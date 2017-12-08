Nigerian American twins E-Square are currently making waves on social media. The twins are said to be the founders of Tolotolo Family Foundation, a registered NGO in Nigerian and United States of America. The Orphanage gives interest free loans to business people, scholarship for students and free health care for some. E-Square is about to release a song titled Egwu Ngwori (song for enjoyment). The twins are called E-Square but they have their names as Prince Hollywood and Caro Master. They already have an introductory clip for the song on Youtube. They are said to be launching their Tolotolo Orphanage home in Owerri, Imo state on January 3, 2018.



From the pictures, the twins do not seem to be singing for the money. The looked like men that already have some money from their philanthropic lifestyle.



See pictures below: