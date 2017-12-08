₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by npowerng: 2:00am
Dear Verified N-Build applicant,
1. Please log on to http://nbuild.npvn.ng/
2. Enter your phone number as the user name.
3. Use the password sent to your SMS as password.
4. Enter your correct bank information.
5. Select your preferable N-Build component.
#NPowerNG
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by lunacol(m): 4:11am
Some people did not get the message that contained the password. What will they do?
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by veekid(m): 7:25am
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by stevezuks: 7:26am
Build, all this boy's that know nothing about building will go and sign up for n power build
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by ceeroh(m): 7:26am
You guys are just confused... How many pre-selected candidates have done verification that was to start on the 4th??
Awon omo ale jati jati
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by kay29000(m): 7:27am
Okay.
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by DavSagacity(m): 7:30am
pls when will verification for N-Agro end...??
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by symbianDON(m): 7:30am
there's no complete transparency in this npower thing....man know man don enter am
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by ceeroh(m): 7:30am
veekid:
They fuuckk in office toilet
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by nurusystem(m): 7:31am
ogod the nation builders let go and build second niger bridge..
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by directonpc(m): 7:31am
How was the selection done?
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by AnodaIT(m): 7:38am
ceeroh:Take time and read the instructions again
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by Samcoflex75(m): 7:43am
Please i am having an issue here, i was selected for the nbuild programme, when i logged in and entered my bank details, it took me to the place were i could pick the trade component but one of the trade wasnt having a centre, i called their line and the guy asked me to refresh the page, after refreshing it took me back to the log in page, and now i cant go to the component trade anymore because it is stock on the bank details page saying the bank details has already be filled
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by Lalakas: 7:44am
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by NOBLE179(m): 7:45am
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by Danchibez: 7:48am
Pls wot of N-tax, when ar they doing their physical verification?
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by Samunosuke(m): 7:48am
This is how things fall apart. Most people aren't going to receive the sms, then what?
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by ceeroh(m): 7:49am
AnodaIT:
I know... it's for n-build that did their verification earlier. Now my own question; When exactly is the physical verification that was to start on the 4th??
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by ceeroh(m): 7:50am
Samunosuke:
Then chill
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by Jones4190: 7:51am
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by AnodaIT(m): 7:53am
ceeroh:The latest information says it will start fully from 11th in all LGAs
If you had followed npower social media channels as instructed, you would have gotten this info since yesterday
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by Welcomme: 7:55am
Danchibez:Ntax have started work since August.
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by Danchibez: 7:55am
npowerng:
please when is n-tax doing their physical verification sir? do we still hv hope?
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by Sike(m): 7:56am
WHAT ABOUT THOSE THAT GOT NO SMS?
|Re: Dear Verified N-build Applicant, Kindly Follow Instructions Below. by Rayfield: 8:01am
.
