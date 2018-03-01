₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 6:32pm
Popular Nigerian writer, speaker and activist Chimamanda Adichie, couldn't contain her excitement after attending an afternoon tea event in honor of billionaire American media mogul, Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, March 11th. The private event was hosted in London by Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful to celebrate Oprah’s role in the film A Wrinkle In Time.
Meanwhile, Chimamanda Adichie has just been chosen as one of the six recipients of the Duke University’s Honorary Award in Durham, North Carolina come May 13th. She will be joined by fellow recipients, the CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra; former Durham, Mayor William Bell; Phil Freelon, lead architect for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture; Dr. William Kaelin, professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School; and Attorney Russell M. Robinson II.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/chimamanda-adichie-meets-oprah-winfrey-at-an-event-in-london.html
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 6:32pm
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by Durhleepee(f): 6:45pm
See Chimamanda looking like an 18-year old girl. I love your books madam.
You rock!
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by BluntTheApostle: 7:02pm
Durhleepee:
I will catch you today. Tell me, which of her novels is the shortest?
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by BluntTheApostle: 7:04pm
Her smile in that last picture is just perfect.
I just love ladies with beautiful smiles. If I meet one physically, I may just change my mind and get married at once.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:07pm
Naija feminists will be like, "my role models".
But they are sitting by their phones waiting for the next man to send them free airtime.
See how Chimamanda is famzing Oprah Winfrey.
But it seems Oprah forgot her bra at home
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by Neochemist: 7:08pm
I just love this Lady.. Beauty and brain
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by Tybabe0001(m): 7:08pm
Am learning a new lesson
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by aDEOetREGE: 7:08pm
Brains
But how many noticed how age don tell on Oprah?
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by mazimee(m): 7:08pm
BluntTheApostle:
Where is thy joy oh ye són of man?
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by HolyBranches: 7:09pm
Fashionista
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by pauljumbo: 7:09pm
Powerful women
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by jidxin(m): 7:09pm
I.love d half of a yellow sun but with much embellishment and sauce to d civil war to vindicate biafran
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 7:09pm
..
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by cold(m): 7:10pm
Wawu..that smile though.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by GodsOwnFav: 7:12pm
great mind meets a greater mind.#GetInspired#
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by BluntTheApostle: 7:12pm
mazimee:
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by boldking(m): 7:12pm
I don't like d last pix because she's behaving to loyal too opera making Africans less privilege
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 7:14pm
I bet fvcking this Adichie would be as sweet as licking sugar
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by gustav25: 7:14pm
BluntTheApostle:true true ,you don clip her wings
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by IgboticGirl(f): 7:16pm
she looks like Oprah's daughter
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by ebenice(m): 7:16pm
I always appreciate it when women are doing good for themselves . But when they start using their
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by princemartinsG(m): 7:17pm
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by mckazzy(m): 7:17pm
Lol... Can't someone lie in peace again.
By the way, is it ur reading, y u dey ask am to name her shortest literary work.
BluntTheApostle:
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by Tynasparks(f): 7:17pm
Beauty with brain.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by Kennyfancy(m): 7:18pm
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie And Oprah Winfrey Meet In London (Photos) by ebenice(m): 7:19pm
boldking:they are both Africans they just live in the diaspora and you are here in Nigeria, feeling bad for nothing
