Just been posted on tweeter by human rights advocate Harun Elbinawi.

Seems many Igbos align with IMN to fight the injustice in Nigeria.

Lalasticlala what do you think?

You guys are desperately forcing is to believe that igbos are breeding terrorists.



You should know that Igbo culture and Islam can never go together.. not even in the next world.



So if you you see anything ibo Muslim ( if such thing really exist) check that person well, something must be attached to it. Just like the way Okorocha is paying some people to convert to Muslim in imo state. Only smart minds will understand why he does that.

SE and SS should be Strong in holding their Christian Faith because those two regions are stronghold of Christianity in Nigeria.

They should not allow any iddiot to pollute their land with ungodly religion, because if anything happens to those two regions, we Yoruba Christians are doomed.

We are already seeing hell here in SW, Osun and Oyo to be precise.



IMN are peaceful, it is the Wahabi doctrine of Islam that is dangerous.

Who or what is imn?

Who or what is imn? IMN stands for Islamic Movement of Nigeria. They're different from the Wahabi or sunni Moslems. Boko Haram members are all Wahabi/Sunni. IMN stands for Islamic Movement of Nigeria. They're different from the Wahabi or sunni Moslems. Boko Haram members are all Wahabi/Sunni.

IMN have a lot in common with Ndigbo. The common enemy here is the Wahabi doctrine. Bokoharam and all other terrorist belongs to Wahabism. IMN have a lot in common with Ndigbo. The common enemy here is the Wahabi doctrine. Bokoharam and all other terrorist belongs to Wahabism.

But Atichukwu will change to Christianity after swearing in na. 1 Like

How do we know that these guys are Igbo?



Any Igbo out there already knows that it is almost unheard of that anyone will wear the 'Isi-agu' with a RED TROUSER!!!!!!!



Only someone who isnt Igbo would do such a thing!

But Atichukwu will change to Christianity after swearing in na.

So sense has not fallen on you? I will keep praying for you. So sense has not fallen on you? I will keep praying for you.

So sense has not fallen on you? I will keep praying for you. Rather, pray for those confused losers still roaming without bearings. Rather, pray for those confused losers still roaming without bearings. 1 Like

Rather, pray for those confused losers still roaming without bearings.

I believe you're a Wahabi Muslim I believe you're a Wahabi Muslim

They were invited by #freezakzaky/IMN

These guys are not Igbo!



No Igbo will wear RED TROUSER with the ISI AGU



It is simply not done These guys are not Igbo!No Igbo will wear RED TROUSER with the ISI AGUIt is simply not done

I believe you're a Wahabi Muslim Pray for those confused losers roaming the streets and stay off my mention. Pray for those confused losers roaming the streets and stay off my mention. 1 Like

Looks like every idiot wants to use the Igbo nation to bring attention to their own cause.



All of una dey craze.

Fake ibos.....



Those things are not Igbos but Northerners...



check well....

They are not idiotic pigs of Biafra, they are Hausa's that dress like Igbos

guy you know I'm telling the truth, how easy it is to fvvk an igbo girl?



or let me rephrase that, how easy it is for an aboki suya seller to fvvk an igbo lady (without a condom) if you understand this then you'll understand what I mean. guy you know I'm telling the truth, how easy it is to fvvk an igbo girl?or let me rephrase that, how easy it is for an aboki suya seller to fvvk an igbo lady (without a condom) if you understand this then you'll understand what I mean.

Just been posted on tweeter by human rights advocate Harun Elbinawi.

Seems many Igbos align with IMN to fight the injustice in Nigeria.

#freezakzaky #BiafraReferendum



Lalasticlala what do you think? They look like Hausa men desperately trying to look Igbo by wearing isiagu and red cap



And with red trousers . . .Chai They look like Hausa men desperately trying to look Igbo by wearing isiagu and red capAnd with red trousers . . .Chai