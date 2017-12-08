₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,720 members, 3,958,167 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 02:37 PM

E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) (4612 Views)

Meet E Square Twins Who Are Set To Take Over From P Square / E-square Planning A Take Over As The Light Of P-square Fades / Meet The New Nigerian Photoshop King; He's Not Adekunle Gold (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by princeemmma(m): 9:57am On Dec 06
Nigerian American twins E-Square are currently making waves on social media. The twins are said to be the founders of Tolotolo Family Foundation, a registered NGO in Nigerian and United States of America. The Orphanage gives interest free loans to business people, scholarship for students and free health care for some. E-Square is about to release a song titled Egwu Ngwori (song for enjoyment). The twins are called E-Square but they have their names as Prince Hollywood and Caro Master. They already have an introductory clip for the song on Youtube. They are said to be launching their Tolotolo Orphanage home in Owerri, Imo state on January 3, 2018.

From the pictures, the twins do not seem to be singing for the money. The looked like men that already have some money from their philanthropic lifestyle.

See pictures below:

Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by princeemmma(m): 9:58am On Dec 06
more

Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Topccy007(m): 9:59am On Dec 06
Let's see what they've got
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by LordPOSEIDON: 10:00am On Dec 06
Where are they?? undecided undecided
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:04am On Dec 06
E square grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 10:07am On Dec 06
OK nah
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Sunexy(m): 10:23am On Dec 06
Ebuka and Emeka
grin

3 Likes

Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by JamesReacher(m): 10:29am On Dec 06
Dead on arrival abeg sad

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by goldbim(f): 10:49am On Dec 06
Sunexy:
Ebuka and Emeka
grin
grin grin don't mind those big bros.. Its now they discovered their singing talent.

2 Likes

Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Mexzy4sho(m): 11:16am On Dec 06
The foundation name resemble their talent

2 Likes

Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by chuckdee4(m): 12:26pm On Dec 06
These men old na
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Brown14(m): 12:30pm On Dec 06
these na ancestors na
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by enemmo(f): 3:19pm On Dec 06
JamesReacher:
Dead on arrival abeg sad

They should have at least uploaded one of their songs on this post.

Instead they're showing us their car.
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Threebear(m): 3:28pm On Dec 06
LMAO, maybe if it is beer parlour and palm wine drinking contest, these two have already overtaken in that department, a mere sighting of their tummies.
But this is music, a serious and hard business, sorry pal ain't happening.
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by nazablossom(f): 5:10pm On Dec 06
Hmm!. If e no be psquare e no fit be like psquare. See copy copy.

2 Likes

Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by SIGE(m): 5:12pm On Dec 06
overtake ko undertake ni...

1 Like

Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by SIGE(m): 5:14pm On Dec 06
they don't even look alike and besides this guys na old men...

1 Like

Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by femi4: 5:23pm On Dec 06
E Square ko, Try square ni
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Northernonyenku(m): 6:09pm On Dec 06
Agbayas.dey no even resemble..just pray u guys don't make sense cos if u do,u won't "blow "..na nonsense dey make sense for naija..all d best
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Swagahyk(m): 6:53pm On Dec 06
Because you wear white outfits and pose on a white Lamborghini, you now think you are celebrities.
Go and finish your 'tolotolo' first.
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Jointhemiltons2(m): 7:12pm On Dec 06
Dem never old for dis kind play? E square ko Pie square ni

Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by nuelzy: 7:15pm On Dec 06
If e no be panadol??
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by IamLaura(f): 7:26pm On Dec 06
They look so local and razz
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by PenlsCaP: 7:48pm On Dec 06
Lol
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by falcon01: 8:02pm On Dec 06
lets just see what we see and keep it to ourselves..
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by thedondada(m): 8:02pm On Dec 06
Lol. This one should reach front page. It would calm the nerves of angry Nigerians.


Lalasticlala do something. Become a commissioner for happiness.
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by DBlackCeazer(m): 8:04pm On Dec 06
JamesReacher:
Dead on arrival abeg sad
I swear, no be only e square.
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 8:06pm On Dec 06
They look local
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by BEENUEL: 9:12pm On Dec 06
Wetin this old men get to sing?

1 Like

Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 12:39am On Dec 07
JamesReacher:
Dead on arrival abeg sad
lets give them a chance.
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 12:45am On Dec 07
I even thimks say dey be twins sef. mtchewww
Re: E-Square, Twins Set To Overtake P-Square (Photos) by Enoma222(m): 5:11am On Dec 07
why_using_the_name_Esquare_ ;Dwhy_using_the_name_Esquare_

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ashanti Interviews Ex Boyfriend Nelly On Fuse TV / “i’m Still In America,” Laide Bakare Shows Off Her Kids / Is This Celebrity A Gay(pic)

Viewing this topic: charlisco(m), Mayydayy(m), youngking22, sarahade(f), yeahh(m), inicyril(m), ValorZalt(m), grandstar(m), sexyjuly(f), felixomor, jimyjames(m), Miles300, ayotunji87, MissEdified(f), PrinceKeny, stansmart(m), Berrywinky(m), omoloba123(m), nairalandfreak(m), aleezbet(f), pweetyoge(f), mecussey(m), kay29000(m), PMWSpirit(m), equalgarden, guess1109(f), djlaqua91(m), Bmaster(m), Firstcitizen, ikay00406(m), antontech(m), stinechykee, Goovo(m), RSVP(m), collinsuchendu(m), OAM4J, tsmart360(m), johnstar(m), DonDiego(m), emjayyy(m), Divay22(f), AnonyNymous(m), yomeetreas, saintuti, YomzzyDBlogger, Fatai456(m), hassan960(m), cut007, FrontPageLawyer(m), sharpman1(m), TwinexReelman(m), Schoolala(m), kennyone, wonlasewonimi, Nwaoma198(f), Gidisbug, Queendoncom(f), reel14(m), obaataaokpaewu, blairtukpe(m), mcbreeze, Eden007(m), DonaTee(f), peggybest(f), Sidney11, Bubblezz(f), KpagoGIN(m), rovher(m), Nigga44, Praisles(f), Lazyreporta(m), sholay2011(m), hollamanng(m), allgent, culcid(m), Mrtesso, Adenike775(f), blackboy2star(m), Kraspo(m), Oshanlaa, ifegold, Caris77(f), MonsieurCoder, dannyhully(m), Sent4rina, drishti(f), Chipappii(m), Naughtytboy, samdeto(m), donhuko, ekend, teetee12, Careartrust, Nebsochi, eagleonearth(m), feeloscar(m), enemyofprogress, treysongs(m), UncleSnr(m), teeblinkz001(m), Pablo00004, Gwan2(m), lazinny(m), Marius26(m), waveman2, Vicargeneral(m), alons, BabaCommander, MrBigiman, rhemmiedream(m), 2pep(m), Luckki1001(m), Bonjoro, okerekeikpo, Badgers14, yomi007k(m), whitemask(m), annie74(f), hayjaypapa, selfemployed(m), ogejov(f), NORTHERNER22(m), demarc001, salveoP(m), eaglechild, chima4UK(m), Heromaniaa, Ladipo10(m), alushkimo(m), mysteriousman(m), Austinoiz(m), edgeP(m), multivational, Debastin, bewatz, adviser(m), ifeolu002(m), donnass(m), Ndysney(m), 13ShadesOfMay(m), wilmysterious00, Malcolmx12, ultraprime(m), arafone(m), Day2logic(m), Sagaciousd1, Kaymercury(m), phemolala07(m), Masculity(m), Iyiosa01, khalidsantee, onlysam01, segmatic, anastaciam, Seconsol92(m), sydneyboss(m), Wrecxman(m), Koncept(m), Adaezechalene(f), frank317, kunlesufyan(m), UstadhJ(m), Ezeoyi1, anochuks08(m), odeexpress(m), Infinitegrace, kendrick9(m), initialize(m), Imarnuel04(m), divineRx(f), kaoule(m), josh77(m), Eleganza33(f), Lollipop247(f), skywhity, greatboom(m), jovychika(f), Intrepidone(m), Oluwamuyeewa(m), southernbelle(f), aroj05, Madutch007, Omooniya1, Austeeenxx, roseabbey, MichaelUweh(m), oxybanks, dagok(f), ojayfrancis(m), olabimtanbodman(m), Cannie(m), hitman2911, maaree(f), estolaB(f), Edwin02110(m), Lejupiter(m), ritux, dodec(m), ernesco0816517, talk2percy(m), kaysy(m), Clara101, amiibaby(f), dotunsteve, Bis1234(f), sameni123(m), Subomi007, engrelvis(m), orijintv(m), elyunus20(m), A7(m), bidez(m), lambertpope, Benjax(m), caahies, bimsy261(f), emmanude(m), SharonMichael02(f), nwakibe, kriss27(m), Otapipia, basilake9, johnokoro101, Ogbuefi20(m), Incredibl(m), yesorno, professeurlanre(m), densel(m), blekko101(m), Born2Breed(f), Jigba(f), Weborg, royal231(m), Emma30(m), JAMO4REAL1(m), eltalentino(m), Cooldude68(m), G1ms, gasparpisciotta(m), NobleRomm(m), 1miccza, dodoa, jdluv(f), Tjazz5299, leenu11, eakenbor, starlite101(f), AbbasJR(m), ofalu047(m) and 435 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.