Stats: 1,923,607 members, 3,954,264 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 04:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car
|Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by FlirtyKaren(f): 1:08pm
Abia big boy, Escoba Smith is rounding up this year with another automobile, just after putting a smile on the face of his Pastor on her birthday.
Recall that few days ago, we reported that Escoba Smith who was recently made a Special Adviser to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, shared photos from the presentation of a brand New 2017 Toyota Prado car to his Pastor on her birthday.
Sharing a photo of his own 2017 /2018 Toyota Landcruiser, Escoba Smith wrote;
"Congrata to myself"Shoe get Size"...Laff to dem haters.2017 /2018 Toyota Landcruiser."
https://www.lailasblog.com/abia-big-boy-escoba-smith-buys-pastor-2017-toyota-prado-buys-2017-2018-toyota-landcruiser/
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by TRADELYN: 1:13pm
Sweet ride.
Wouldn't SARS officials respect such car on the road?
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by Hardrock1: 1:18pm
Nice ride,i know some people will say his money is not from a pure source but it's their mouth sha..
14 Likes
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by Ladycloud(f): 1:53pm
Blessings fall on me too..
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by iamJ(m): 2:08pm
brain this one no get
if i was the one giving that pastor the car keys she will be on her kneels, making me scream in tongues
see her full lips, fall my hand big time
#No Filter Attitude
4 Likes
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by queensera(f): 2:13pm
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by Elnino4ladies: 2:33pm
Source of income?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by bughead: 2:34pm
FlirtyKaren:using drug money to bribe pastor and going back to make testimony that God bless you!
we are watching!
hope you know what happened to the former escoba of Mexico?
10 Likes
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by miqos02(m): 2:34pm
Seen
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by OneKinGuy(m): 2:35pm
ok
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by Odianose13(m): 2:35pm
iamJ:
Na you talk this one abi na highness?
1 Like
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by agadablog: 2:35pm
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by beautyhd: 2:36pm
Blessed is the hand that giveth.
God bless me to give more.
1 Like
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by onunwa21(m): 2:36pm
I tap from ur blessings!!!
1 Like
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by thunderbabs(m): 2:37pm
Elnino4ladies:
Which one b una own? Na abacha money e go steal....u ok nw
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by fuckerstard: 2:38pm
Pablo Escoba?
This ride and all it's features, I love it.
1 Like
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by Acidosis(m): 2:39pm
..
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by subcbouy: 2:39pm
agadablog:Na wA o!
Hussle hassled real time™
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by BruncleZuma: 2:39pm
And him name nah Escobar una no ask am where e dey work?
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by yesloaded: 2:40pm
That's good of him
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by bughead: 2:41pm
onunwa21:only in Africa that people tap from other people's blessing!
can't you acquire your own blessing?
you are doing illegal blessing connection!
go and read your Bible to know how go get blessing!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by emusmithy(m): 2:41pm
ENEMIES will be angry about this
1 Like
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by goldedprince: 2:43pm
This guy is bleeping that uku.
She looks like a good dick sucker
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by emusmithy(m): 2:43pm
BruncleZuma:
You didn't read the post... or you don't know how to read
1 Like
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by Elis49(f): 2:45pm
Nice ride
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by emusmithy(m): 2:45pm
bughead:
You can't tap Blessing but you know how to tap current on a girl's body. Leave her, go and get your own current na
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by 9jatatafo(m): 2:45pm
Na em sabi
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by Elis49(f): 2:46pm
Acidosis:
1 Like
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by BruncleZuma: 2:46pm
emusmithy:
All this small children with Airtel Free Data sef...so because him buy pastor car the laws of economics and physics will now change for his good abi? Please take your chromosome 5 deficiency somewhere else.
|Re: Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car by KaBabs1: 2:46pm
What I'd the said Pastor codedly gave Escoba Smith the money to buy the car and then gift it back to her in return just to avoid church members and social media people's tongues from wagging? Just thinking out loud
