Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize (2413 Views)

Apc Crisis: Oyegun Gets 14 Days Ultimatum / Militants Gives Fulani Herdsmen 14 Days To Vacate South East/south / Emi Systems Demands Apology From Buhari, Gives Seven Days Ultimatum (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ijaw Freedom Fighters give Edo Govt, Oba of Benin 21-day ultimatum to apologize to Ijaw nation







Ijaw Freedom Fighters in the six Niger Delta States on Thursday December issued a 21-one day ultimatum to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and Oba of Benin Kingdom to tender an unreserved apology to the Pere of Olodiama Kingdom as well as the entire Ijaw Nation for calling Olodiama Kingdom “Non-Existent Kingdom.”



The Ijaw Freedom Fighters handed down the ultimatum in a statement signed by Commander Keme Boudiwei and Commander Seimokoromor Anthony, after an emergency meeting in Rivers by its leaders from from Edo, Bayelsa, Edo, Ondo, Delta and Akwa-Ibom States.





The Ijaw Freedom Fighters also threatened to storm the Edo State Government House and the Palace of the Oba of Benin Kingdom if the duo failed to comply with the twenty one day ultimatum.



While noting that the Edo State Government did not include any traditional ruler from Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the recently constituted Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Ijaw Freedom Fighters stated that the Edo State Government had declared war on the entire Ijaw Nation.



The Ijaw Freedom Fighters also demanded that the Ijaw Traditional Rulers be included within the twenty one day ultimatum.



The Ijaw Freedom Fighters also warned oil companies and organizations operating within its territories to stop dealing with the Oba of Benin and Edo State Government with immediate effect stressing that,”failure to, will lead to disaster.”





“We demand all oil companies, organizations operating in Ijaw territories in Edo State to stop dealing with the Oba of Benin and Edo State Government with immediate effect. Failure to do that will lead to total disaster.



“We repeat, we are giving Edo State Government 21 days to correct all abnormalities or else we will mobilize all our members from the aforementioned states to storm the Edo State Government House and the Oba of Benin palace to make the state unbearable for you to govern.



“We call on President Buhari to call on Obaseki and the Oba to order before the expiration of the 21 days.



“Enough is enough. We are watching”, they said.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/12/08/ijaw-freedom-fighters-give-edo-govt-oba-benin-21-day-ultimatum-apologize-ijaw-nation/amp/

edo state governor is toying with ijaw, seems he wan them to bomb edo out of nigerian map 5 Likes

Hmm

I hope this can be settled amicably. Obaseki shouldn't have sided with the Binis. He is governor of Edo state not governor of Bini. 7 Likes

Useless ultimatum why are they giving 21 days ultimatum why not start their madness immediately. We are aware that Ijaw land starts and ends in Bayelsa any attempt by miscreants to disrupt the peace in Edo state they will be deal with. Niger Delta can longer tolerate ijaw madness again. 6 Likes

So another war is loading in the niger-delta. Buhari why?

We just wait 21 days and see what these ijaws are all about

Though I know too well how cheap talk is

Yo ijaws what date do I start counting from. 3 Likes

Okay.

limeta:

We just wait 21 days and see what these ijaws are all about

Though I know too well how cheap talk is

Yo ijaws what date do I start counting from.

ijaws will smoke binis out dat 4 sure. ijaws will smoke binis out dat 4 sure. 1 Like

Lajet:

Useless ultimatum why are they giving 21 days ultimatum why not start their madness immediately. We are aware that Ijaw land starts and ends in Bayelsa any attempt by miscreants to disrupt the peace in Edo state they will be deal with. Niger Delta can longer tolerate ijaw madness again. keep dreaming keep dreaming 3 Likes

Ijaws are the Fulanis of the South. I have known them to be troublesome since I was a kid. If they are not fighting govt., they are fight Itsekiri or other minority group or kidnapping expatriates. 3 Likes





dem feel say dem stubborn.. those guys will loyal dem..mean mean.. make ijaw deal with bini..dem feel say dem stubborn.. those guys will loyal dem..mean mean..

these people are stupid 21 days is too much. 3 days would have been better. Mtewwww 5 Likes

I repeat, the Ijaws should take note, bini kingdom is different from edo state, there is nothing like edo kingdom, bini kingdom is limited to edo south senatorial district, just so wen they start dealing with the binis. 1 Like

Hehehehehehe. They are hungry again. 1 Like

Why not make it seven days? Crase dey worry una... 1 Like

This Ijaw peoples has no work, I thinked they are joblessness.

Empty threats .

Hmm

Hmmmm?

=

This article does not state their grievances, it only states that they are demanding an apology...for what exactly?

driveiwe:

Hmmmm? waiting be Hmmm? waiting be Hmmm?

Our youth are lost.



No sense.

Stupid.

Extremely violent.

Tribalistic.

Poor.

Illiterate.

Scammers.

No ambition.

Not respect for human life.



They should give an ultimatum for job creation, police reforms, agricultural revolution, poverty reduction etc, etc... 1 Like

ok

Lajet:

Useless ultimatum why are they giving 21 days ultimatum why not start their madness immediately. We are aware that Ijaw land starts and ends in Bayelsa any attempt by miscreants to disrupt the peace in Edo state they will be deal with. Niger Delta can longer tolerate ijaw madness again.



If you have nothing to say shut your mouth



What is Niger Delta without the Ijaw man



Whether you accept or not Ijaw will and continue to be the heart of the Niger Delta If you have nothing to say shut your mouthWhat is Niger Delta without the Ijaw manWhether you accept or not Ijaw will and continue to be the heart of the Niger Delta

oikirodah:





“We repeat, we are giving Edo State Government 21 days to correct all abnormalities or else we will mobilize all our members from the aforementioned states to storm the Edo State Government House and the Oba of Benin palace to make the state unbearable for you to govern. This statement can be considered as an act of terrorism This statement can be considered as an act of terrorism 1 Like

This is what happens when you are busy rewriting history and sponsoring propaganda on another person’s land. Meanwhile others are planning on how to take your own. Case of eyeing another man’s farm when your laborer is planning your death. Anyway, Ijaw people should respect themselves.