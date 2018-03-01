Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / ''Baby Born In Bauchi With Quran And Bead In His Hand'' - Rariya (Photos) (11623 Views)

According to reports, when the woman came to the Islamic leader in Burga, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, she claimed that this boy who has been named Muhammad Auwal, was born with those items in his hand as she allegedly swore that she wasn't lying.



According to reports, Sheik Dahiru Bauchi said: "This is nothing in the sight of Allah for the ungrateful disbelievers of the Prophet (SAW) to fu rther show them that the Messenger of Allah is true.



"He further showed the world the miracle of the Prophet, which caused the child to be born, the Qur'an and the prayer bead."



Lastly, Sheik Dahiru prayed that God would protect Muslims, and that he would provide peace to Nigeria and protect the country from all disasters.



This story has caused an argument among Nigerian online users who feel that this is fabricated and that the woman should undergo a evaluation to ascertain her mental stability.



Video of when she was giving birth or i dont bliv it 85 Likes 1 Share

Fvck the story..

Fabuu oo...ko ma roll 63 Likes 2 Shares

End time babies everywhere 2 Likes

Bloggers and lies. 26 Likes

When he only desires something, he only say kum-fa-kun(be and it is). Allah akbar, indeed he is the greatest.







Alhamdullilahi ala kulli shay 7 Likes

Stale news even though it's fake.



nonsense!! 7 Likes

Hope he came along with kettle and prayer mat



They've given him job from heaven just siddon for one dark room dey wait him Afonja customers Hope he came along with kettle and prayer matThey've given him job from heaven just siddon for one dark room dey wait him Afonja customers 72 Likes 3 Shares

Hope he came along with kettle and prayer mat









anybody that quotes me is liable to go deaf Hope he came along with kettle and prayer matanybody that quotes me is liable to go deaf 15 Likes 1 Share

2 These 2:11

9 Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders



10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.



11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: 10 Likes

Lies....broke parent looking for means to make money 13 Likes

Rubbish

Rubbish

Believe this poo at your peril 7 Likes

shame to a slave race..



You can go on to name your children after the Arabs and the Jews, go on to fight for their heritage. You will never be respected in the world until you change your slave born religious mentality changes. 2 Likes

aRE YOU FOR REAL?

Another potential terrorist 6 Likes 1 Share

Mtcheeeewww 1 Like

Iiars 1 Like

Total BS! Na lie for sure... Born with Quran and some fake beads and e no make CNN? Abeg, stop all these rooster & BULL stories joor!



Mods and Super Mods for the house, abeg, help me commot the 'Mohommed prophet' BS for my profile joor. I no believe in am at all.



I mistakenly clicked on that thing. But, why are you guys restricting our opinions in regards to this? Why the bias?



Do you restrict the Muslims when they freely comment on Christian threads?



Double standards at best!



cc: lalasticlala, Seun 1 Like

Una no go kill perxon with lies, quran ko, bible ni. 2 Likes

timilehin007:

Another potential terrorist Why comment foolishly Why comment foolishly

LOL. So Islam is also known for lying? 1 Like 1 Share

Allahu Ahad! Allahu Samad!! Allahu Akbar!!!

fiizznation:

When he only desires something, he only say kum-fa-kun(be and it is). Allah akbar, indeed he is the greatest.







Alhamdullilahi ala kulli shay

May Allah rectify your affairs. Ignorant Muslims everywhere.



Mtchew May Allah rectify your affairs. Ignorant Muslims everywhere.Mtchew 1 Like

End times babies coming to go away with the end time Asso villa dullård back to daura in 2019! 1 Like 1 Share

AL-Quran can't come out of blood, I don't bliv this.. 2 Likes

Freeman59:

LOL. So Islam is also known for lying?

No. Nah some foolish Muslims o No. Nah some foolish Muslims o 1 Like

Please all of you that believe this should raise your hands up so that thunder can locate and strick u.

Seriously? Thunder fire that Allah you idiots claim u worship 2 Likes