Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by dre11(m): 7:34pm
An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has set aside its order made on May 30, freezing 16 accounts belonging to wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Justice Binta Nyako withdrew the order on Tuesday on the grounds that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission which secured the freezing order failed to conduct its investigation into the alleged infractions involving the 16 accounts.

The court’s decision followed an application by the counsel to Mrs. Jonathan asking the court to set aside an ex-parte motion filed by the EFCC for continued control of the accounts.

The lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, described EFCC’s motion as an abuse of court process.

Mr. Ozekhome told PREMIUM TIMES that the court had ordered the EFCC to conduct its investigation within 90 days of freezing the accounts in May, but that the commission failed to carry out the said investigation.

“The judge, Justice Binta, had given the EFCC 90 days within which to investigate and prosecute parties involved in the allegations but they never did that.

So we asked the court to set aside the interim forfeiture order. The judge set aside the order granted on May 30,” Mr. Ozekhome said.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/251509-court-unfreezes-16-accounts-belonging-to-patience-jonathan.html

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by madridguy(m): 7:35pm
Binta Nyako shocked

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by Keneking: 7:40pm
Great decision

EFCC and APC government has failed angry
APC is good at theory....EFCC cant close this case in 90days

Atiku's effect grin

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by manutdrichie(m): 7:42pm
Victory for the common woman

Victory for democracy

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:42pm
Isn't it obvious that EFCC only win their cases on the pages of newspaper but, fail woefully in the court of law. What an irony undecided

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by tuniski: 7:44pm
That is the vindictive and brash Efcc will continue to fumble.
The most corrupt govt is Buhari's

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by Slynonny(m): 8:14pm
Victory for Democracy. But NgeneUkwuezi. doesn't think so. He/she will rather give us IPOB anthem.

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by dodelight(m): 8:20pm
Mike Ozhekome just they chop money from court cases 'upandan', thanks to Daura-man's ineffectual watchdog- EFCC

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by Houseofglam7(f): 8:24pm
grin
Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by otil1: 8:26pm
Incompetence galore

Efcc, min of finance, name them

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by Adminisher: 8:29pm
dodelight:
Mike Ozhekome just they chop money from court cases 'upandan', thanks to Daura-man's ineffectual watchdog- EFCC

So you agree the money was stolen. Patience is not going to touch the cash. They are just looting this tiff woman. Lawyers and judges. Just watch.

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by aolawale025: 8:30pm
Efcc had no case from the start. It's not enough to freeze accounts, you have to prove guilt.

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by MrPolitics: 8:30pm
Wow

I expect EFCC TO appeal the case

But why didn't they also investigate? Was there nothing to investigate?
Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by angels09: 8:37pm
MrPolitics:
Wow

I expect EFCC TO appeal the case

But why didn't they also investigate? Was there nothing to investigate?
Nothing to appeal.

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by angels09: 8:38pm
Adminisher:


So you agree the money was stolen. Patience is not going to touch the cash. They are just looting this tiff woman. Lawyers and judges. Just watch.
T
She will spend the money and even purchase your father's household with a minute portion of it.

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by MrPolitics: 8:42pm
Lalasticlala mynd44
Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by BafanaBafana: 8:52pm
She still won't be able to touch the money. Unless the government decides to let her.
Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by Amebo1(m): 8:52pm
Wawu!!!! EFCC can only make noise, Patience Jonathan has the case

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by ugolinze123: 8:52pm
good for them...non of ma business

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by sirusX(m): 8:53pm
Why the noise in the first place??

This people make looting seem like a birthright

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by manci(m): 8:54pm
one village woman with 16 account Nigeria will Remain under develop
Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by ratcock: 8:54pm
Ok
Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by sapientia(m): 8:55pm
Media Trial and the real stuff aint same.

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by Newbiee: 8:55pm
Why
Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by kay29000(m): 8:55pm
Okay.
Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by DIKEnaWAR: 8:55pm
Corruption fighting back
Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by Titto93(m): 8:55pm
Buhari is a failure and loser, same to all who follow and support him

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by Amebo1(m): 8:57pm
Respect for Mike Ozekhome, the only Lawyer today that has been slaying EFCC upandan

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by CakezbyMarie: 8:57pm
16 accounts shocked

Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by yanabasee(m): 8:58pm
Keneking:
Great decision

EFCC and APC government has failed angry
APC is good at theory....EFCC cant close this case in 90days

Atiku's effect grin

Nigeria will never get it right if we keep blaming without thinking of a possible solution to stop voting in presidents without ambition!!!

