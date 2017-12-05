Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan (5867 Views)

By Evelyn Okakwu





An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has set aside its order made on May 30, freezing 16 accounts belonging to wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan.



Justice Binta Nyako withdrew the order on Tuesday on the grounds that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission which secured the freezing order failed to conduct its investigation into the alleged infractions involving the 16 accounts.



The court’s decision followed an application by the counsel to Mrs. Jonathan asking the court to set aside an ex-parte motion filed by the EFCC for continued control of the accounts.



The lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, described EFCC’s motion as an abuse of court process.



Mr. Ozekhome told PREMIUM TIMES that the court had ordered the EFCC to conduct its investigation within 90 days of freezing the accounts in May, but that the commission failed to carry out the said investigation.



“The judge, Justice Binta, had given the EFCC 90 days within which to investigate and prosecute parties involved in the allegations but they never did that.



So we asked the court to set aside the interim forfeiture order. The judge set aside the order granted on May 30,” Mr. Ozekhome said.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/251509-court-unfreezes-16-accounts-belonging-to-patience-jonathan.html



EFCC and APC government has failed

APC is good at theory....EFCC cant close this case in 90days



Atiku's effect Great decisionEFCC and APC government has failedAPC is good at theory....EFCC cant close this case in 90daysAtiku's effect 32 Likes

Victory for the common woman



Victory for democracy 26 Likes 1 Share















Isn't it obvious that EFCC only win their cases on the pages of newspaper but, fail woefully in the court of law. What an irony Isn't it obvious that EFCC only win their cases on the pages of newspaper but, fail woefully in the court of law. What an irony 35 Likes

That is the vindictive and brash Efcc will continue to fumble.

The most corrupt govt is Buhari's 26 Likes

Victory for Democracy. But NgeneUkwuezi. doesn't think so. He/she will rather give us IPOB anthem. 17 Likes

Mike Ozhekome just they chop money from court cases 'upandan', thanks to Daura-man's ineffectual watchdog- EFCC 15 Likes

Incompetence galore



Efcc, min of finance, name them 10 Likes

dodelight:

Mike Ozhekome just they chop money from court cases 'upandan', thanks to Daura-man's ineffectual watchdog- EFCC

So you agree the money was stolen. Patience is not going to touch the cash. They are just looting this tiff woman. Lawyers and judges. Just watch. So you agree the money was stolen. Patience is not going to touch the cash. They are just looting this tiff woman. Lawyers and judges. Just watch. 1 Like

Efcc had no case from the start. It's not enough to freeze accounts, you have to prove guilt. 14 Likes

I expect EFCC TO appeal the case



But why didn't they also investigate? Was there nothing to investigate?

MrPolitics:

Wow



I expect EFCC TO appeal the case



But why didn't they also investigate? Was there nothing to investigate? Nothing to appeal. Nothing to appeal. 9 Likes

Adminisher:





So you agree the money was stolen. Patience is not going to touch the cash. They are just looting this tiff woman. Lawyers and judges. Just watch. T

She will spend the money and even purchase your father's household with a minute portion of it. She will spend the money and even purchase your father's household with a minute portion of it. 19 Likes

She still won't be able to touch the money. Unless the government decides to let her.

Wawu!!!! EFCC can only make noise, Patience Jonathan has the case 1 Like

good for them...non of ma business 1 Like

Why the noise in the first place??



This people make looting seem like a birthright 1 Like

one village woman with 16 account Nigeria will Remain under develop

Media Trial and the real stuff aint same. 1 Like

Corruption fighting back

Buhari is a failure and loser, same to all who follow and support him 2 Likes

Respect for Mike Ozekhome, the only Lawyer today that has been slaying EFCC upandan 5 Likes

16 accounts 1 Like