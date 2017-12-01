₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by OrientDailyNews: 3:47pm
http://orientdailynews.com.ng/cityscope/yuletide-transport-union-bans-alcohol
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by TheHistorian(m): 6:19pm
Bans the "sales" not "consumption".
Still a futile effort.
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Oyindidi(f): 6:19pm
Good one
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Cynate(f): 6:19pm
Will they hear?
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Pebcak: 6:20pm
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Keneking: 6:20pm
Story
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Hiccups: 6:20pm
Thumbs up, but it will be better to also conduct alcohol test for drivers before departure
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by FLBlogWriter: 6:22pm
Interesting
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by RichThug(m): 6:22pm
for what? ?? we wee nor take it!!!
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Kaxmytex(m): 6:23pm
una wan spoil show for dem b dat o
if ethanol no dey system, na dulling tinz nah...
una want make driver dey sleep while carrying passenger abi
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Quality20(m): 6:24pm
That's good, we call it Shari'a law. Alcohol leads to all kindsof shamelessness and crime
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by yesloaded: 6:26pm
There must be follow up for the law to be properly implemented!
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by oshe111(m): 6:26pm
Dem go still buy from house
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Alexgeneration(m): 6:26pm
So after the yuletide period, they can go ahead and sell the alcoholics and drivers can go ahead and kill their passengers?
Stop the alcohol sale, whether yuletide or not.
Moreover, it should be about drivers not consuming alcohol because they can still buy outside the park.
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Bossontop(m): 6:26pm
na pipo wey dey lyk me una dey talk to??
Hahahahah......I laff in tongues!!
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by oshe111(m): 6:27pm
Quality20:I bet the lady that stabbed her husband was drunk, likewise all the boko haram suicide bombers
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Tphoto1(f): 6:27pm
[color=#770077][/color]how will drivers and agbero survive this?
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Tphoto1(f): 6:28pm
[color=#770077][/color]
how will drivers and agbero survive this?
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by greencard: 6:29pm
That is a Wellcome development.
But only if the officials on patrol are not partners in crime
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Bsmartt(m): 6:30pm
My concern is that the task force themselves will need to clear eye before going for enforcement. It's like keeping the fried fish with the cat...... just saying though
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by IVORY2009(m): 6:30pm
Cynate:
Paraga......
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Cynate(f): 6:32pm
IVORY2009:I tell you
Back pain and Paraga
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by cyojunior1: 6:34pm
.
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:37pm
This is a nice development. Be it yuletide season or not, if you want to drive, don't drink (alcohol) & if it's a must you drink (alcohol), please don't drive so as to avoid unforeseen circumstances.
Wishing all Nigerians a happy yuletide season.
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Follysho707: 6:37pm
Story for MC Oluomo and Koko Zaria!
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Abanga444: 6:50pm
Sorry...Hw e wan dey effective ? No be Lagos we dey
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by ivolt: 6:50pm
Drivers can still drink, what they need are Breathalysers.
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by HarkymTheOracle(m): 6:52pm
Alexgeneration:As in ehn,dey didnt ban the consumption while on duty,they merely banned the 'SALE'
Of what use is that when the drivers can always buy it and drink anywhere it is available
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Lec25(m): 6:55pm
Nice development.
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by ogbuehiugo(m): 6:59pm
dats d rite tin to do.....
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by bobnatlo(m): 7:00pm
Na today
|Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by EagleScribes: 7:08pm
Yes ooooo. Welcome development. About time too
