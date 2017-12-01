₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by newsynews: 10:44am
Below is a response from G-Worldwide to what they claim to be a misleading information from Kiss Daniel’s lawyers.
Few weeks ago, Kiss Daniel announced his exit from G-Worldwide and floated his own label called Flyboy INC.
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by newsynews: 10:59am
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by miqos02(m): 12:53pm
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by NwaAmaikpe: 12:53pm
This Kiss Daniel's matter is distracting me here in Shiloh.
I dedicate my third to comment to every woman looking for husband here in Shiloh.
God can not be mocked, after slaying all through January to November, you now want to marry.
Keep deceiving yourselves.
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by HEEBRAHIIM(m): 12:54pm
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by donlucabrazi(m): 12:54pm
Enough of this news already!
Guys! Brace up. Another Banky and Adesua loading........For the next 2 weeks we will be inundated with this rubbish
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by kennygee(f): 12:54pm
Kiss Daniel is the biggest artiste they have on their label, won't dey prefer to end amicably.
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by Nairalandooo: 12:55pm
Entertainment industry is full of diss.
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by Chetimah(m): 12:55pm
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by Daminaj1(f): 12:55pm
In case you missed it.
See the accusations G Worldwide levelled against Kiss Daniel and how they tried to stop him from using his stage name "Kiss Daniel"
http://www.daminaj.com/2017/12/g-worldwife-drags-kiss-daniel-to-court.html
Now read Kiss Daniel's clapback telling them they cannot stop him. This is getting messy.
[/b]http://www.daminaj.com/2017/12/kiss-daniel-replies-record-label-you.html
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by dontbothermuch: 12:55pm
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by RobertLBaile: 12:55pm
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by fabiano09(m): 12:55pm
kennygee:labour ? na wa o,u don chop?
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by philo04(m): 12:56pm
court case at the end no one wins everyone lose eventually ...
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by geostrata(m): 12:56pm
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by Amosjaj(m): 12:57pm
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by smithsydny(m): 12:57pm
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by fabiano09(m): 12:57pm
philo04:If gworldwilde have a good legal team kiss daniel is done,go and ask Makori who is a lawyer and a label owner what he did to brymo's career
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by Chanchit: 12:57pm
We all know how this ends at the end of the day
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by shogotermies(m): 12:58pm
G. worldwide, is just a failure like chocolate city...
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by kennygee(f): 12:58pm
fabiano09:
Na typo
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by Swizdoe(m): 1:00pm
Kiss should tread carefully....
You don't win court cases on social media and this emperor guy seems like a brutal guy that's willing to fight dirty.
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by yeyerolling: 1:00pm
smh. there are many labels out der investing and promoting upcoming artists and at the end d artist never blows. but when an artist blows he begins to feel the contract he signed before (to make it) is now unfair. i pity kiss daniel, make e go ask vector and brymo, hunger loading. no one will call him for shows cos of injunction. i pity am
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by fabiano09(m): 1:01pm
kennygee:lol I know it's auto correct, Selah.
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by Ruggedpen: 1:03pm
But Kiss Daniel should respect the contract agreement since he has signed without consulting his lawyer
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by 9jatatafo(m): 1:06pm
Kiss beta honour the deal,a deal is a deal
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by Antoeni(m): 1:06pm
Pls G world wide take easy,God will provide another artist better than Kiss Daniel, God will give Romance David dia time DAT will sign forever with you
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by bedspread: 1:06pm
Mtchewwwwww.... WETIN concern us!!
Re: G-worldwide Responds To "misleading Information" From Kiss Daniel's Lawyers by Macgreat(m): 1:07pm
