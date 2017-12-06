₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by teresafaith(f): 11:10pm On Dec 05
When one becomes a celebrity, it comes with a lot of fame, respect and not to forget, lots of money.
Not every celebrity who attains fame and wealth gives for a charity cause, however, we have a few of them who still do that. So i bring to you 5 celebrities who give regularly to charity.
1. Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh is the most well-known celebrity who gives a lot to charity publicly. The beautiful actress is never shy to associate herself people with needs. Through her foundation, The Tonto Dikeh Foundation, she has given out to a lot of the less privileged, visit orphanages where she has not just donated but spent quality time with these children.
The latest of her charity works was her recent visit to the Persons living with disability » in the Karanmajiji Disable Colony in Abuja to celebrate the United Nations International World Disability Day. In the course of the visit, she shared gifts with the inhabitants of the colony and also spent time having fun with them.
7 Likes
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by teresafaith(f): 11:13pm On Dec 05
2. Davido
We all know that giving out to charity doesn't really mean setting up a foundation or associating with one because that's how Davido comes into this list. The music star is known for giving out to charity a lot. On social media, Davido is the guy gives money out to students who need to pay their school fees. He might be sometimes controversial but he has a heart of gold.
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by teresafaith(f): 11:16pm On Dec 05
3. Empress Njamah
Empress Njamah's love for charity is really huge because of her nationwide charity events and projects. Her foundation caters to the needs of Nigeria children in major states. Empress has hosted over two thousand kids at several charity programmes, with high-cost souvenirs, clothes, foodstuff, toiletries, mosquito nets, among others.
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by Homeboiy(m): 11:18pm On Dec 05
And daddy G O n co can't give
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by teresafaith(f): 11:21pm On Dec 05
4. Waje
Waje is another celebrity who has a major interest in giving out to charity. Waje is known to be a member of a number of charitable organisations where she has devoted her time to help with the aim of those organisations. Waje launched her foundation 'Safe House' in 2012 which she used in helping children get computer education and facilities to women.
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by phintohlar(f): 11:22pm On Dec 05
Homeboiy:may God forgive you
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by Homeboiy(m): 11:23pm On Dec 05
phintohlar:
And forgive u too
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by Demmtek(m): 11:23pm On Dec 05
No religion leader oga oooo
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by teresafaith(f): 11:24pm On Dec 05
5. Flavour
Just like Davido, Flavour has no association or owns any charitable organisation but he is known to have the heart of gold. Flavour gives out a lot to people with needs. It is on record that whenever the music star is in the East, he shares gifts and comes out to assist people who are in need.
Cc lalasticlala, mynd44, seun
5 Likes
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by phintohlar(f): 11:24pm On Dec 05
Homeboiy:amen
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by DaddyKross: 11:25pm On Dec 05
Demmtek:
None of them, i repeat, none of them give reach TB Joshua. So, what's your point again ?
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by Homeboiy(m): 11:26pm On Dec 05
phintohlar:
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by yanabasee(m): 11:30pm On Dec 05
You mean five celebrities that broadcast the little they give back to the society??
There are lots of celebrities that give to the poor and don't take pictures to upload on insta....
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by Kuluosha(m): 11:54pm On Dec 05
I see,hear and smell lies........charity ko,givers Neva lack nii,only God knows a cheerful
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by Dreamswayne: 11:57pm On Dec 05
Lemme book space first
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by Pappyto: 12:04am
6) Bobrisky.
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by teresafaith(f): 8:24am
I didn't know the thread is in the wrong section, please lalasticlala, help me post it to the right place
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by Macgreat(m): 9:11am
they have a good heart!
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by verygudbadguy(m): 9:11am
Wizkid openly gave 1m on stage at Industry Nite. He also gave a cripple 250k on stage at the last Felabration. This year again, he visited Surulere and gifted as many physically challenged as he met 100k each.
http://stargist.com/entertainment/nigerian_celebrity/wizkid-gifts-physically-disabled-people-100k-in-surulere/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YY8kmJFmSqg
https://www.vanguardngr.com/.../fan-gives-wizkid-gold-chain-on-stage/
www.informationng.com/.../felabration-2017-wizkid-gives-cripple-guy- money-takes-home-give-something-special.html
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by KingLennon(m): 9:12am
OBO.....click like if you gad love for that nigga
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by maryjan8(f): 9:12am
Good
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by genius43(m): 9:12am
OP your list is not complete without Don Jazzy
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by webgenius234(m): 9:13am
hahhhahahahahahahaahhaah
or those that show the media?
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by Antoeni(m): 9:13am
Error what of tu face
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by neonly: 9:13am
6. Buhari giving hardship to his people
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by wunmi590(m): 9:13am
Shior, is it because other people don't show off.
OP, you need blow
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by Kingdolo(m): 9:14am
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by kay29000(m): 9:14am
Cool.
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by Nwaoma198(f): 9:14am
May God show you mercy and forgiveness,u don't tag urself with whatever is trending about men of God.
Homeboiy:
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by tossie101(f): 9:15am
I thought u wont put flavour in ur list.
Dude got hrt of Gold
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by pimpchi(m): 9:15am
Wow... I give 10% of my annual salary to charity too. Help the world become a better place for all.... Let love lead.......
|Re: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Give Regularly To Charity by 8stargeneral: 9:17am
2 face nko?
