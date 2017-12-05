₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by dre11(m): 7:34pm
By Evelyn Okakwu
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/251509-court-unfreezes-16-accounts-belonging-to-patience-jonathan.html
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by madridguy(m): 7:35pm
Binta Nyako
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by Keneking: 7:40pm
Great decision
EFCC and APC government has failed
APC is good at theory....EFCC cant close this case in 90days
Atiku's effect
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by manutdrichie(m): 7:42pm
Victory for the common woman
Victory for democracy
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:42pm
Isn't it obvious that EFCC only win their cases on the pages of newspaper but, fail woefully in the court of law. What an irony
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by tuniski: 7:44pm
That is the vindictive and brash Efcc will continue to fumble.
The most corrupt govt is Buhari's
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by Slynonny(m): 8:14pm
Victory for Democracy. But NgeneUkwuezi. doesn't think so. He/she will rather give us IPOB anthem.
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by dodelight(m): 8:20pm
Mike Ozhekome just they chop money from court cases 'upandan', thanks to Daura-man's ineffectual watchdog- EFCC
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by Houseofglam7(f): 8:24pm
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by otil1: 8:26pm
Incompetence galore
Efcc, min of finance, name them
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by Adminisher: 8:29pm
dodelight:
So you agree the money was stolen. Patience is not going to touch the cash. They are just looting this tiff woman. Lawyers and judges. Just watch.
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by aolawale025: 8:30pm
Efcc had no case from the start. It's not enough to freeze accounts, you have to prove guilt.
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by MrPolitics: 8:30pm
Wow
I expect EFCC TO appeal the case
But why didn't they also investigate? Was there nothing to investigate?
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by angels09: 8:37pm
MrPolitics:Nothing to appeal.
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by angels09: 8:38pm
Adminisher:T
She will spend the money and even purchase your father's household with a minute portion of it.
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by MrPolitics: 8:42pm
Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by BafanaBafana: 8:52pm
She still won't be able to touch the money. Unless the government decides to let her.
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by Amebo1(m): 8:52pm
Wawu!!!! EFCC can only make noise, Patience Jonathan has the case
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by ugolinze123: 8:52pm
good for them...non of ma business
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by sirusX(m): 8:53pm
Why the noise in the first place??
This people make looting seem like a birthright
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by manci(m): 8:54pm
one village woman with 16 account Nigeria will Remain under develop
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by ratcock: 8:54pm
Ok
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by sapientia(m): 8:55pm
Media Trial and the real stuff aint same.
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by Newbiee: 8:55pm
Why
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by kay29000(m): 8:55pm
Okay.
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by DIKEnaWAR: 8:55pm
Corruption fighting back
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by Titto93(m): 8:55pm
Buhari is a failure and loser, same to all who follow and support him
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by Amebo1(m): 8:57pm
Respect for Mike Ozekhome, the only Lawyer today that has been slaying EFCC upandan
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by CakezbyMarie: 8:57pm
16 accounts
|Re: Court Unfreezes 16 Accounts Belonging To Patience Jonathan by yanabasee(m): 8:58pm
Keneking:
Nigeria will never get it right if we keep blaming without thinking of a possible solution to stop voting in presidents without ambition!!!
