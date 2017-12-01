Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Hausa Muslim Girl Impregnated By Igbo Man Dies During Childbirth, Family Wants.. (7600 Views)

Lover Girl Death Saga: Family Demands Post-humous Marriage

By Phil Okose Onitsha



The Uzodinma family in Okpunoegbu village, Umudim Nnewi, Anambra state are reportedly gripped with fear over the long-standing controversy that has trailed the death of a Hausa (Muslim) girl- friend to their son, Simon Obinna Uzodinma.



It was gathered that the 32-year-old Simon allegedly impregnated the girl- friend named Zainab sometimes in 2010 but lost her life during child delivery, a development that prompted her family to request for a post-humous marriage between the deceased and her lover boy, Simon Obinna Uzodinma.



The resolve for a post humous marriage was the last resort by the girl’s family as the lover boy took to his heels to an unknown destination when it became obvious that his life was in danger because of the pregnancy and subsequent death of the girl during delivery of her baby.



According to Peter Uzodinma, younger brother of the embattled Simon, his brother befriended Zainab, a Muslim girl, when he was doing business in Minna, Niger state. And since the incident, the family have been trailing him: “Unfortunately the girl became pregnant and died during (child) delivery and since then the parents of the girl were trailing him to kill him in retaliation and my brother, a christian, left Minna and his where – about unknown since 2010 when the incident happened.”



“The other time the Zainab parents with their relations came to Nnewi thinking he has returned but they left when it downed on them that he was nowhere to be seen and just few days ago they came back insisting that there must be post humous marriage as the only way to solve the case as Simon Obinna Uzodinma is nowhere to be found as they threaten to kill him when seen”.





http://orientdailynews.com.ng/news/lover-girl-death-saga-family/

simon will be like which kain wahala be ds na? 2 Likes

What's the big deal? He should just perform the marriage rites naa. Its not as if the family is asking him to sleep with the girl's corpse. 4 Likes

All dis blogger ae. Which one is Hausa Muslim, smh 11 Likes 1 Share

AYAM NOT UNDERSTANDING 1 Like

Which one is hausa ans igbo inside the mata 1 Like





Before you unzip, it would be a great idea to ask yourself first: will I be cool with the idea of her becoming pregnant afterwards?



If the answer is no, and you find it extremely hard to zip back up, and there's no condom nearby, then I suggest you...







Shag her not!

The ultimate test of discipline is to walk away from a willing and wet nunu if the possibility of an unwanted consequence is high.



For peace to reign make the Uzodinma's just go perform the post-humous marriage right na..





Many other regions and tribes dey do this too ooo, some tribes will ask you to build a house for the dead.. Terrible tradition if you ask me. 1 Like







why bleeping an hausa girl?





ndi a nwere ikpu basket. why bleeping an hausa girl?ndi a nwere ikpu basket. 1 Like

Gbesere

Which kind title be this na

K..bad side of premarital sex

There is nothing bad with post humous marriage.... why is the guy running?

Chai! So he will marry corpse?



If that will resolve the issue let him do it

Why are they crying foul? 3 Likes

Waiting for this post to be tribalized just like every other related posts.



btw, the guy should go with the king of his village and dobale for Zainab's people so peace can prevail.

Why must he marry her? It can't happen..

He's a fool of all the pussy in nigeria na hausa pussy hin to Bleep I shame for am 2 Likes

but people say Igbo men are d most Romantic in Nigeria, wat happen to dis one but people say Igbo men are d most Romantic in Nigeria, wat happen to dis one 1 Like

I can imagine how he took to his heels like Usain Bolt. The Fear of an Hausa man with dagger is the beginning of wisdom.



The guy couldn't resist the allure of a tight Hausa pussy. But he should have tried and made an honest woman out of the lady before her death.



He'll now be on the run for life except he does the needful. I can imagine how he took to his heels like Usain Bolt. The Fear of an Hausa man with dagger is the beginning of wisdom.The guy couldn't resist the allure of a tight Hausa pussy. But he should have tried and made an honest woman out of the lady before her death.He'll now be on the run for life except he does the needful. 1 Like

Why Simon self no put him prik for where e supposed to be, him Don buy market now.

dis one na serious gobe....

They should go and sit down joo. Everytime na kill kill kill for this people. Did he rape the girl? Even After seven years na still kill kill kill. Evil people. 6 Likes

It's just one of those things. That's always the case in almost every culture when you haven't married the lady legally... Let the guy do the needful.

Ohaneze ft Arewa

did the child died.?

They should go and bury their wayward daughter and stop disturbing the young man

Strange things happening

Even aboki people way no value life don dey form Bruce Lee because the guy is an Igbo... Ndia self TUFIAKWA