|Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by Blue3k(m): 11:40am
By Samson Echenim
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/budgeted-n82bn-deep-seaport-ayade/
|Re: Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by three: 11:47am
From one white elephant to another.
Has Cross River finished paying the Tinapa debts?
|Re: Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by Blue3k(m): 11:51am
His budget is wild. He expects to fund from foreign investors? What do they get out this arrangement? If you want to do BOT those usually last a decade or more.
The natural depth of the water is 6m. These are going to be recurrent cost for state. If you compare to Ibom seaport the natural depth is 13m. These little details will effect cost of running port.
If he wants to explore oil copy Lagos set up state oil company and go explore. The Federal government won't stand on way of you bringing them more oil money. I'm sure they're sad about those 76 oil wells you keep bringing up.
|Re: Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by aolawale025: 12:08pm
How many super projects does he want to take on at a time?
|Re: Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by miqos02(m): 1:03pm
OK oh
|Re: Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by alfredo4u(m): 1:04pm
Keep it up. We need results
|Re: Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by 9iceboi(m): 1:04pm
Its better than statues. Greeting u all from the office of commissioner for happiness.
|Re: Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by Dee60: 1:05pm
This is a gigantic waste of money.
No state can run seaports because there are no enabling laws to that effect.
Customs will not be posted to a state-owned seaport.
Lagos ports will continue to dominate because of logistics.
Even ONNE which is a modern port worth billions of dollars has not been able to attract sea cargoes.
Cross River people, tell your governor not to wate your money.
ANOTHER TINAPA in the making.
Why do they just love wasting the commonwealth of the people?
WHY?
|Re: Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by GodDeyCraze: 1:05pm
Now I see the sense in it
|Re: Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by FX(m): 1:05pm
Give your people power supply, forget sea port. Who seaport help. Do u know much the FG has spent dredging d useless river Niger. Shift all the government resources to power supply. U wan go dredge sea. Misplaced priority. May God give our political leaders sense.
|Re: Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by smithsydny(m): 1:05pm
|Re: Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by Keneking: 1:06pm
Makes sense...
We divert the containers from Lagos
|Re: Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by BruncleZuma: 1:06pm
Please don't go and arrest another person from Budgit oooo because I am heading there now.
|Re: Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by givan(m): 1:07pm
Budget...
|Re: Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by Soloton01: 1:09pm
Ok o
|Re: Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by TheAngry1: 1:09pm
Like Okorocha, like Ayade
|Re: Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by mrvitalis(m): 1:09pm
Ok
|Re: Why We Budgeted N82bn For Deep Seaport —AYADE by mrvitalis(m): 1:11pm
Blue3k:Anambra was the first to set up an oil company
Lagos copied anambra
Let's give credit to the right people
