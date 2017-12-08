Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. (2422 Views)

1. Please log on to



2. Enter your phone number as the user name.



3. Use the password sent to your SMS as password.



4. Enter your correct bank information.



5. Select your preferable N-Build component.



Some people did not get the message that contained the password. What will they do?

Build, all this boy's that know nothing about building will go and sign up for n power build

You guys are just confused... How many pre-selected candidates have done verification that was to start on the 4th??



Awon omo ale jati jati

Okay.

pls when will verification for N-Agro end...??

there's no complete transparency in this npower thing....man know man don enter am

ogod the nation builders let go and build second niger bridge..

How was the selection done?

You guys are just confused... How many pre-selected candidates have done verification that was to start on the 4th??



Awon omo ale jati jati Take time and read the instructions again Take time and read the instructions again

Please i am having an issue here, i was selected for the nbuild programme, when i logged in and entered my bank details, it took me to the place were i could pick the trade component but one of the trade wasnt having a centre, i called their line and the guy asked me to refresh the page, after refreshing it took me back to the log in page, and now i cant go to the component trade anymore because it is stock on the bank details page saying the bank details has already be filled





Pls wot of N-tax, when ar they doing their physical verification?

This is how things fall apart. Most people aren't going to receive the sms, then what?

Take time and read the instructions again

I know... it's for n-build that did their verification earlier. Now my own question; When exactly is the physical verification that was to start on the 4th?? I know... it's for n-build that did their verification earlier. Now my own question; When exactly is the physical verification that was to start on the 4th??

This is how things fall apart. Most people aren't going to receive the sms, then what?

Then chill Then chill

I know... it's for n-build that did their verification earlier. Now my own question; When exactly is the physical verification that was to start on the 4th?? The latest information says it will start fully from 11th in all LGAs

If you had followed npower social media channels as instructed, you would have gotten this info since yesterday The latest information says it will start fully from 11th in all LGAsIf you had followed npower social media channels as instructed, you would have gotten this info since yesterday

Pls wot of N-tax, when ar they doing their physical verification? Ntax have started work since August. Ntax have started work since August.

please when is n-tax doing their physical verification sir? do we still hv hope? please when is n-tax doing their physical verification sir? do we still hv hope?

WHAT ABOUT THOSE THAT GOT NO SMS?