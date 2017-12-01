Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award (2743 Views)

Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos / Twenty Young Nigerians Who Helped General Buhari Become President Buhari In 2015 / British Monarch To Honour Nigerians With Queen’s Young Leaders Award (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Meet The 3 Young Nigerians Who Are To Receive The Queen’s Young Leaders . Pics



Congratulations are in order for a young Nigerian, Isaac Damian Ezirim, who has been chosen along with others as three of the final ever British Queen’s Young Leaders Award winners for 2018. Isaac Ezirim was chosen along with two other young Nigerians, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph and Hauwa Ojeifo..



The awards are in recognition of the role they are playing in their communities to change lives, said the organisers of the Queen’s Young Leaders programme.



Isaac Damian Ezirim, from Lagos, was chosen in recognition of the work he is doing as a computer programmer, teaching coding to teenagers in low-income areas.



Kennedy, who lives in Calabar, and works as executive director at the city’s Council for Women’s Rights, was chosen in recognition of his work in promoting women’s righ ts in his community and beyond.



Hauwa from Lagos, got the award in acknowledgement of the work she is doing to help overcome the stigma around mental health in Nigeria.



The Awards programme, now in its fourth and final year, celebrates exceptional young people aged 18 to 29 from across the Commonwealth and the work they are undertaking to improve lives across a diverse range of issues, from supporting people living with mental health problems, helping children to receive a quality education, to promoting gender equality.



The winners announced some days ago will receive their Award from Her Majesty The Queen at a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, UK, next year.



Source; Congratulations are in order for a young Nigerian, Isaac Damian Ezirim, who has been chosen along with others as three of the final ever British Queen’s Young Leaders Award winners for 2018. Isaac Ezirim was chosen along with two other young Nigerians, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph and Hauwa Ojeifo..The awards are in recognition of the role they are playing in their communities to change lives, said the organisers of the Queen’s Young Leaders programme.Isaac Damian Ezirim, from Lagos, was chosen in recognition of the work he is doing as a computer programmer, teaching coding to teenagers in low-income areas.Kennedy, who lives in Calabar, and works as executive director at the city’s Council for Women’s Rights, was chosen in recognition of his work in promoting women’s righ ts in his community and beyond.Hauwa from Lagos, got the award in acknowledgement of the work she is doing to help overcome the stigma around mental health in Nigeria.The Awards programme, now in its fourth and final year, celebrates exceptional young people aged 18 to 29 from across the Commonwealth and the work they are undertaking to improve lives across a diverse range of issues, from supporting people living with mental health problems, helping children to receive a quality education, to promoting gender equality.The winners announced some days ago will receive their Award from Her Majesty The Queen at a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, UK, next year.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/three-nigerians-announced-winners-queens-young-leaders-photos.html 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala



Isaac Damian Ezirim from Lagos

Kennedy from calabar

Hauwa Ojeifo from Lagos

Una weldone, we are proud of you.



Itinerant Ugandan jews viewing this thread right now, Lol.Isaac Damian Ezirim fromKennedy fromHauwa Ojeifo fromUna weldone, we are proud of you.Itinerant Ugandan jews viewing this thread right now, 6 Likes

Isaac Damian Ezirim (Igbo)

Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph (Igbo)

Hauwa Ojeifo (Edo)



This is pure hardwork, not skull-mining. Not owambeism. And definitely not.....soup!



Complete am!!! 10 Likes 2 Shares

python1:

Lol. Isaac Damian Ezirim from Lagos Kennedy from calabar Hauwa Ojeifo from Lagos Una weldone, we are proud of you.

Itinerant Ugandan jews viewing this thread right now, Said earlier that you barely comment sensibly...

Kennedy Ekezie lives in Calabar he's a Biafran... Same as Isaac Ezirim... Said earlier that you barely comment sensibly...Kennedy Ekezie lives in Calabar he's a Biafran... Same as Isaac Ezirim... 11 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations are in order. You've made God, Yourselves, Your family and Nigeria proud. Welldone!

Very nice accomplishment from young Nigerians. Not every time bad news about Nigerians abroad, this is a breath of fresh air. Mark my words, I shall be honored with this award some day. It MUST happen or I am not a goddess. 1 Like

Ipobs and pigs no get share there

Umu biafra kwenu





kwezie nu ooo. 6 Likes

Congratulations!

Congratulations.



I see you my bro, Kennedy ekezie,

British parliamentary debate club,

Keep the flame blazing, all Nigerian Universities should encourage British debate system, Even our cool teens in secondary schools too, so we can catch them young, the British style debate encourages the dismemberment of barriers to boxed debating,limitless in scope and all encompassing. We need to catch them young.



Why should sky be the limit , when footprints are already on the moon.

#heartlandbanter

#justgiveussevenminutes. #justgiveussevenminutes to change the world

Shout out to all young achievers,

Na Photoshop jo

Imagine

python1:

Lol.

Isaac Damian Ezirim from Lagos

Kennedy from calabar

Hauwa Ojeifo from Lagos

Una weldone, we are proud of you.



Itinerant Ugandan jews viewing this thread right now,

In a bid to mock others, you ended up mocking yourself.



Do those names look and sound like they are indigenes of the states you mentioned?



A close look will tell you that two of those names belong to the tribe you are trying hard to spite. In a bid to mock others, you ended up mocking yourself.Do those names look and sound like they are indigenes of the states you mentioned?A close look will tell you that two of those names belong to the tribe you are trying hard to spite. 5 Likes

yanabazee:





Said earlier that you barely comment sensibly...



Kennedy Ekezie lives in Calabar he's a Biafran... Same as Isaac Ezirim... Pity the guy small na. At least him no worse reach nwakaipe abi Wetin be that him name sef Pity the guy small na. At least him no worse reach nwakaipe abi Wetin be that him name sef

The Afonjas will not like this when they open this thread 1 Like

This is really incredible. I'm soo super proud of them and admire their dexterity. This goes to prove that hardwork and a calm mind can make you recognized.

Putting smiles on the faces of people is the noblest of virtues.

AFO SAGBUE BUHARI!!!

ojiefo is purely an Edo name Esan precisely

big ups to u guys



making the country great



congrats

HOW TO PUT AN END TO THE 'WHAT ARE WE?' QUESTION IN YOUR RELATIONSHIPS



What are we? That question makes you feel like you’ve just been put on the spot, doesn’t it? Like you’re being attacked or issued an ultimatum, despite the mixed signals that have been flying around your current relationship (or non-relationship). For whatever reason, we often interpret the “what are we” question as part of a mission to lock us down.



READ MORE AT What are we? That question makes you feel like you’ve just been put on the spot, doesn’t it? Like you’re being attacked or issued an ultimatum, despite the mixed signals that have been flying around your current relationship (or non-relationship). For whatever reason, we often interpret the “what are we” question as part of a mission to lock us down.READ MORE AT http://www.busygisting.com/how-to-put-an-end-to-the-what-are-we-question-in-your-relationship/

A lot of Biafrans here....









I really dunno wat ur music industry would look lyk. Anybody there?

divicode:

Ipobs and pigs no get share there Ezirim means got is great in yoruba language.

Ekezie means glory be to God in yoruba language.

SMH for your level of deciet and denial. Ezirim means got is great in yoruba language.Ekezie means glory be to God in yoruba language.SMH for your level of deciet and denial.

Obijulius:

Isaac Damian Ezirim (Igbo)

Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph (Igbo)

Hauwa Ojeifo (Edo)



This is pure hardwork, not skull-mining. Not owambeism. And definitely not.....soup!



Complete am!!!

Empty SE vessels make the loudest noise! Quiet Benjamins ($100).. Noisy Quarters (25 cents). Go figure! Empty SE vessels make the loudest noise! Quiet Benjamins ($100).. Noisy Quarters (25 cents). Go figure!

Obijulius:

Isaac Damian Ezirim (Igbo)

Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph (Igbo)

Hauwa Ojeifo (Edo)



This is pure hardwork, not skull-mining. Not owambeism. And definitely not.....soup!



Complete am!!!



It's apparent that the poster above you can neither read nor comprehend written text. It's apparent that the poster above you can neither read nor comprehend written text.