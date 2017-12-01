₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,500 members, 3,953,886 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 01:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. (7600 Views)
Man Captures 60-year-old Lover’s Nudity, Demands N1m (pic) / Hired Killer Falls In Love With Target, Demands Sex (photo) / The Nigeria Police And The Phone Search Saga. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by OrientDailyNews: 10:35am
Lover Girl Death Saga: Family Demands Post-humous Marriage
http://orientdailynews.com.ng/news/lover-girl-death-saga-family/
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by Authoreety: 10:43am
simon will be like which kain wahala be ds na?
2 Likes
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by K9Uneet(m): 10:50am
What's the big deal? He should just perform the marriage rites naa. Its not as if the family is asking him to sleep with the girl's corpse.
4 Likes
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by estolaB(f): 12:37pm
All dis blogger ae. Which one is Hausa Muslim, smh
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by luvlymabel: 12:37pm
AYAM NOT UNDERSTANDING
1 Like
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by 9jatatafo(m): 12:37pm
Which one is hausa ans igbo inside the mata
1 Like
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by whirlwind7(m): 12:37pm
Hmmm.
Before you unzip, it would be a great idea to ask yourself first: will I be cool with the idea of her becoming pregnant afterwards?
If the answer is no, and you find it extremely hard to zip back up, and there's no condom nearby, then I suggest you...
Shag her not!
The ultimate test of discipline is to walk away from a willing and wet nunu if the possibility of an unwanted consequence is high.
Simon, you get liver die! You never had a mental image of her father hunting you down with a matchete?
1 Like
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by Realhommie(m): 12:37pm
For peace to reign make the Uzodinma's just go perform the post-humous marriage right na..
Many other regions and tribes dey do this too ooo, some tribes will ask you to build a house for the dead.. Terrible tradition if you ask me.
1 Like
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by chibike69: 12:37pm
why bleeping an hausa girl?
ndi a nwere ikpu basket.
1 Like
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by emnite(m): 12:37pm
Gbesere
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by OCTAVO: 12:37pm
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by SageTravels: 12:38pm
Which kind title be this na
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by JohnEazy(m): 12:38pm
K..bad side of premarital sex
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by ignis(f): 12:38pm
There is nothing bad with post humous marriage.... why is the guy running?
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by Rochas2023: 12:38pm
Chai! So he will marry corpse?
If that will resolve the issue let him do it
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by Effiezynews: 12:38pm
Why are they crying foul?
3 Likes
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by zeenaman: 12:38pm
Waiting for this post to be tribalized just like every other related posts.
btw, the guy should go with the king of his village and dobale for Zainab's people so peace can prevail.
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by maxiuc(m): 12:39pm
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by Johnbosco77(m): 12:39pm
Why must he marry her? It can't happen..
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by Lothario(m): 12:40pm
He's a fool of all the pussy in nigeria na hausa pussy hin to Bleep I shame for am
2 Likes
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by Jesse01(m): 12:40pm
but people say Igbo men are d most Romantic in Nigeria, wat happen to dis one
1 Like
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by gozzlin: 12:40pm
I can imagine how he took to his heels like Usain Bolt. The Fear of an Hausa man with dagger is the beginning of wisdom.
The guy couldn't resist the allure of a tight Hausa pussy. But he should have tried and made an honest woman out of the lady before her death.
He'll now be on the run for life except he does the needful.
1 Like
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by Funjosh(m): 12:40pm
Why Simon self no put him prik for where e supposed to be, him Don buy market now.
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by Twista0(m): 12:40pm
dis one na serious gobe....
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by millomaniac: 12:40pm
They should go and sit down joo. Everytime na kill kill kill for this people. Did he rape the girl? Even After seven years na still kill kill kill. Evil people.
6 Likes
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by salvarhymez: 12:40pm
It's just one of those things. That's always the case in almost every culture when you haven't married the lady legally... Let the guy do the needful.
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by Antoeni(m): 12:41pm
Ohaneze ft Arewa
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by yanshDoctor: 12:41pm
did the child died.?
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by CowHard: 12:41pm
They should go and bury their wayward daughter and stop disturbing the young man
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by loneatar: 12:42pm
Strange things happening
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by AFONJAPIG(f): 12:42pm
Even aboki people way no value life don dey form Bruce Lee because the guy is an Igbo... Ndia self TUFIAKWA
|Re: Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. by AnanseK(m): 12:43pm
Mischievous people making everything to look tribal or religious.
Get Pregnant With Smile...thx To 'ALAGAN' Miracle Cure / Join Jumia Online Service And Make Cool Cash While Schooling / How To Joint Nigeria Illuminati And The Form Is On Sale Contact 07011151194
Viewing this topic: irokokayode, chinwemine(m), olaztek(m), dononics(m), davelaw01, Kenzico(m), selectedhero(m), Shafon, Mistura02, eddieguru(m), topacs, Ralie, donfineboy(m), sango147(m), Sparklettunes1, Angy55(f), abiodun56, joy4real1(f), Emeluejc, obataokenwa(m), Opistorincos(m), davereal(m), oscarnoble(m), money121(m), randieboy, rumaabk, clefstone(m), Positiveminds(m), Thylord(m), agos, Medicineguy, Kellysms(m), tolekes(m), Addme, Modupeolatemi01(f), jboi08(m), adeoyun(m), trustworthy1, Ghostmode2two(m), nikky54, Adeogun01abiodun, Dappertwayne, Mhizrohzz(f), uniknet, jeff1607(m), isbish(m), kehinde1588(m), egutexas(m), iyobs7(f), greatiyk4u(m), Prince081, Kennedymac(m), Akkord4gov, bilms(m), amalab30(m), cesctotti(m), Ncsamuel(m), etiket(m), Aaaaarghmed(m), Missclare1(f), LAZAREY, gbosaa(m), Phlox4real, anomsodi(m), Kingsleyphy(m), darmilawlar001, Luiz1, olusteady(m), pastorcyrus(m), KpagoGIN(m), uboma(m), princeadams11, adesqr(f), kennyz247, mickeymimi, somto10, pinpinkay(m), LifeIsGuhd(f), tpalan(m), yusuftaiwo2015, RobinRay(m), Mmirianu, bahausa, beambally, Kachigifto3, nija80, Targatarga(f), AKINSULU, MrDroggo, Anusiemgood(f), rocoh(m), lafuria1(m), profolamilekan(m), jidemoh, Timawuj(m), cleancopy, Soo85, nkwuocha1, steemlord, shanaka4u(m), alpacino2014(m), nuello, kwankwaso(m), yinka20(f), bigyouth, Firstgentleman1(m), sekzy99(m), GodDeyCraze, Evaberry(f), MCzubby247(m), nwakaibe(m), Nnennavera(f), kumakunta, theblessings, Kingsval(m), jiggalo(m), haftob(m), PMWSpirit(m), Mac05(m), cyndy1000(f), chocolatemom(f) and 205 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9