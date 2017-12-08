Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender (1223 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/governor-obaseki-appoints-18-special-assistants-gender/ Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki appoints One Special Adviser, 18 Special Assistants on Gender.

When did gender inequality involve appointing 19 women to one useless position. I’m sure he thinks when a head count is done, it’d seem equal.



These comedians need to be subjected to a psychiatric evaluation before they occupy office. 4 Likes

S/East setting the pace since 0001 bc. They have set another pace with the "office of the commissioner of happiness". Now, Edo has followed with "special assistants on gender". Very good development

These APC govs sef!!!!! 1 Like

There is something seriously wrong with APC and its members, starting from the dundee of daura down to the governors, they are all shades of stvpidity! 6 Likes 1 Share

This people seem to be taking governance as a joke,atleast okorocha we know that one has a brain problem,you too want to join him...take ur time o. 1 Like

But why are apc governors running mad these days? it seems the gods meant their party to be a joke that becomes stale by 2019 2 Likes

proeast:

There is something seriously wrong with APC and its members, starting from the dundee of daura down to the governors, they are all shades of stvpidity! Exactly! Exactly! 1 Like

These people are truly confused... 2019 loading. Even sarrki sef go vote out APC. These people are truly confused... 2019 loading. Even sarrki sef go vote out APC.

Rochas right now....NO BE ONLY ME DEY MAD 1 Like

No letter head, no signature on the press release

I also need a portfolio in government.. Even if it's commisioner or special adviser on social media affairs

Oh Lord how come Edo people turned this stupid to be electing an imbeciles like Oshio...and Obaseki for goodness sake?



What kind of party is apc? Imo appointed commissioner of Happiness I never knew imo are saddist till okorocha proved it and it's same idiot that was using his state fund to build cultist statues around his capital. The kogi lunatic boy follows in rank and next by slowpoke looking Ortom and finally capped by hippo nose shape ugly beast called Obaseki all from same satanic party.



Edo people why? 1 Like

When you think you have seen it all, another one will just come up.

It is well with our democracy.

Apc governors are confused the only good one is Ambode others are mad and confuse





Igbo smoking APC governors.

positivelord:

Rochas right now....NO BE ONLY ME DEY MAD