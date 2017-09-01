₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,487 members, 3,957,386 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 08:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Literature / Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) (9097 Views)
Ivara Esege, Chimamanda Adichie's Husband, Pictured With Her Brother, Kene / I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) / Chimamanda Adichie's Make-Up Advert On London Billboard (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by TalkTalkTwins(m): 2:58am
Photos of popular Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie and her husband Dr. Ivara Esege have been celebrated on social media.
The husband of the award-winning Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie has been revealed. The handsome man by name, Ivara Esege is a medical doctor in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Dr. Esege is married to the writer and they have a child.
Dr. Ivara Esege is a family medicine doctor in Baltimore, Maryland and is affiliated with University of Maryland Medical Center. He received his medical degree from University of Nigeria Faculty of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. He is one of 110 doctors at University of Maryland Medical Center who specialize in Family Medicine.
Source: https://www.reporter247.org/2017/12/checkout-photos-of-nigerian-writer.html
2 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 4:11am
White Nigerian?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by Pylony: 5:29am
Is black is white.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by Partnerbiz: 5:45am
she is bae
1 Like
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by kay29000(m): 6:43am
Fine couple.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by purem(m): 6:44am
when yhu start reading my comment, yhu will realize that no other comment really what reading and yhu've been reading comments b4 yhu start reading my comment likewise reading yhur own comment will also be a waste of time, am done with reading comments
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by fatymore(f): 6:44am
Simplicity is the best...
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by MrWondah(m): 6:45am
So this woman get husband wey she wan use feminism take destroy people family?
If girls and women like make dem no wise up. Make them dey follow all these feminist dey set unrealistic goals for themselves.
62 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by AnthonyAk(m): 6:45am
Came to social media to learn about my family affairs
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by olatade(m): 6:45am
They look good together
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by jashar(f): 6:46am
Ok.....
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by Osucoward: 6:46am
Same old pictures.
E be like way news no dey today
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by AvantG(m): 6:46am
All am seeing is JOY
2 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 6:49am
So this babe is 40
1 Like
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by Nmeliville(m): 6:50am
ShE's tRuE igb0 aNd 0riGinAL
3 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 6:51am
Eyah, her husband is Albino...that's nice
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by MrMoney007: 6:53am
It's obvious she is the husband
The albino don't even have morale
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 6:53am
She try because if na black man she marry that brain for lost e get why
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by LagosCiti: 6:55am
MrWondah:Don't mind those other ladies who do not have a mind of their own, they always want to do anything in vogue in a bid to appear as the modern woman. They do not realize that most feminists are either hypocrites or ladies whose marriages have crashed and are looking for a way to justify their irresponsibility.
When they get to their mid 40s and they realize they had no reason to compete with men and should have submitted to their husbands (not the abusive types), then it would be too late. Nobody really wants to be lonely in life. . .
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by Crystalsemerald(m): 6:56am
I trust him to be sharing part of the house chores not that there is anything wrong with it but do to her feministic nature, in short the way I'm looking at it, he's the wife why she's the husband. I'm just saying tho
Well I wish em what dey wish emself
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by wonlasewonimi: 6:57am
purem:
One of the reasons most of young people are unemployable is this...it takes the same effort to type you and your.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by Joislim(f): 6:57am
Came to see her natural hair
1 Like
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by yeyerolling: 6:58am
Most of the feminists have husbands who dey bow to hahahah. But go dey decieve other women. See strong beyonce just dey look lik mumu as he sis dey beat jay z. Ndi ara pple everywhere
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by vivvyo: 6:59am
Good
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by silverspringle(f): 7:01am
MrWondah:According to you, feminist shouldn't be married? Do you even understand the meaning of the word feminist? I pity those people that liked your comment
7 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 7:02am
Cute guy, intelligent smart woman!
1 Like
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by Sard(m): 7:02am
Diso60090:So that man na white man for your eyes? Person wey get MBBS from university of Nigeria na white man, abi? E be like say cataract/glaucoma dey worry your eyes.
@op.. he looks better when he's on low cut.
5 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by anitank(f): 7:04am
MrWondah:
Lol true. Many of these girls left their partners after listening to Beyoncé's Lemonade album, meanwhile Beyoncé was in za oza room making twins with her supposedly cheating partner
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by kodded(m): 7:04am
silverspringle:
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by Deflorence: 7:04am
Wow! Happy couple.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by bart10: 7:05am
The husband looks submissive to her
1 Like
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Husband, Ivara Esege (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 7:05am
Diso60090:
The husband is an Edo man.
WTF is wrong with some of you?
5 Likes
Where Do I Get Isbn In Nigeria / Your Best Genre In Literature: Prose, Drama, Poetry, Short-story, Etc? / That Night! ( He Caught Them!)
Viewing this topic: skymorbabs, Ibukun003(m), larychi, Bifrost(m), frankyj(m), harkintholu(m), Moderate123(m), moigem, loadedvibes, IamEmem, ikaleguy(m), TeejayNAFRC, Gabrinas(m), Ogexchi(f), israelboy1(m), emi12(f), squino(m), shaybebaby(f), Brown14(m), lucarella, drimpeccable(m), koladebrainiac(m), Emmasonic4me(m), Hilux101, Valkyr, brownsugar23, pilot77(m), xiexieee(f), Safiaa(f), Marotzke(m), savage76(m), Blesphil(f), Rayele(m), paulsowande(m), Motikeke, rogers407, blossom2(m), Sparkles003(f), Fowobi84, kerry57, ebucha, Built2last, olalaycon(m), onwuakpachris(m), Madu150694, Margy(f), Blessedchild12, emakind, undisputed1(m), EmeeNaka, Ickes, Saammiee(m), chyke007(m), victorisreal02, 8stargeneral, eddykisses1(m), Getterkay(m) and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24