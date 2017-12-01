



Dominic was said to have escaped with the gunshot wounds to his house. He was rushed to hospital, where he was confirmed dead.



His last post on Facebook was made on Monday, December 4th as he wrote; Missing home so much, my parents,siblings,love ones and MA hood...



His friends and colleagues have taken to Facebook to mourn the loss. May his soul rest in peace.



