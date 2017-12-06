₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by Crocky23: 12:22pm
Just been posted on tweeter by human rights advocate Harun Elbinawi.
Seems many Igbos align with IMN to fight the injustice in Nigeria.
#freezakzaky #BiafraReferendum
Lalasticlala what do you think?
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by Cyynthialove(f): 12:28pm
You guys are desperately forcing is to believe that igbos are breeding terrorists.
You should know that Igbo culture and Islam can never go together.. not even in the next world.
So if you you see anything ibo Muslim ( if such thing really exist) check that person well, something must be attached to it. Just like the way Okorocha is paying some people to convert to Muslim in imo state. Only smart minds will understand why he does that.
SE and SS should be Strong in holding their Christian Faith because those two regions are stronghold of Christianity in Nigeria.
They should not allow any iddiot to pollute their land with ungodly religion, because if anything happens to those two regions, we Yoruba Christians are doomed.
We are already seeing hell here in SW, Osun and Oyo to be precise.
Nonsense!
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by PaulOgrady: 12:31pm
IMN are peaceful, it is the Wahabi doctrine of Islam that is dangerous.
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by BrosPeter: 12:35pm
Who or what is imn?
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by Crocky23: 12:36pm
BrosPeter:IMN stands for Islamic Movement of Nigeria. They're different from the Wahabi or sunni Moslems. Boko Haram members are all Wahabi/Sunni.
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by Crocky23: 12:39pm
Cyynthialove:
IMN have a lot in common with Ndigbo. The common enemy here is the Wahabi doctrine. Bokoharam and all other terrorist belongs to Wahabism.
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by FortifiedCity: 12:40pm
Sense fall on them.
Ndi Iberibe
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by python1: 12:44pm
But Atichukwu will change to Christianity after swearing in na.
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by gidgiddy: 12:44pm
How do we know that these guys are Igbo?
Any Igbo out there already knows that it is almost unheard of that anyone will wear the 'Isi-agu' with a RED TROUSER!!!!!!!
Only someone who isnt Igbo would do such a thing!
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by Crocky23: 12:46pm
gidgiddy:They were invited by #freezakzaky/IMN
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by Crocky23: 12:46pm
python1:
So sense has not fallen on you? I will keep praying for you.
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by python1: 12:49pm
Crocky23:Rather, pray for those confused losers still roaming without bearings.
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by fellowman: 12:49pm
Cyynthialove:
keep deceiving yourself.
the hausas are fvvking your women even in your own town or village. it is your women and their bvstards that will bring the fall of igbo culture. quote me anywhere.
if you see an igbo Muslim, he was born to an igbo woman and most definitely a bvstard.
control your women!
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by Crocky23: 12:51pm
python1:
I believe you're a Wahabi Muslim
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by gidgiddy: 12:52pm
Crocky23:
These guys are not Igbo!
No Igbo will wear RED TROUSER with the ISI AGU
It is simply not done
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by python1: 12:53pm
Crocky23:Pray for those confused losers roaming the streets and stay off my mention.
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by Crocky23: 12:53pm
fellowman:
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by cstr1000: 12:53pm
Looks like every idiot wants to use the Igbo nation to bring attention to their own cause.
All of una dey craze.
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by python1: 12:54pm
fellowman:
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by powerkey: 1:00pm
Fake ibos.....
Those things are not Igbos but Northerners...
check well....
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by thorpido(m): 1:01pm
Guy men.
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by Jesusloveyou(m): 1:02pm
Hahahahaha,
They are not idiotic pigs of Biafra, they are Hausa's that dress like Igbos
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by fellowman: 1:02pm
Crocky23:
guy you know I'm telling the truth, how easy it is to fvvk an igbo girl?
or let me rephrase that, how easy it is for an aboki suya seller to fvvk an igbo lady (without a condom) if you understand this then you'll understand what I mean.
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by imhotep: 1:08pm
Crocky23:They look like Hausa men desperately trying to look Igbo by wearing isiagu and red cap
And with red trousers . . .Chai
|Re: Igbo Men Who Belong To Islamic Movement (Pictured) by Ayopredict: 1:12pm
V
