check The Other Room To See If Your Wife Is All Wife

I Don’t Think So

Breath To The Point Of Genocide ?

I Don’t Think So

Here Is How I Think So You Understand Me From The Get-go

No Be The Money Wey The Man Dey Chop Na’him Come Be The Issue

Drop Your Gun On One On One See If We No Go Beat You

But Violence Is The Not The Way

I Hope You Take Your Own Advice

Because If I See My Own i swear to god— Bros Scratch Your Own Advice

My Phone Is My Property

Guess I Have The Owners Right

To Show You Who I Talk To

My Business Is Another Fight

Let He Who Is Without Sin Cast The First Stone

I Know I’ve Not Been Perfect

Even In My First Home



The President Is Flying Out

Everybody Is Flying Out

But We Have Hospital Here Too

I Think You Should Try Dem Out

And Try To See The Bodies Of The Victims Of Sars

The Gunshot Wounds In This Life Of Ours

Cos The Rich Ones No Dey Go Through This Kind Of Issue

The Rich Ones No Dey Go Through This Kind Of Issue (Kind Of Issue X 2)



CHORUS



Everyday Dem Dey Hustle Well Oh

The Possibility Dey For Hell Oh

Everybody Eye Dey Red Oh

Gunshots In The Air

Slavery Is A Thing Indeed Yeah

Everyday They Try To Leave Here

Don’t You Know It’s Hard To Leave Here

But F**k It, I Ma Say It How I Feel it



