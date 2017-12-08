₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,721 members, 3,958,168 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 02:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender (1223 Views)
Governor Obaseki Appoints 192 Special Assistants In Edo State / Two Special Assistants To Cross River Governor Wed Themselves In Calabar. Photos / Obaseki Appoints Ogie As SSG And Taiwo Akerele As Chief Of Staff (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by metronaija: 7:48am
Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki appoints One Special Adviser, 18 Special Assistants on Gender.
http://www.metronaija.com/governor-obaseki-appoints-18-special-assistants-gender/
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by Milllz: 7:50am
When did gender inequality involve appointing 19 women to one useless position. I’m sure he thinks when a head count is done, it’d seem equal.
These comedians need to be subjected to a psychiatric evaluation before they occupy office.
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by python1: 7:52am
S/East setting the pace since 0001 bc. They have set another pace with the "office of the commissioner of happiness". Now, Edo has followed with "special assistants on gender". Very good development
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by Bari22(m): 7:54am
j
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by Fxmanager(m): 8:02am
Okay.
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by LessNoise(m): 8:04am
These APC govs sef!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by proeast(m): 8:06am
There is something seriously wrong with APC and its members, starting from the dundee of daura down to the governors, they are all shades of stvpidity!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by OrestesDante(m): 8:15am
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by deco22(m): 8:16am
This people seem to be taking governance as a joke,atleast okorocha we know that one has a brain problem,you too want to join him...take ur time o.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by dodelight(m): 8:58am
But why are apc governors running mad these days? it seems the gods meant their party to be a joke that becomes stale by 2019
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by dodelight(m): 9:04am
proeast:Exactly!
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by hotboz: 2:19pm
These people are truly confused... 2019 loading. Even sarrki sef go vote out APC.
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by positivelord: 2:19pm
Rochas right now....NO BE ONLY ME DEY MAD
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by kay29000(m): 2:20pm
OK
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by Keneking: 2:20pm
No letter head, no signature on the press release
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by Fresia01(f): 2:21pm
I also need a portfolio in government.. Even if it's commisioner or special adviser on social media affairs
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by jrusky(m): 2:24pm
Oh Lord how come Edo people turned this stupid to be electing an imbeciles like Oshio...and Obaseki for goodness sake?
What kind of party is apc? Imo appointed commissioner of Happiness I never knew imo are saddist till okorocha proved it and it's same idiot that was using his state fund to build cultist statues around his capital. The kogi lunatic boy follows in rank and next by slowpoke looking Ortom and finally capped by hippo nose shape ugly beast called Obaseki all from same satanic party.
Edo people why?
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:26pm
When you think you have seen it all, another one will just come up.
It is well with our democracy.
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by irisola(f): 2:31pm
Dear all well meaning Nairalanders, my name is Oluwaseyi, I humbly appeal for financial assistance to help me complete my tuition.
I am a student of ECWA School of nursing Egbe. I wrote my last exams and RN qualifications exams last month.
Howbeit, my results will not be released to me because i still owe the school
Tuition : 154,000
Any assistance will be deeply appreciated.
Acct no: 3050406158
Name: Ilesanmi Oluwaseyi Funmi
Bank name: First bank.
Thanks
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by ohosi4real(m): 2:31pm
Apc governors are confused the only good one is Ambode others are mad and confuse
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by BruncleZuma: 2:33pm
Igbo smoking APC governors.
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by nkemdave(m): 2:34pm
positivelord:
|Re: Governor Obaseki Appoints 18 Special Assistants On Gender by talk2percy(m): 2:35pm
Shey na APC state be that Na them...
(0) (Reply)
Fight Against Aid To Nigeria / Pdp Governors’ Jonathan’s Carrot, A Bitter Pill For Nation’s Progress And Contin / Oroq Declared Winner Of The Nonillionaire Competition By Samklef!
Viewing this topic: Elruhamah, Hardlight(m), Supercoo, Lordspenzo(m), frankobaba(m), ENG1110, seunfape(m), nkemdave(m), Tobicrystal(m), shekauvsbuhari, guru03(m), aurxtino(m), lionel4mercy, iyilowo, Mrteju(m), stilldoingokay(f), IAMJojo(m), henryblaze25(m), greatdave(m), positivelord, ifyboy60(m), torres2, Kaymercury(m), Dohyn3(f), ayofe72(m), ChangetheChange, largeoseni(m), damoskiy(m), doyinbaby(f), CLASSMAN, tweegep(m) and 47 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12