When one becomes a celebrity, it comes with a lot of fame, respect and not to forget, lots of money.

Not every celebrity who attains fame and wealth gives for a charity cause, however, we have a few of them who still do that. So i bring to you 5 celebrities who give regularly to charity.



1. Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh is the most well-known celebrity who gives a lot to charity publicly. The beautiful actress is never shy to associate herself people with needs. Through her foundation, The Tonto Dikeh Foundation, she has given out to a lot of the less privileged, visit orphanages where she has not just donated but spent quality time with these children.

The latest of her charity works was her recent visit to the Persons living with disability in the Karanmajiji Disable Colony in Abuja to celebrate the United Nations International World Disability Day. In the course of the visit, she shared gifts with the inhabitants of the colony and also spent time having fun with them.

2. Davido

We all know that giving out to charity doesn't really mean setting up a foundation or associating with one because that's how Davido comes into this list. The music star is known for giving out to charity a lot. On social media, Davido is the guy gives money out to students who need to pay their school fees. He might be sometimes controversial but he has a heart of gold.

3. Empress Njamah

Empress Njamah's love for charity is really huge because of her nationwide charity events and projects. Her foundation caters to the needs of Nigeria children in major states. Empress has hosted over two thousand kids at several charity programmes, with high-cost souvenirs, clothes, foodstuff, toiletries, mosquito nets, among others.

4. Waje

Waje is another celebrity who has a major interest in giving out to charity. Waje is known to be a member of a number of charitable organisations where she has devoted her time to help with the aim of those organisations. Waje launched her foundation 'Safe House' in 2012 which she used in helping children get computer education and facilities to women.

And daddy G O n co can't give may God forgive you may God forgive you

5. Flavour

Just like Davido, Flavour has no association or owns any charitable organisation but he is known to have the heart of gold. Flavour gives out a lot to people with needs. It is on record that whenever the music star is in the East, he shares gifts and comes out to assist people who are in need.



No religion leader oga oooo



None of them, i repeat, none of them give reach TB Joshua. So, what's your point again ? None of them, i repeat, none of them give reach TB Joshua. So, what's your point again ? 2 Likes

You mean five celebrities that broadcast the little they give back to the society??



There are lots of celebrities that give to the poor and don't take pictures to upload on insta.... 2 Likes

they have a good heart!





Wizkid openly gave 1m on stage at Industry Nite. He also gave a cripple 250k on stage at the last Felabration. This year again, he visited Surulere and gifted as many physically challenged as he met 100k each.



http://stargist.com/entertainment/nigerian_celebrity/wizkid-gifts-physically-disabled-people-100k-in-surulere/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YY8kmJFmSqg



https://www.vanguardngr.com/.../fan-gives-wizkid-gold-chain-on-stage/



www.informationng.com/.../felabration-2017-wizkid-gives-cripple-guy- money-takes-home-give-something-special.html

OP your list is not complete without Don Jazzy





or those that show the media ?



And daddy G O n co can't give May God show you mercy and forgiveness,u don't tag urself with whatever is trending about men of God.

Wow... I give 10% of my annual salary to charity too. Help the world become a better place for all.... Let love lead.......