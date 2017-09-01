



The husband of the award-winning Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie has been revealed. The handsome man by name, Ivara Esege is a medical doctor in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Dr. Esege is married to the writer and they have a child.

Dr. Ivara Esege is a family medicine doctor in Baltimore, Maryland and is affiliated with University of Maryland Medical Center. He received his medical degree from University of Nigeria Faculty of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. He is one of 110 doctors at University of Maryland Medical Center who specialize in Family Medicine.















Source: Photos of popular Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie and her husband Dr. Ivara Esege have been celebrated on social media.The husband of the award-winning Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie has been revealed. The handsome man by name, Ivara Esege is a medical doctor in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Dr. Esege is married to the writer and they have a child.Dr. Ivara Esege is a family medicine doctor in Baltimore, Maryland and is affiliated with University of Maryland Medical Center. He received his medical degree from University of Nigeria Faculty of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. He is one of 110 doctors at University of Maryland Medical Center who specialize in Family Medicine.Source: https://www.reporter247.org/2017/12/checkout-photos-of-nigerian-writer.html 2 Likes







White Nigerian? 5 Likes 1 Share

Is black is white. 4 Likes 1 Share

she is bae 1 Like

Fine couple.

when yhu start reading my comment, yhu will realize that no other comment really what reading and yhu've been reading comments b4 yhu start reading my comment likewise reading yhur own comment will also be a waste of time, am done with reading comments

Simplicity is the best...

So this woman get husband wey she wan use feminism take destroy people family?



If girls and women like make dem no wise up. Make them dey follow all these feminist dey set unrealistic goals for themselves. 62 Likes 3 Shares

Came to social media to learn about my family affairs

They look good together

Ok.....

Same old pictures.



E be like way news no dey today 8 Likes 1 Share

All am seeing is JOY 2 Likes

So this babe is 40 1 Like

ShE's tRuE igb0 aNd 0riGinAL 3 Likes

Eyah, her husband is Albino...that's nice

It's obvious she is the husband



The albino don't even have morale

She try because if na black man she marry that brain for lost e get why

MrWondah:

So this woman get husband wey she wan use feminism take destroy people family?



If girls and women like make dem no wise up. Make them dey follow all these feminist dey set unrealistic goals for themselves.





Don't mind those other ladies who do not have a mind of their own, they always want to do anything in vogue in a bid to appear as the modern woman. They do not realize that most feminists are either hypocrites or ladies whose marriages have crashed and are looking for a way to justify their irresponsibility.



When they get to their mid 40s and they realize they had no reason to compete with men and should have submitted to their husbands (not the abusive types), then it would be too late. Nobody really wants to be lonely in life. . . Don't mind those other ladies who do not have a mind of their own, they always want to do anything in vogue in a bid to appear as the modern woman. They do not realize that most feminists are either hypocrites or ladies whose marriages have crashed and are looking for a way to justify their irresponsibility.When they get to their mid 40s and they realize they had no reason to compete with men and should haveto their husbands (not the abusive types), then it would be too late. Nobody really wants to be lonely in life. . . 24 Likes 3 Shares

I trust him to be sharing part of the house chores not that there is anything wrong with it but do to her feministic nature, in short the way I'm looking at it, he's the wife why she's the husband. I'm just saying tho





Well I wish em what dey wish emself 5 Likes 1 Share

purem:

when yhu start reading my comment, yhu will realize that no other comment really what reading and yhu've been reading comments b4 yhu start reading my comment likewise reading yhur own comment will also be a waste of time, am done with reading comments

One of the reasons most of young people are unemployable is this...it takes the same effort to type you and your. One of the reasons most of young people are unemployable is this...it takes the same effort to type you and your. 14 Likes 1 Share

Came to see her natural hair 1 Like

Most of the feminists have husbands who dey bow to hahahah. But go dey decieve other women. See strong beyonce just dey look lik mumu as he sis dey beat jay z. Ndi ara pple everywhere 5 Likes 2 Shares

Good

MrWondah:

So this woman get husband wey she wan use feminism take destroy people family?



If girls and women like make dem no wise up. Make them dey follow all these feminist dey set unrealistic goals for themselves.





According to you, feminist shouldn't be married? Do you even understand the meaning of the word feminist? I pity those people that liked your comment According to you, feminist shouldn't be married? Do you even understand the meaning of the word feminist? I pity those people that liked your comment 7 Likes

Cute guy, intelligent smart woman! 1 Like

Diso60090:

She try because if na black man she marry that brain for lost e get why So that man na white man for your eyes? Person wey get MBBS from university of Nigeria na white man, abi? E be like say cataract/glaucoma dey worry your eyes.



@op.. he looks better when he's on low cut. So that man na white man for your eyes? Person wey get MBBS from university of Nigeria na white man, abi? E be like say cataract/glaucoma dey worry your eyes.@op.. he looks better when he's on low cut. 5 Likes

MrWondah:

So this woman get husband wey she wan use feminism take destroy people family?



If girls and women like make dem no wise up. Make them dey follow all these feminist dey set unrealistic goals for themselves.







Lol true. Many of these girls left their partners after listening to Beyoncé's Lemonade album, meanwhile Beyoncé was in za oza room making twins with her supposedly cheating partner Lol true. Many of these girls left their partners after listening to Beyoncé's Lemonade album, meanwhile Beyoncé was in za oza room making twins with her supposedly cheating partner 12 Likes 1 Share

silverspringle:

According to you, feminist shouldn't be married? Do you even understand the meaning of the word feminist? I pity those people that liked your comment shut up shut up 10 Likes 1 Share

Wow! Happy couple.

The husband looks submissive to her 1 Like