



Meanwhile, Chimamanda Adichie has just been chosen as one of the six recipients of the Duke University’s Honorary Award in Durham, North Carolina come May 13th. She will be joined by fellow recipients, the CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra; former Durham, Mayor William Bell; Phil Freelon, lead architect for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture; Dr. William Kaelin, professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School; and Attorney Russell M. Robinson II.



Source; Popular Nigerian writer, speaker and activist Chimamanda Adichie, couldn't contain her excitement after attending an afternoon tea event in honor of billionaire American media mogul, Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, March 11th. The private event was hosted in London by Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful to celebrate Oprah’s role in the film A Wrinkle In Time.Meanwhile, Chimamanda Adichie has just been chosen as one of the six recipients of the Duke University’s Honorary Award in Durham, North Carolina come May 13th. She will be joined by fellow recipients, the CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra; former Durham, Mayor William Bell; Phil Freelon, lead architect for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture; Dr. William Kaelin, professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School; and Attorney Russell M. Robinson II.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/chimamanda-adichie-meets-oprah-winfrey-at-an-event-in-london.html 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala

See Chimamanda looking like an 18-year old girl. I love your books madam.

You rock! 8 Likes 1 Share

Durhleepee:

See Chimamanda looking like an 18-year old girl. I love your books madam.



You rock!

I will catch you today. Tell me, which of her novels is the shortest? I will catch you today. Tell me, which of her novels is the shortest? 4 Likes 2 Shares

Her smile in that last picture is just perfect.



I just love ladies with beautiful smiles. If I meet one physically, I may just change my mind and get married at once. 1 Like







Naija feminists will be like, "my role models".

But they are sitting by their phones waiting for the next man to send them free airtime.



See how Chimamanda is famzing Oprah Winfrey.

But it seems Oprah forgot her bra at home Naija feminists will be like,But they are sitting by their phones waiting for the next man to send them free airtime.See how Chimamanda is famzing Oprah Winfrey.But it seems Oprah forgot her bra at home 1 Like 1 Share

I just love this Lady.. Beauty and brain 1 Like

Am learning a new lesson

Brains



But how many noticed how age don tell on Oprah?

BluntTheApostle:





I will catch you today. Tell me, which of her novels is the shortest?

Where is thy joy oh ye són of man? Where is thy joy oh ye són of man? 3 Likes 1 Share

Fashionista

Powerful women

I.love d half of a yellow sun but with much embellishment and sauce to d civil war to vindicate biafran

..

Wawu..that smile though.

great mind meets a greater mind.#GetInspired#

mazimee:



Where is thy joy oh ye són of man?

I don't like d last pix because she's behaving to loyal too opera making Africans less privilege

I bet fvcking this Adichie would be as sweet as licking sugar

BluntTheApostle:





I will catch you today. Tell me, which of her novels is the shortest? true true ,you don clip her wings true true ,you don clip her wings 1 Like 1 Share

she looks like Oprah's daughter

I always appreciate it when women are doing good for themselves . But when they start using their craft fame under the brand of feminism they spoil the whole fun

Dear Nairalanders



Please your advice is solicited as am about to report IProo to the police anti fraud authority.



Sometimes last month I got a message on my phone requiring I register on iProo as there is a freelance assignment that suits my profile.



I was also prompted to pay the sum of 920Naira for registration.



Sooner than I paid this sum, all their messages to me stopped and when I applied a refund of my money as stipulated in their terms and condition I had no response since.



Knowing fully well that there will be other unsuspecting job seeking Nigerian who would have been similarly duped of their hard earned money, I intend to report the matter to the Nigerian Police Anti Fraud Unit.



Please your advice in this regard are appreciated and welcomed.





By the way, is it ur reading, y u dey ask am to name her shortest literary work.



BluntTheApostle:





I will catch you today. Tell me, which of her novels is the shortest? Lol... Can't someone lie in peace again.By the way, is it ur reading, y u dey ask am to name her shortest literary work. 1 Like 1 Share

Beauty with brain.

hotel reservation