|PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by dre11(m): 6:53am
North’s delegates split over Secondus, Adeniran
Atiku’s camp jittery
Posted By: Yusuf Alli
http://thenationonlineng.net/pdp-governors-plan-unity-list-stop-ibb-jonathan/
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by Flyingngel(m): 6:56am
These Governors are in some extend the problem of any political party the are under. Always running farer than their shadow.
If PDP get it wrong this time,then they shld forget abt the party come 2019.
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by 48noble(m): 7:08am
power despotism
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by Cajal(m): 7:09am
God will answer our prayers. The looters of the treasury will not know peace....APC OR PDP OR OTHERS.....I SAY IT AGAIN THE LOOTERS OF TREASURY will not know PEACE
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by Tanmusparties: 8:24am
That's a positive step in the right direction,
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by kay29000(m): 8:26am
Funny thing is...all these people are doing this for selfish reasons... they are doing this cos of money and power, not because they want to serve the people and develop the nation. SMH for Nigeria.
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by Blackfire(m): 8:26am
Politicians jostling for the national cake...
Gullible heads cheering them.
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by Timinho23(m): 8:27am
All these things have no meaning to us. No matter who comes out as chairman, Buhari knows he is running against Atiku, the elites know, even the common man on the street knows. Abeg give us news we don't know
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by abescom: 8:27am
Judging by this article, if true that's, it is safe to assume even Atiku is not popular in his own party. Shows you the task ahead of him in his certain to fail bid to rule the country
One would think PDP as a party will be reasonable enough to make someone from the south west their chairman with the intention of picking a vice from the south east but they will simply self destroy if Secondus become their chairman.
That would mean vice has to come from South West and who will that be? Fayose? Don't get me started on that at all. He will be a colossal failure.
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by Yemz213(m): 8:28am
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by Felixalex(m): 8:28am
These people have the opportunity of using their intra-party politics' maturity and fairness to try to woo Nigerians back to PDP with the belief they have turned a new leaf, anything away from that, APC would still use that against them (not like d APC is better sha, but it would be like "you want to vote us out and vote in who? This same PDP that is still corrupt?"
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by asdfjklhaha(f): 8:28am
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by SpecialAdviser(m): 8:28am
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by opalu: 8:28am
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by wildcatter23(m): 8:28am
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by Specialist900(m): 8:29am
These people just don't learn
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by Dearlord(m): 8:29am
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by gbonty(m): 8:30am
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by Lomprico2: 8:31am
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by Antipob777(f): 8:31am
Anything that will destroy Ipobs and there late terorist leader cownu is highly welcomed.
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by GOFRONT(m): 8:32am
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by mrvitalis(m): 8:32am
Atiku played his card too early
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by nairavsdollars: 8:32am
Jimi Agbaje will surprise all of them come Saturday
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by Goke7: 8:33am
PDP don press self destruct button again
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by mrvitalis(m): 8:33am
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by kolaaderin: 8:34am
dre11:
And some do no good want us to vote ATIKU, in support by two greatest known looters in Nigerian history. IBB and GEJ .I m in shock
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by brainpulse: 8:35am
“The list will also correct the perception of the loyalists of Babangida and Jonathan that we are out to destroy the party. This is our own way of checkmating the forces who have held the party hostage since 1998.PDP scam. PDP is dead, they destroyed Nigeria for 16 years with nothing to show. no good road, electricity and infrastructure and they want to come back again? Its better to go slow and get to your location than to crash while seeking short cut
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by Campusity: 8:35am
Hahahaha. APC newspaper trying to sow seeds of discord in PDP camp.
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by maxiuc(m): 8:35am
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by Stalwert: 8:36am
They shall know no peace. ...
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by abbaapple: 8:37am
You mean the cripple IBB?
|Re: PDP Governors Plan ‘unity List’ To Stop IBB, Jonathan by BafanaBafana: 8:37am
After all their gymnastics, they will still loose 2019 presidential elections.
