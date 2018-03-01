₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 7:49am
A woman in Burga, Bauchi State, has become the center of attraction in her area after allegedly giving birth to a baby with a Qur'an and Muslim prayer bead in his hand.
According to reports, when the woman came to the Islamic leader in Burga, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, she claimed that this boy who has been named Muhammad Auwal, was born with those items in his hand as she allegedly swore that she wasn't lying.
According to reports, Sheik Dahiru Bauchi said: "This is nothing in the sight of Allah for the ungrateful disbelievers of the Prophet (SAW) to fu rther show them that the Messenger of Allah is true.
"He further showed the world the miracle of the Prophet, which caused the child to be born, the Qur'an and the prayer bead."
Lastly, Sheik Dahiru prayed that God would protect Muslims, and that he would provide peace to Nigeria and protect the country from all disasters.
This story has caused an argument among Nigerian online users who feel that this is fabricated and that the woman should undergo a evaluation to ascertain her mental stability.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/woman-reportedly-gives-birth-to-baby-with-quran-and-bead-in-his-hand-photos.html
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 7:49am
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by Rutley(m): 7:51am
Video of when she was giving birth or i dont bliv it
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by bjayx: 7:52am
Fvck the story..
Fabuu oo...ko ma roll
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by DuruCrusher(m): 7:54am
End time babies everywhere
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by DuruCrusher(m): 7:54am
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by TheKingIsHere: 7:57am
Bloggers and lies.
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by fiizznation: 7:58am
When he only desires something, he only say kum-fa-kun(be and it is). Allah akbar, indeed he is the greatest.
Alhamdullilahi ala kulli shay
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by JackBaueress1(f): 7:58am
Stale news even though it's fake.
nonsense!!
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by kaluxy007(m): 11:38am
Hope he came along with kettle and prayer mat
They've given him job from heaven just siddon for one dark room dey wait him Afonja customers
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by kaluxy007(m): 11:40am
anybody that quotes me is liable to go deaf
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by chuose2: 2:47pm
2 These 2:11
9 Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders
10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by timilehin007(m): 2:49pm
Lies....broke parent looking for means to make money
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 2:50pm
Rubbish
Rubbish
Believe this poo at your peril
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by olasaad(f): 2:50pm
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by realmindz: 2:50pm
shame to a slave race..
You can go on to name your children after the Arabs and the Jews, go on to fight for their heritage. You will never be respected in the world until you change your slave born religious mentality changes.
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by poshtie: 2:51pm
aRE YOU FOR REAL?
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by timilehin007(m): 2:51pm
Another potential terrorist
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by stano2(m): 2:52pm
Mtcheeeewww
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by mukhcech(m): 2:52pm
Iiars
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by Follygunners: 2:52pm
Total BS! Na lie for sure... Born with Quran and some fake beads and e no make CNN? Abeg, stop all these rooster & BULL stories joor!
Mods and Super Mods for the house, abeg, help me commot the 'Mohommed prophet' BS for my profile joor. I no believe in am at all.
I mistakenly clicked on that thing. But, why are you guys restricting our opinions in regards to this? Why the bias?
Do you restrict the Muslims when they freely comment on Christian threads?
Double standards at best!
cc: lalasticlala, Seun
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by IamPatriotic(m): 2:53pm
Una no go kill perxon with lies, quran ko, bible ni.
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by mukhcech(m): 2:54pm
timilehin007:Why comment foolishly
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by Freeman59: 2:54pm
LOL. So Islam is also known for lying?
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by Bimpe29: 2:54pm
Allahu Ahad! Allahu Samad!! Allahu Akbar!!!
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by mukhcech(m): 2:55pm
fiizznation:
May Allah rectify your affairs. Ignorant Muslims everywhere.
Mtchew
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by begwong: 2:55pm
End times babies coming to go away with the end time Asso villa dullård back to daura in 2019!
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by anigbajumo(m): 2:55pm
AL-Quran can't come out of blood, I don't bliv this..
2 Likes
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by mukhcech(m): 2:55pm
Freeman59:
No. Nah some foolish Muslims o
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by Goldaccumulator: 2:55pm
Please all of you that believe this should raise your hands up so that thunder can locate and strick u.
Seriously? Thunder fire that Allah you idiots claim u worship
Re: ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) by kaluxy007(m): 2:56pm
Bimpe29:forget this your incantation his parents are people whose reasoning are inclined towards business
