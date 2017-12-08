₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,720 members, 3,958,167 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 02:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) (4612 Views)
Meet E Square Twins Who Are Set To Take Over From P Square / E-square Planning A Take Over As The Light Of P-square Fades / Meet The New Nigerian Photoshop King; He's Not Adekunle Gold (1) (2) (3) (4)
|E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by princeemmma(m): 9:57am On Dec 06
Nigerian American twins E-Square are currently making waves on social media. The twins are said to be the founders of Tolotolo Family Foundation, a registered NGO in Nigerian and United States of America. The Orphanage gives interest free loans to business people, scholarship for students and free health care for some. E-Square is about to release a song titled Egwu Ngwori (song for enjoyment). The twins are called E-Square but they have their names as Prince Hollywood and Caro Master. They already have an introductory clip for the song on Youtube. They are said to be launching their Tolotolo Orphanage home in Owerri, Imo state on January 3, 2018.
From the pictures, the twins do not seem to be singing for the money. The looked like men that already have some money from their philanthropic lifestyle.
See pictures below:
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by princeemmma(m): 9:58am On Dec 06
more
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Topccy007(m): 9:59am On Dec 06
Let's see what they've got
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by LordPOSEIDON: 10:00am On Dec 06
Where are they??
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:04am On Dec 06
E square
1 Like
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 10:07am On Dec 06
OK nah
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Sunexy(m): 10:23am On Dec 06
Ebuka and Emeka
3 Likes
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by JamesReacher(m): 10:29am On Dec 06
Dead on arrival abeg
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by goldbim(f): 10:49am On Dec 06
Sunexy:don't mind those big bros.. Its now they discovered their singing talent.
2 Likes
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Mexzy4sho(m): 11:16am On Dec 06
The foundation name resemble their talent
2 Likes
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by chuckdee4(m): 12:26pm On Dec 06
These men old na
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Brown14(m): 12:30pm On Dec 06
these na ancestors na
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by enemmo(f): 3:19pm On Dec 06
JamesReacher:
They should have at least uploaded one of their songs on this post.
Instead they're showing us their car.
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Threebear(m): 3:28pm On Dec 06
LMAO, maybe if it is beer parlour and palm wine drinking contest, these two have already overtaken in that department, a mere sighting of their tummies.
But this is music, a serious and hard business, sorry pal ain't happening.
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by nazablossom(f): 5:10pm On Dec 06
Hmm!. If e no be psquare e no fit be like psquare. See copy copy.
2 Likes
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by SIGE(m): 5:12pm On Dec 06
overtake ko undertake ni...
1 Like
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by SIGE(m): 5:14pm On Dec 06
they don't even look alike and besides this guys na old men...
1 Like
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by femi4: 5:23pm On Dec 06
E Square ko, Try square ni
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Northernonyenku(m): 6:09pm On Dec 06
Agbayas.dey no even resemble..just pray u guys don't make sense cos if u do,u won't "blow "..na nonsense dey make sense for naija..all d best
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Swagahyk(m): 6:53pm On Dec 06
Because you wear white outfits and pose on a white Lamborghini, you now think you are celebrities.
Go and finish your 'tolotolo' first.
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Jointhemiltons2(m): 7:12pm On Dec 06
Dem never old for dis kind play? E square ko Pie square ni
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by nuelzy: 7:15pm On Dec 06
If e no be panadol??
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by IamLaura(f): 7:26pm On Dec 06
They look so local and razz
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by PenlsCaP: 7:48pm On Dec 06
Lol
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by falcon01: 8:02pm On Dec 06
lets just see what we see and keep it to ourselves..
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by thedondada(m): 8:02pm On Dec 06
Lol. This one should reach front page. It would calm the nerves of angry Nigerians.
Lalasticlala do something. Become a commissioner for happiness.
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by DBlackCeazer(m): 8:04pm On Dec 06
JamesReacher:I swear, no be only e square.
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 8:06pm On Dec 06
They look local
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by BEENUEL: 9:12pm On Dec 06
Wetin this old men get to sing?
1 Like
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 12:39am On Dec 07
JamesReacher:lets give them a chance.
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 12:45am On Dec 07
I even thimks say dey be twins sef. mtchewww
|Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Enoma222(m): 5:11am On Dec 07
why_using_the_name_Esquare_ ;Dwhy_using_the_name_Esquare_
Ashanti Interviews Ex Boyfriend Nelly On Fuse TV / “i’m Still In America,” Laide Bakare Shows Off Her Kids / Is This Celebrity A Gay(pic)
Viewing this topic: charlisco(m), Mayydayy(m), youngking22, sarahade(f), yeahh(m), inicyril(m), ValorZalt(m), grandstar(m), sexyjuly(f), felixomor, jimyjames(m), Miles300, ayotunji87, MissEdified(f), PrinceKeny, stansmart(m), Berrywinky(m), omoloba123(m), nairalandfreak(m), aleezbet(f), pweetyoge(f), mecussey(m), kay29000(m), PMWSpirit(m), equalgarden, guess1109(f), djlaqua91(m), Bmaster(m), Firstcitizen, ikay00406(m), antontech(m), stinechykee, Goovo(m), RSVP(m), collinsuchendu(m), OAM4J, tsmart360(m), johnstar(m), DonDiego(m), emjayyy(m), Divay22(f), AnonyNymous(m), yomeetreas, saintuti, YomzzyDBlogger, Fatai456(m), hassan960(m), cut007, FrontPageLawyer(m), sharpman1(m), TwinexReelman(m), Schoolala(m), kennyone, wonlasewonimi, Nwaoma198(f), Gidisbug, Queendoncom(f), reel14(m), obaataaokpaewu, blairtukpe(m), mcbreeze, Eden007(m), DonaTee(f), peggybest(f), Sidney11, Bubblezz(f), KpagoGIN(m), rovher(m), Nigga44, Praisles(f), Lazyreporta(m), sholay2011(m), hollamanng(m), allgent, culcid(m), Mrtesso, Adenike775(f), blackboy2star(m), Kraspo(m), Oshanlaa, ifegold, Caris77(f), MonsieurCoder, dannyhully(m), Sent4rina, drishti(f), Chipappii(m), Naughtytboy, samdeto(m), donhuko, ekend, teetee12, Careartrust, Nebsochi, eagleonearth(m), feeloscar(m), enemyofprogress, treysongs(m), UncleSnr(m), teeblinkz001(m), Pablo00004, Gwan2(m), lazinny(m), Marius26(m), waveman2, Vicargeneral(m), alons, BabaCommander, MrBigiman, rhemmiedream(m), 2pep(m), Luckki1001(m), Bonjoro, okerekeikpo, Badgers14, yomi007k(m), whitemask(m), annie74(f), hayjaypapa, selfemployed(m), ogejov(f), NORTHERNER22(m), demarc001, salveoP(m), eaglechild, chima4UK(m), Heromaniaa, Ladipo10(m), alushkimo(m), mysteriousman(m), Austinoiz(m), edgeP(m), multivational, Debastin, bewatz, adviser(m), ifeolu002(m), donnass(m), Ndysney(m), 13ShadesOfMay(m), wilmysterious00, Malcolmx12, ultraprime(m), arafone(m), Day2logic(m), Sagaciousd1, Kaymercury(m), phemolala07(m), Masculity(m), Iyiosa01, khalidsantee, onlysam01, segmatic, anastaciam, Seconsol92(m), sydneyboss(m), Wrecxman(m), Koncept(m), Adaezechalene(f), frank317, kunlesufyan(m), UstadhJ(m), Ezeoyi1, anochuks08(m), odeexpress(m), Infinitegrace, kendrick9(m), initialize(m), Imarnuel04(m), divineRx(f), kaoule(m), josh77(m), Eleganza33(f), Lollipop247(f), skywhity, greatboom(m), jovychika(f), Intrepidone(m), Oluwamuyeewa(m), southernbelle(f), aroj05, Madutch007, Omooniya1, Austeeenxx, roseabbey, MichaelUweh(m), oxybanks, dagok(f), ojayfrancis(m), olabimtanbodman(m), Cannie(m), hitman2911, maaree(f), estolaB(f), Edwin02110(m), Lejupiter(m), ritux, dodec(m), ernesco0816517, talk2percy(m), kaysy(m), Clara101, amiibaby(f), dotunsteve, Bis1234(f), sameni123(m), Subomi007, engrelvis(m), orijintv(m), elyunus20(m), A7(m), bidez(m), lambertpope, Benjax(m), caahies, bimsy261(f), emmanude(m), SharonMichael02(f), nwakibe, kriss27(m), Otapipia, basilake9, johnokoro101, Ogbuefi20(m), Incredibl(m), yesorno, professeurlanre(m), densel(m), blekko101(m), Born2Breed(f), Jigba(f), Weborg, royal231(m), Emma30(m), JAMO4REAL1(m), eltalentino(m), Cooldude68(m), G1ms, gasparpisciotta(m), NobleRomm(m), 1miccza, dodoa, jdluv(f), Tjazz5299, leenu11, eakenbor, starlite101(f), AbbasJR(m), ofalu047(m) and 435 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9