What is worse-- to be lazy or to be ignorant? Now, keep in mind that there are a buch of positives (capability to improve) and negatives for both. I'm curious to hear everyone's opinions!

laziness is worse... it's not even up for debate. 7 Likes

Adeyemi0:

why do you say so？

Ignorance can get you killed while laziness will make you poor and or if you're lucky; you maybe underpaid but ignorance is badder 8 Likes 1 Share

Ignorance.

There is no greater misfortune....

An ignorant man who will toil from jan to december, from post to pole and not make any headway.. Untill someone pops out to help.



All it takes for a knowledgeable lazy guy to do is to turn up, show d hardworking dumbass what he is to do to get it right, and then collects his percentage without breaking a sweat. 22 Likes 4 Shares

Ignorance is far worse because it is not a choice unlike Laziness which is a personal choice and decision to lay-by while others push. 9 Likes

Laziness is worse my dear. Because you know the right thing to do and you chose not to do it 1 Like

Ignorance is a disease



Laziness is a state of mind; it only requires a slight push or motivation.



It is better to be lazy than to be ignorant. 7 Likes

Both dear, ignorance and lazyness can kill they are killers, they can't take you anywhere





Ignorance: lack of knowledge or information.

synonyms: incomprehension, unawareness, unconsciousness, inexperience, innocence



So really an ignorant person might be because he lacks enough experience or information about the subject matter so he needs to get the experience and the information which might require time and discipline which a lazy person will not be willing to sacrifice.



laziness

Ignorance is worse, some people are lazy but with the right information they are successful and kingin. 2 Likes

Laziness, ask our Afonja muslim brothers 1 Like

Laziness will make you ignorant to read, act on and follow up. Laziness is talked about most of the time in the Bible.

Ignorance. When you are ignorant, you won't even know that you are lazy. 3 Likes

Tough one, but I'd say being ignorant is worse than being lazy. Some lazy people with "morals" have helped this world move forward, as they were looking for the easiest way to get work done. Like a lazy man not wanting to keep moving his canoe by paddling effortless, and he thought of using a sail, and having the wind propell his boat/canoe.





But an ignorant person might be hard working, but getting no where because he/she might not have the right knowledge of the right path to chanell his/her energy to get the desired result. 7 Likes 1 Share

Q

laziness; if u ask me, the chances of u knowing is greater than coming out of LAZINESS

When ignorant u won't know what to do which can be costly atimes but when lazy, u can still get things done even after taking more than necessary time.

to be ignorantly lazy

The worst is laziness. You put an inglorant man through and he will be good to go.

Ignorance is the worse.



You can ask this ignoramus-NgeneUkwu.

Ignorance o

damn it, ignorance is the worse. it can get you killed, get you fired, make you unemployed etc. ignorance isn't good at all.

Laziness

Ignorance is worse,Laziness atleast you know what to do but you just don't act on it.



But ignorance,you don't have the nformation on what you do,and you can be given wrong information or advice sometimes.



You can basically use an example of me having a faulty car,i might know how to fix it but am too lazy to do it so I call a mechanic but if the mechanic is not able to come,eventually I will do it myself if it's a tiny problem but if I am ignorant i won't be able to do anything if the mechanic doesn't come.





Every invention I can look at from my point of view was championed by some really lazy fellas; my opinion.



Ignorance the poster above me said will get you killed; laziness is the mother of invention. Every invention I can look at from my point of view was championed by some really lazy fellas; my opinion.Ignorance the poster above me said will get you killed; laziness is the mother of invention. 1 Like

What's worse is whichever one you are diseased with. If it's both then they are equally bad. Go and Treat it