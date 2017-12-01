Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Yuletide : Transport Union Bans Alcohol Sales In Lagos Motor Parks (1967 Views)

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) says it has banned the sale of alcoholic drinks in all motor parks in Lagos State ahead of the festive period.



Mr. Tajudeen Agbede, the Lagos State Chairman of NURTW, said that the union has set up a task force to enforce the ban in various motor parks across the state.



“We don’t want to experience any form of accident on the highway as a result of



the task force going round the motor parks, at least three times a week, to enforce the ban on sales of alcoholic drinks within and outside our parks,” he said.



The union chairman said the ban was not only meant for the festive seasons, adding that it would continue after the festivities.



Aggbede also appealed to commuters to board vehicle at the designated motor park for security of their lives and property instead of boarding unsafe vehicles by the roadside. He said that the union has also put in place some se- curity measures in all the parks to guarantee safety of the commuters.



“Our motor parks are safe to board vehicles to anywhere you are going to in the country,” he said. (NAN)





Bans the "sales" not "consumption".



Still a futile effort. 3 Likes 1 Share

Good one 4 Likes

Will they hear?

Story





Thumbs up, but it will be better to also conduct alcohol test for drivers before departure

Interesting

for what? ?? we wee nor take it!!!

una wan spoil show for dem b dat o



if ethanol no dey system, na dulling tinz nah...



una want make driver dey sleep while carrying passenger abi

That's good, we call it Shari'a law. Alcohol leads to all kindsof shamelessness and crime

There must be follow up for the law to be properly implemented!



Check my signature/profile

Dem go still buy from house

So after the yuletide period, they can go ahead and sell the alcoholics and drivers can go ahead and kill their passengers?



Stop the alcohol sale, whether yuletide or not.







Moreover, it should be about drivers not consuming alcohol because they can still buy outside the park.



na pipo wey dey lyk me una dey talk to??

na pipo wey dey lyk me una dey talk to??
Hahahahah......I laff in tongues!!

Quality20:

I bet the lady that stabbed her husband was drunk, likewise all the boko haram suicide bombers

[color=#770077][/color]how will drivers and agbero survive this?

[color=#770077][/color]

how will drivers and agbero survive this?

That is a Wellcome development.



But only if the officials on patrol are not partners in crime

My concern is that the task force themselves will need to clear eye before going for enforcement. It's like keeping the fried fish with the cat...... just saying though

Cynate:

Will they hear?





Paraga...... Paraga......

IVORY2009:







Paraga...... I tell you

Back pain and Paraga

.

This is a nice development. Be it yuletide season or not, if you want to drive, don't drink (alcohol) & if it's a must you drink (alcohol), please don't drive so as to avoid unforeseen circumstances.

Wishing all Nigerians a happy yuletide season. 1 Like

Story for MC Oluomo and Koko Zaria!

Sorry...Hw e wan dey effective ? No be Lagos we dey

Drivers can still drink, what they need are Breathalysers.

Alexgeneration:

So after the yuletide period, they can go ahead and sell the alcoholics and drivers can go ahead and kill their passengers?



Stop the alcohol sale, whether yuletide or not.







As in ehn,dey didnt ban the consumption while on duty,they merely banned the 'SALE'
Of what use is that when the drivers can always buy it and drink anywhere it is available

Of what use is that when the drivers can always buy it and drink anywhere it is available As in ehn,dey didnt ban the consumption while on duty,they merely banned the 'SALE'Of what use is that when the drivers can always buy it and drink anywhere it is available

Nice development.

dats d rite tin to do.....

Na today