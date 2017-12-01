₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by dammy13(m): 1:15pm
Former YBNL artiste, Adekunle Gold has just recently released the visual for his latest single, ‘Money ‘. The alternative pop singer teams up with ace director, Aje films to produce this masterpiece.
The visual is a perfect representation of Adekunle ‘s story line on the song.
Watch and enjoy below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rgXweSyBcg
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by miqos02(m): 2:36pm
Good luck to GOLD
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by agadablog: 2:37pm
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by omoalajah(m): 2:38pm
Nice one
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by dmostcheerful(f): 2:40pm
Me loving this.
Dupe
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by waleylagboy: 2:40pm
where is the money
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by okonja(m): 2:40pm
Let me watch this before I comment
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by Opistorincos(m): 2:41pm
He should release more tracks... We're almost forgetting him
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by adedayo3193(m): 2:43pm
Trash
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by Ojuororun: 2:44pm
who is adekunle golden?
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by Blackops(m): 2:44pm
see as I dey dance
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by nonesense: 2:48pm
he try
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by sexymoma(f): 2:50pm
Opistorincos:bros talk for yourself abeg
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by Opistorincos(m): 2:51pm
sexymoma:
I didn't say I and sexymoma are almost forgetting who he is, I was talking about me and my peeps
1 Like
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by INTEGRITYA1(m): 2:58pm
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by ObaIgwe1: 2:58pm
Really nice, I like it
1 Like
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by inagangan: 2:59pm
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by inagangan: 3:00pm
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by kissmee11: 3:00pm
if u dey feel d guy,hit d like joor
2 Likes
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by Lemonade01(m): 3:21pm
One of the few Nigerian artist with Solid musical content! I've listen to this jam like 30 times and I'm still listening..God bless you bro
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by Yeligray(m): 3:23pm
Kunle
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by Ezyp(m): 3:49pm
See them always loving shiit
Re: Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) by hotest9ja(f): 3:57pm
