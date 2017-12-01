₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by CastedDude: 5:51am
Reps Honour Disabled Ex Homeless Street Beggar turned Lawyer, Medical Student Record Breaker
The House of Representatives on Tuesday honoured Mr Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, a disabled and former homeless street beggar for sponsoring himself through school to become a lawyer and political science graduate and Miss Aarinola Olaiya of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife for attaining exceptional record in her academic pursuit.
The decision followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the House Leader, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (Lagos-APC).
The House resolved to establish, by law, a Parliamentary Honours/Award System for recognition of extraordinary achievements by Nigerians.
Gbajabiamila while introducing the Honourees said that the motion was intended to reward excellence and encourage citizens who had elevated the ideals of the Nigerian society.
"When ordinary Nigerians do Extra ordinary things then they must be celebrated and all men and women of power and influence must rise and bow to them", he said . "Nigerians and the world celebrate Messi and Ronaldo everyday for the amazing things they are able to do with their legs and today we must celebrate Abdulsalam for the amazing things he has been able to do without his legs", the House Leader added.
According to him, Abdulsalam Idowu displayed resilience and hard work by studying political science and law from street begging and despite being homeless for years sleeping at Idumota Motor Park in Lagos.
“Idowu lost his two legs to polio at the age of three, lost his mother at the age of four, started primary school at eight and resorted to street begging to raise money to buy uniforms, books and to feed. “He begged for arms from primary through secondary school and was known on the streets of Lagos as a beggar.
“From street begging he bought GCE form in 2002, sat and passed the GCE and Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam and was subsequently admitted to study political science at the University of Lagos. “As he was preparing to complete his first degree, he sat for the West African School Certificate Examination and JAMB.
“In his determination to become a lawyer, passed the exams studied law and was later admitted to Nigerian Law School in 2015 and was called to the Nigerian Bar on Nov. 30 2016,’’ Gbajabiamila said.
Gbajabiamila informed his colleagues that Master Ayodele Dada of Adisa Bashua Street, Surulere 1, federal constituency, Lagos who was similarly introduced to the House and the world in same manner on the 26th of March, 2016, for breaking the 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point at graduation in the University of Lagos just concluded his service at the Central Bank of Nigeria and preparing to further his studies abroad after receiving several job offers and do believe that Aarinola and Abdulsalam will soar higher as well.
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by CastedDude: 5:52am
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by Evablizin(f): 5:54am
This is wonderful and encouraging to all disabled people out there,this shows that they are also important and needed in our society.
God bless the house of representatives,they will never be weary in well doing.
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by BTT(m): 5:56am
impressed by the LAGSHA members' gesture.
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by zakim(m): 5:56am
There is hope in life....
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by Atiku2019: 6:07am
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by miteolu(m): 6:25am
Thank God for His favour over this man.
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by Samusu(m): 6:36am
Wow, highly impressed
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by MayorofLagos(m): 6:37am
Unless this was meant to fully dramatize his transformation, exceptionally so, he should otherwise be in a wheelchair.
Nonetheless, Congrats to him in particular, he is a motivation to the countless out there, disabled or not.
Congrats to all the honorees. Great job to the sponsor and big kudos to HoA for their recognition.
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by Homeboiy(m): 6:50am
And these disabled Northerners wey full ring road go de follow u de shout oga sir Jesus loves u
Make u give am money wey he go use smoke
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by GetUmad: 6:55am
I'm so touched by this.
This is what they should be encouraging. I mean, people like this. It'd motivate others in their shoes. Not spending money to go and shake Messi's hand in Russia or erecting a statue for Abacha or some nonsense beauty pageants.
On a lighter note;
Why is it that when they are shooting a movie in Nigeria you'd see passersby watching. The annoying thing is even dogs and the chickens too would stay and be looking at the camera.
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by Feranchek(m): 7:17am
This is awesome
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by Macgreat(m): 7:53am
This is nice.
This is nice.
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by RIPEnglish: 7:54am
I am wishes him the best.
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by thorpido(m): 7:54am
They should get him a motorized wheelchair. He shouldn't be moving on the floor like that again.
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by AliceARomeo: 7:54am
And these disabled Northerners wey full ring road go de follow u de shout oga sir Jesus loves u
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by beautyhd: 7:57am
When you talk of determination.
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by Pidgin2(f): 7:57am
Great gesture
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by Tanmusparties: 7:57am
That's a positive step in the right direction,
That's a positive step in the right direction,
www.facebook.com/Kiddiesparadise.ng
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by Dottore: 7:59am
Poverty is of the mind
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by DWJOBScom(m): 8:00am
I find myself admiring Gbajabiamila
I don't even know him but i hear his achievements and find him honorable and different BUT i have a little "stayback" especially on his quest for power.
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by Dutchey(m): 8:00am
SARS, are u seeing this? instead of wasting ur time on oppressing people, find something meaningful to do with it
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by yomalex(m): 8:01am
good
BTT:it's actually the National Assembly
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:01am
MayorofLagos:
I thought he should be in a wheelchair but I then took a better look at his malformed legs and realised he may need surgery to even be able to use a normal wheelchair.
Maybe a specially built one, though....
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by Mccullum: 8:01am
There's ability in disabilities, Thanks enabling environment of Lagos that assisted him of achieving his goal.
More fortunes for him.
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 8:01am
Evablizin:I love you more than sarrki, accept me cause Atiku is going to take over 2019. Sarrki pay go soon stop
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by Adeoluwa7070(m): 8:01am
Atiku2019:with this your monicker am sure you are Nigeria's biggest enemy
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by kay29000(m): 8:03am
Nice one. The man really needs to be commended and celebrated.
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by noeloge82(m): 8:04am
Good one but the guy is supposed to be using wheelchair for ease movement I don't understand why his still on d floor even after call to bar
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by Creamybabe(f): 8:04am
God is great. The man never gave up despite his condition.
|Re: Lagos Lawmakers Honour Abdulsalam Kamaldeen Idowu, Former Beggar Turned Lawyer by SweetJoystick(m): 8:05am
Impressive
