Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by OrientDailyNews: 3:47pm


The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) says it has banned the sale of alcoholic drinks in all motor parks in Lagos State ahead of the festive period.

Mr. Tajudeen Agbede, the Lagos State Chairman of NURTW, said that the union has set up a task force to enforce the ban in various motor parks across the state.

“We don’t want to experience any form of accident on the highway as a result of

the task force going round the motor parks, at least three times a week, to enforce the ban on sales of alcoholic drinks within and outside our parks,” he said.

The union chairman said the ban was not only meant for the festive seasons, adding that it would continue after the festivities.

Aggbede also appealed to commuters to board vehicle at the designated motor park for security of their lives and property instead of boarding unsafe vehicles by the roadside. He said that the union has also put in place some se- curity measures in all the parks to guarantee safety of the commuters.

“Our motor parks are safe to board vehicles to anywhere you are going to in the country,” he said. (NAN)



Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by TheHistorian(m): 6:19pm
Bans the "sales" not "consumption".

Still a futile effort.

Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Oyindidi(f): 6:19pm
Good one

Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Cynate(f): 6:19pm
Will they hear?
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Pebcak: 6:20pm
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Keneking: 6:20pm
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Hiccups: 6:20pm
Thumbs up, but it will be better to also conduct alcohol test for drivers before departure
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by FLBlogWriter: 6:22pm
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by RichThug(m): 6:22pm
for what? ?? we wee nor take it!!!
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Kaxmytex(m): 6:23pm
una wan spoil show for dem b dat o

if ethanol no dey system, na dulling tinz nah...

una want make driver dey sleep while carrying passenger abi
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Quality20(m): 6:24pm
That's good, we call it Shari'a law. Alcohol leads to all kindsof shamelessness and crime
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by yesloaded: 6:26pm
There must be follow up for the law to be properly implemented!

Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by oshe111(m): 6:26pm
Dem go still buy from house
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Alexgeneration(m): 6:26pm
So after the yuletide period, they can go ahead and sell the alcoholics and drivers can go ahead and kill their passengers?

Stop the alcohol sale, whether yuletide or not.



Moreover, it should be about drivers not consuming alcohol because they can still buy outside the park.
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Bossontop(m): 6:26pm
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by oshe111(m): 6:27pm
Quality20:
That's good, we call it Shari'a law. Alcohol leads to all kindsof shamelessness and crime
I bet the lady that stabbed her husband was drunk, likewise all the boko haram suicide bombers
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Tphoto1(f): 6:27pm
[color=#770077][/color]how will drivers and agbero survive this?
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Tphoto1(f): 6:28pm
how will drivers and agbero survive this?
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by greencard: 6:29pm
That is a Wellcome development.

But only if the officials on patrol are not partners in crime
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Bsmartt(m): 6:30pm
My concern is that the task force themselves will need to clear eye before going for enforcement. It's like keeping the fried fish with the cat...... just saying though
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by IVORY2009(m): 6:30pm
Cynate:
Will they hear?


Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Cynate(f): 6:32pm
IVORY2009:



Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by cyojunior1: 6:34pm
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:37pm
This is a nice development. Be it yuletide season or not, if you want to drive, don't drink (alcohol) & if it's a must you drink (alcohol), please don't drive so as to avoid unforeseen circumstances.
Wishing all Nigerians a happy yuletide season.

Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Follysho707: 6:37pm
Story for MC Oluomo and Koko Zaria!
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Abanga444: 6:50pm
Sorry...Hw e wan dey effective ? No be Lagos we dey
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by ivolt: 6:50pm
Drivers can still drink, what they need are Breathalysers.
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by HarkymTheOracle(m): 6:52pm
Alexgeneration:
So after the yuletide period, they can go ahead and sell the alcoholics and drivers can go ahead and kill their passengers?

Stop the alcohol sale, whether yuletide or not.



Moreover, it should be about drivers not consuming alcohol because they can still buy outside the park.
As in ehn,dey didnt ban the consumption while on duty,they merely banned the 'SALE'
Of what use is that when the drivers can always buy it and drink anywhere it is available
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by Lec25(m): 6:55pm
Nice development.
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by ogbuehiugo(m): 6:59pm
dats d rite tin to do.....
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by bobnatlo(m): 7:00pm
Na today
Re: Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks by EagleScribes: 7:08pm
Yes ooooo. Welcome development. About time too

