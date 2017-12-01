₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dominic Kubiat, a final student of the department of Microbiology, at the University of Uyo in Akwa Ibom state, was shot dead last night by unknown gunmen. According to reports gathered online, the deceased was dispossessed of his mobile phone and valuables by his assailants at Ikpa Lane; and was thereafter shot.
Dominic was said to have escaped with the gunshot wounds to his house. He was rushed to hospital, where he was confirmed dead.
His last post on Facebook was made on Monday, December 4th as he wrote; Missing home so much, my parents,siblings,love ones and MA hood...
His friends and colleagues have taken to Facebook to mourn the loss. May his soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/final-year-student-shot-dead-armed-robbery-akwa-ibom-state-photos.html
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 6:58pm
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by Catalyst4real: 7:01pm
See this fine young man
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by Desyner: 7:02pm
R.i.p. What a sad one!
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:06pm
So sad. Rest in peace fineboy.
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by FreshBoss007: 7:07pm
sad story
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by Yobii(m): 7:19pm
May you rest in perfect peace
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by CrEaToRmalden(m): 7:20pm
poo keeps happening here, The school itself is surrounded by hoodlums.
R.I.P Man
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by Ermacc: 7:20pm
Rip
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by 9jatatafo(m): 7:20pm
Rip
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by NCANTaskForce(m): 7:20pm
R.I.P
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by alutarabbi: 7:20pm
So sad
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by abdolleez(m): 7:21pm
So sad
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by seansage012(m): 7:21pm
So sad
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by Elis49(f): 7:22pm
RIP
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by stuffs4me(m): 7:22pm
So sad.
The same armed robbers that have been calling for #EndSARS on social media
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by Dayoto: 7:22pm
Don't you worry, there's afterlife.
You can as well sleep in the Bosom of the Lord till we meet again.
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by herdekunley9ja(m): 7:24pm
my condolences to his family... really feel Bad
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by lovelylad(m): 7:24pm
I've decided not to comment in crime section again but this one
RIP
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by Dearlord(m): 7:24pm
welcome to your new home!
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by abdulaz: 7:24pm
I hope he wasn’t rugged?
It could be score counting though
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 7:24pm
Uyo is gradually becoming a scary place to live in . RIP to the deceased
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by gmaribel(m): 7:25pm
Too many guns in AkwaIbom State you cant walk at night without getting mugged.
I lost a friend about 2years ago he was robbed and shot right in front of his house at about 7pm in AkwaIbom.
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by Micheezy7(m): 7:25pm
Damn.. I Feel For His Family..Can't Imagine The Pains His Family Will Be Going Through Ryt Now... Untimely Death Will Never Be Our Portion In Jesus Name .. Amen
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by Olawalesadiq(m): 7:26pm
so sad. The world is coming to an END
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 7:27pm
E
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by Inspired227(m): 7:28pm
Pretty bad.
RIPP
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by younglleo(m): 7:33pm
fyn boi. Rip
|Re: UNIUYO Final Year Student Killed By Armed Robbers (Photos) by jericco1(m): 7:34pm
t
