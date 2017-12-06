Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE (692 Views)

By Samson Echenim



CALABAR—The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has said his government is very resolute in seeking alternative ways for generating revenue for the state, rather than depending on Federal Government allocations, saying that this informed the state government’s decision to budget a whopping N82 billion for dredging of the sea for construction of the state’s seaport.



He said: “The hallmark of this administration is the decoupling of the state from over dependence on federal allocation and so this budget will help enable the prestages for the commencement of the deep seaport, as part of economic infrastructures that fit our dreams of an enterprising economy without depending on oil as a source of revenue.”



Governor Ben Ayade Ayade had on November 30, 2017 presented a budget of N1.3 trillion for 2018, breaking the records as the state with the biggest budget in the country’s history so far. Presenting the budget, Ayade said though the money was not readily available, it was expected that with the approval and commencement of signature projects, foreign investors would bring in funds that would be used to fund the budget.



The governor, who tagged the budget, “Budget of Kinetic Crystallisation,” reiterated that his administration was determined to move the state from a civil service economy to an entrepreneurial economy.



“Dredging of the sea will serve as an evacuation corridor for the deep sea port and will be split into 50 kilometres stretches to make it convenient for investors to construct selected units on a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis,” the governor said.



He however, called on the Federal Government to allow the state explore and exploits its vast oil deposit found in different parts of the state to compensate it for the loss of 76 oil wells to help improve the finances of the state.

Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/budgeted-n82bn-deep-seaport-ayade/

If he wants to explore oil copy Lagos set up state oil company and go explore. The Federal government won't stand on way of you bringing them more oil money. I'm sure they're sad about those 76 oil wells you keep bringing up. His budget is wild. He expects to fund from foreign investors? What do they get out this arrangement? If you want to do BOT those usually last a decade or more.The natural depth of the water is 6m . These are going to be recurrent cost for state. If you compare to Ibom seaport the natural depth is 13m. These little details will effect cost of running port.If he wants to explore oil copy Lagos set up state oil company and go explore. The Federal government won't stand on way of you bringing them more oil money. I'm sure they're sad about those 76 oil wells you keep bringing up.

This is a gigantic waste of money.



No state can run seaports because there are no enabling laws to that effect.



Customs will not be posted to a state-owned seaport.



Lagos ports will continue to dominate because of logistics.



Even ONNE which is a modern port worth billions of dollars has not been able to attract sea cargoes.



Cross River people, tell your governor not to wate your money.



ANOTHER TINAPA in the making.



Give your people power supply, forget sea port. Who seaport help. Do u know much the FG has spent dredging d useless river Niger. Shift all the government resources to power supply. U wan go dredge sea. Misplaced priority. May God give our political leaders sense.





