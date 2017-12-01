₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by callydon(m): 5:31pm On Dec 07
LG has taken Apple's unflattering title of most expensive smartphone following the announcement of the Signature Edition.
The limited edition "super premium" phone will hit shelves in South Korea and only 300 units will be made. The phone will sell for 2 million South Korean won (£1,370), exceeding the most expensive iPhone X by more than £200.
The Signature Edition will be almost identical to the V30, LG's mainstream flagship smartphone. It comes with 6Gb of RAM, 256Gb of memory, a 6-inch OLED display and a 3300 mAh battery.
It also launches standard with Android 8.0 Oreo. It will be made from the same materials used in boutique watches (the main factor separating it from the V30).
In comparison, the LG V30 sells for £799 for the 64Gb model at Carphone Warehouse.
LG has long used the "Signature" branding to sell premium devices such as home appliances and TVs. The company's 4K Wallpaper OLED TVs are perhaps one of the most notable consumer tech products on the planet right now. Thinner than a pencil, the Wallpaper TV houses most of its components in a sound bar.
Not to be outdone, dedicated Apple fans can still raise the price of their iPhone X to around the same mark of the Signature Edition phone if they include the £199 AppleCare+. The extended warranty and insurance will cover owners from two incidents of accidental damage.
Anyone game enough to skip the coverage will face paying £286.44 to replace a broken screen or £556.44 for any other damage (which usually requires a full replacement).
OnePlus recently announced its new 5T flagship smartphone, which retails for £449 - more than £100 cheaper than repairing an iPhone X.
http://www.oddytech.com.ng/2017/12/this-lg-phone-is-more-expensive-than.html
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by callydon(m): 5:32pm On Dec 07
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by sarafa68: 6:35pm On Dec 07
what addition made it to double the price of v30
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by Franky826: 3:05am
Will sit down here and watch karma crash their prices before I go and buy.
That's how the world didn't end when I bought and used Samsung Galaxy S5 2years after it's launch.
Na today? Una never see anything sef
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by veekid(m): 7:15am
I'm not buying; the battery is poor
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by BruncleZuma: 7:15am
Somebody will soon go and invest her destiny with a Yahoo boy...
Poor battery specs if you ask me.
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by Phonefanatic: 7:17am
Unserious fellows
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by stevezuks: 7:17am
Who wan buy am.
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by YoungMILITANT: 7:18am
Instead of me using the cash to buy this phone. I rather use it and buy more 23bags of rice.
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by honestmike(m): 7:18am
lol. I like the way this guy thinks.
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by brightahia(m): 7:18am
can I call God with the phone or can it download money?
if no, AYAM not buying
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by wwwtortoise(m): 7:19am
YoungMILITANT:
The phone is not for everyone
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by kay29000(m): 7:19am
I wish them good luck with the phone.
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by Category1: 7:20am
Look guys, no matter wat, android is gonna be android. Be it Oreo, nougat, 6gb ram,3gb ram,2gb ram.
All these android all the same!
Wen u go to the menu of those phones, u still see the same shi!
All apps are all the same, we ain't gonna eat cameras, are we?
Get a new HTC one or a hot 5, my people u don't have any problem...
Na those tough sites u wan open? They will do the work.
After buying those expensive phones, Facebook, watsapp what else? Nothing.
Manage to misplace it, u run mad.
Same applies to all overrated iPhones
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by Macgreat(m): 7:21am
I'm expecting iPhone Z to be lunched, it'll cost $1500.
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by ustavo(m): 7:21am
Hmmm hmhmmm
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by EVILFOREST: 7:21am
If you are a THIEF or ROBBER, please avoid Calabar and Onitsha....
In your best interest
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 7:21am
Buhari self...
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by kuntash: 7:21am
Why is the phone displaying Wed Dec 27?
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by 1Nairaboy(m): 7:22am
LG self
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by dayleke(m): 7:22am
LG ROCKS!!!!!!
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by emmyw(m): 7:22am
Hmmmmm
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by Gkemz(m): 7:22am
LG phones have are hard to locate in our markets. The battery is too poor for a phone of 6gb RAM. I rather stick with my Oukitel k6000 plus
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by smithsydny(m): 7:22am
Nonsense
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:24am
Franky826:No mind dem..
See d battery spec sef.
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by jericco1(m): 7:24am
and one bastard will buy 10pieces
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by money121(m): 7:25am
But I still dey rock my Gionee M5 Marathon..
Baddest phone ever liveth
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by henrixx(m): 7:26am
3300 mah? For about 600k
Thank God they made 300 units first. If e no sell them go share for their family members
LG Ko IG inspector general of police ni
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by purem(m): 7:27am
wit d comments am seeing up there am sure dat if d company produce 100 of dis fone dey wil go bankrupt b4 d end of next yr
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by Darkseid(m): 7:27am
Shey if the phone fall, the glass no break? Signature edition or not, it I'll become old school by March next year.
|Re: LG Launches Phone That Is More Expensive Than Iphone-x by Darkseid(m): 7:27am
