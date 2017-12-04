Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Escoba Smith Buys Toyota Landcruiser 2017/2018 After Buying Pastor A Car (15123 Views)

Recall that few days ago, we reported that Escoba Smith who was recently made a Special Adviser to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, shared photos from the presentation of a brand New 2017 Toyota Prado car to his Pastor on her birthday.



Sharing a photo of his own 2017 /2018 Toyota Landcruiser, Escoba Smith wrote;



"Congrata to myself"Shoe get Size"...Laff to dem haters.2017 /2018 Toyota Landcruiser."





https://www.lailasblog.com/abia-big-boy-escoba-smith-buys-pastor-2017-toyota-prado-buys-2017-2018-toyota-landcruiser/ Abia big boy, Escoba Smith is rounding up this year with another automobile, just after putting a smile on the face of his Pastor on her birthday.Recall that few days ago, we reported that Escoba Smith who was recently made a Special Adviser to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, shared photos from the presentation of a brand New 2017 Toyota Prado car to his Pastor on her birthday.Sharing a photo of his own 2017 /2018 Toyota Landcruiser, Escoba Smith wrote;"Congrata to myself"Shoe get Size"...Laff to dem haters.2017 /2018 Toyota Landcruiser."



Wouldn't SARS officials respect such car on the road?





See Sweet ride.

Nice ride,i know some people will say his money is not from a pure source but it's their mouth sha.. 14 Likes

Blessings fall on me too.. 6 Likes 3 Shares





if i was the one giving that pastor the car keys she will be on her kneels, making me scream in tongues



see her full lips, fall my hand big time brain this one no getif i was the one giving that pastor the car keys she will be on her kneels, making me scream in tonguessee her full lips, fall my hand big time



#No Filter Attitude 4 Likes

Source of income? 4 Likes 2 Shares

FlirtyKaren:

using drug money to bribe pastor and going back to make testimony that God bless you!





we are watching!



hope you know what happened to the former escoba of Mexico? using drug money to bribe pastor and going back to make testimony that God bless you!we are watching!hope you know what happened to the former escoba of Mexico? 10 Likes

Seen

ok

Na you talk this one abi na highness?



Blessed is the hand that giveth.

God bless me to give more. 1 Like

I tap from ur blessings!!! 1 Like

Elnino4ladies:

Source of income?

Which one b una own? Na abacha money e go steal....u ok nw Which one b una own? Na abacha money e go steal....u ok nw

Pablo Escoba?



This ride and all it's features, I love it. 1 Like

..

And him name nah Escobar una no ask am where e dey work?





onunwa21:

I tap from ur blessings!!! only in Africa that people tap from other people's blessing!



can't you acquire your own blessing?



you are doing illegal blessing connection!





go and read your Bible to know how go get blessing! only in Africa that people tap from other people's blessing!can't you acquire your own blessing?you are doing illegal blessing connection!go and read your Bible to know how go get blessing! 3 Likes 1 Share

ENEMIES will be angry about this 1 Like

This guy is bleeping that uku.

She looks like a good dick sucker

BruncleZuma:

And him name nah Escobar una no ask am where e dey work?

You didn't read the post... or you don't know how to read You didn't read the post... or you don't know how to read 1 Like

Nice ride

You can't tap Blessing but you know how to tap current on a girl's body. Leave her, go and get your own current na

Na em sabi

Acidosis:





Source of your poverty? 1 Like

emusmithy:





You didn't read the post... or you don't know how to read

All this small children with Airtel Free Data sef...so because him buy pastor car the laws of economics and physics will now change for his good abi? Please take your chromosome 5 deficiency somewhere else. All this small children with Airtel Free Data sef...so because him buy pastor car the laws of economics and physics will now change for his good abi? Please take your chromosome 5 deficiency somewhere else.