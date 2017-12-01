Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Adekunle Gold – Money (Video) (2987 Views)

The visual is a perfect representation of Adekunle ‘s story line on the song.



Watch and enjoy below.



DOWNLOAD VIA:





Former YBNL artiste, Adekunle Gold has just recently released the visual for his latest single, 'Money'. The alternative pop singer teams up with ace director, Aje films to produce this masterpiece.

Good luck to GOLD



Nice one

Me loving this.

Dupe

where is the money

Let me watch this before I comment

He should release more tracks... We're almost forgetting him

Trash

who is adekunle golden?

see as I dey dance

he try

Opistorincos:

He should release more tracks... We're almost forgetting him bros talk for yourself abeg bros talk for yourself abeg

sexymoma:

bros talk for yourself abeg



I didn't say I and sexymoma are almost forgetting who he is, I was talking about me and my peeps I didn't say I and sexymoma are almost forgetting who he is, I was talking about me and my peeps 1 Like

Really nice, I like it 1 Like



if u dey feel d guy,hit d like joor 2 Likes



One of the few Nigerian artist with Solid musical content! I've listen to this jam like 30 times and I'm still listening..God bless you bro

Kunle

See them always loving shiit