Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by BoneBlogger(m): 8:18pm
Meet The 3 Young Nigerians Who Are To Receive The Queen’s Young Leaders . Pics
Congratulations are in order for a young Nigerian, Isaac Damian Ezirim, who has been chosen along with others as three of the final ever British Queen’s Young Leaders Award winners for 2018. Isaac Ezirim was chosen along with two other young Nigerians, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph and Hauwa Ojeifo..
The awards are in recognition of the role they are playing in their communities to change lives, said the organisers of the Queen’s Young Leaders programme.
Isaac Damian Ezirim, from Lagos, was chosen in recognition of the work he is doing as a computer programmer, teaching coding to teenagers in low-income areas.
Kennedy, who lives in Calabar, and works as executive director at the city’s Council for Women’s Rights, was chosen in recognition of his work in promoting women’s righ ts in his community and beyond.
Hauwa from Lagos, got the award in acknowledgement of the work she is doing to help overcome the stigma around mental health in Nigeria.
The Awards programme, now in its fourth and final year, celebrates exceptional young people aged 18 to 29 from across the Commonwealth and the work they are undertaking to improve lives across a diverse range of issues, from supporting people living with mental health problems, helping children to receive a quality education, to promoting gender equality.
The winners announced some days ago will receive their Award from Her Majesty The Queen at a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, UK, next year.
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by BoneBlogger(m): 8:19pm
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by python1: 8:20pm
Isaac Damian Ezirim from Lagos
Kennedy from calabar
Hauwa Ojeifo from Lagos
Una weldone, we are proud of you.
Itinerant Ugandan jews viewing this thread right now,
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by Obijulius: 8:27pm
Isaac Damian Ezirim (Igbo)
Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph (Igbo)
Hauwa Ojeifo (Edo)
This is pure hardwork, not skull-mining. Not owambeism. And definitely not.....soup!
Complete am!!!
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by yanabazee: 9:26pm
python1:Said earlier that you barely comment sensibly...
Kennedy Ekezie lives in Calabar he's a Biafran... Same as Isaac Ezirim...
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by DivinelyBlessed: 10:03pm
Congratulations are in order. You've made God, Yourselves, Your family and Nigeria proud. Welldone!
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by Inanna(f): 10:04pm
Very nice accomplishment from young Nigerians. Not every time bad news about Nigerians abroad, this is a breath of fresh air. Mark my words, I shall be honored with this award some day. It MUST happen or I am not a goddess.
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by divicode: 10:04pm
Ipobs and pigs no get share there
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by chibike69: 10:04pm
Umu biafra kwenu
kwezie nu ooo.
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by hucienda: 10:04pm
Congratulations!
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by arinzeejikonye(m): 10:05pm
Congratulations.
I see you my bro, Kennedy ekezie,
British parliamentary debate club,
Keep the flame blazing, all Nigerian Universities should encourage British debate system, Even our cool teens in secondary schools too, so we can catch them young, the British style debate encourages the dismemberment of barriers to boxed debating,limitless in scope and all encompassing. We need to catch them young.
Why should sky be the limit , when footprints are already on the moon.
#heartlandbanter
#justgiveussevenminutes. #justgiveussevenminutes to change the world
Shout out to all young achievers,
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by enemyofprogress: 10:05pm
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by blaqroy: 10:06pm
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by eleojo23: 10:07pm
python1:In a bid to mock others, you ended up mocking yourself.
Do those names look and sound like they are indigenes of the states you mentioned?
A close look will tell you that two of those names belong to the tribe you are trying hard to spite.
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by arherfish: 10:07pm
yanabazee:Pity the guy small na. At least him no worse reach nwakaipe abi Wetin be that him name sef
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:09pm
The Afonjas will not like this when they open this thread
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by emperormossad(m): 10:10pm
This is really incredible. I'm soo super proud of them and admire their dexterity. This goes to prove that hardwork and a calm mind can make you recognized.
Putting smiles on the faces of people is the noblest of virtues.
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by JaneMafrodite(f): 10:10pm
AFO SAGBUE BUHARI!!!
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by Onogiede(m): 10:11pm
ojiefo is purely an Edo name Esan precisely
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by masada: 10:13pm
big ups to u guys
making the country great
congrats
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by syphonn93: 10:13pm
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by phlemzee(m): 10:14pm
A lot of Biafrans here....
I really dunno wat ur music industry would look lyk. Anybody there?
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by shallysgirl: 10:25pm
divicode:Ezirim means got is great in yoruba language.
Ekezie means glory be to God in yoruba language.
SMH for your level of deciet and denial.
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by Follysho707: 10:25pm
Obijulius:
Empty SE vessels make the loudest noise! Quiet Benjamins ($100).. Noisy Quarters (25 cents). Go figure!
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by AskProf: 10:27pm
Obijulius:
It's apparent that the poster above you can neither read nor comprehend written text.
Re: Isaac Ezirim, Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph & Hauwa Ojeifo For Queen Young Leaders Award by musicwriter(m): 10:34pm
Your re-colonization is loading. Are we destined to worship white people forever?
