



The slay queen (names withheld) had her eye brow lining and total makeup on fleek, see below;



http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/social-media-slay-queen-shows-off-her.html If you know the boyfriend, please tell him to comman carry his girlfriend before they steal her from him.The slay queen (names withheld) had her eye brow lining and total makeup on fleek, see below;