Senate Sets December 19th For Passage Of 2018 Budget by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:43am
bars FG from spending excess crude money

Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber, the Senate, yesterday disclosed that it would pass the N8.612 trillion 2018 Appropriation Bill on December 19, just as it directed its Committee on Appropriation to ensure that the report on the budget is ready on the date.

Consequently, the apex legislative chamber adjourned plenary session to Tuesday, December 19, to enable other standing committees have enough time to engage the various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) on budget defence having passed it for second reading.

The Senate took these decisions while it was considering the 2018 Appropriation Bill, which it eventually passed for second reading.

Speaking on the passage of the second reading of the budget, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said: “We know that the timetable is very tight. We will be suspending plenary for us to be able to start the defense of this budget. Committee chairmen and members should please ensure that we keep to this timetable.”

Saraki warned ministers and heads of agencies and parastatals of government to cooperate with the National Assembly during the budget defence to enable the apex parliament pass the bill on target.

“Let me respond with a general note of warning to all heads of MDAs to ensure that they strictly respect the letters of invitation and the timetable. This is not time for excuses for ministers or heads of parastatals to be travelling and not be able to attend their budget defense.

“We do not have the time. This is a very short timeframe, therefore, I expect all MDAs to be able to respect our invitation and be there on time so that the committees can wrap up and be able to present their reports by the time we come back on Tuesday, December 19.”

He also disclosed that a public hearing on the budget estimates during defence session might take place on Monday, next week.

“There will be a public hearing on the budget. We are looking at Monday, the 11th of December; however, in the next few days, an announcement will be made,” he said.

Also, the Senate has barred the executive arm of government from spending money from any amount arising from crude sales above the benchmark approved by the National Assembly in the 2018 budget.

The chamber cautioned that, for the executive to spend funds from sales above the benchmark, the National Assembly, which has the sole constitutional power of approval, must be contacted for appropriation of such funds.

To ensure compliance by the executive during implementation of the budget, the Senate resolved to insert a new clause into the 2018 Appropriation Act, barring the executive from spending any money realised from the excess benchmark sales.

The resolution followed a motion moved by the Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Ibn Na’ Allah (APC, Kebbi South).

https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/12/senate-sets-december-19-passage-2018-budget/
Re: Senate Sets December 19th For Passage Of 2018 Budget by ACHILLES45: 5:43am
Good morning sir
Re: Senate Sets December 19th For Passage Of 2018 Budget by Teacher1776(m): 5:47am
No.don't stop. Keep on blaming Goodluck Jonathan and your former PDP.
I know very soon, you will blame the voters who voted in your principal
Re: Senate Sets December 19th For Passage Of 2018 Budget by Nwodosis(m): 5:47am
Did anybody else take it that Amechi has joined us in wailing for good governance?
Re: Senate Sets December 19th For Passage Of 2018 Budget by christm386: 5:50am
Ndi Ala
Re: Senate Sets December 19th For Passage Of 2018 Budget by rawpadgin(m): 5:50am
Sankelewa mama, their day don break o

Mumu party


After almost 3years, it is now u guys want to stop blaming ur predecessors for you incompetency
Re: Senate Sets December 19th For Passage Of 2018 Budget by Samusu(m): 5:52am
Tell Bubu and his forty thieves
Re: Senate Sets December 19th For Passage Of 2018 Budget by guru03(m): 5:53am
You are yet to stop the blame game, continue till 2019, disgruntled people in a disgruntled party ready to die in blame game.
Re: Senate Sets December 19th For Passage Of 2018 Budget by dodelight(m): 5:56am
The scales are now falling from Amaechi's eyes. I bet he's already pondering returning to the PDP.
Re: Senate Sets December 19th For Passage Of 2018 Budget by OrestesDante(m): 5:58am
∆ All of them are thieves ∆
Re: Senate Sets December 19th For Passage Of 2018 Budget by dodelight(m): 6:07am
This is the fear of 2019 at work. But it's already too late to cry. Biko please keep enjoying the blame game.
Re: Senate Sets December 19th For Passage Of 2018 Budget by Homeboiy(m): 6:50am
OK till then
Re: Senate Sets December 19th For Passage Of 2018 Budget by harffie(m): 9:17am
grin
Re: Senate Sets December 19th For Passage Of 2018 Budget by kay29000(m): 9:17am
Hmm
Re: Senate Sets December 19th For Passage Of 2018 Budget by Antoeni(m): 9:21am
Ok we 're waiting
Re: Senate Sets December 19th For Passage Of 2018 Budget by lytech1(m): 9:21am
.
Re: Senate Sets December 19th For Passage Of 2018 Budget by Macgreat(m): 9:21am
angry na wa Ooo

