|Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by oikirodah(m): 8:50am
Ijaw Freedom Fighters give Edo Govt, Oba of Benin 21-day ultimatum to apologize to Ijaw nation
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/12/08/ijaw-freedom-fighters-give-edo-govt-oba-benin-21-day-ultimatum-apologize-ijaw-nation/amp/
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by ruggedised: 8:53am
edo state governor is toying with ijaw, seems he wan them to bomb edo out of nigerian map
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by marshalldgreat: 8:54am
Hmm
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by dukie25: 8:55am
I hope this can be settled amicably. Obaseki shouldn't have sided with the Binis. He is governor of Edo state not governor of Bini.
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by Lajet: 8:55am
Useless ultimatum why are they giving 21 days ultimatum why not start their madness immediately. We are aware that Ijaw land starts and ends in Bayelsa any attempt by miscreants to disrupt the peace in Edo state they will be deal with. Niger Delta can longer tolerate ijaw madness again.
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by itchie: 9:04am
So another war is loading in the niger-delta. Buhari why?
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by limeta(f): 9:07am
We just wait 21 days and see what these ijaws are all about
Though I know too well how cheap talk is
Yo ijaws what date do I start counting from.
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by Fxmanager(m): 9:20am
Okay.
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by Jesse01(m): 9:21am
limeta:ijaws will smoke binis out dat 4 sure.
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by Jesse01(m): 9:21am
Lajet:keep dreaming
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by DoTheNeedful: 9:23am
Ijaws are the Fulanis of the South. I have known them to be troublesome since I was a kid. If they are not fighting govt., they are fight Itsekiri or other minority group or kidnapping expatriates.
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by bounty007(m): 9:25am
make ijaw deal with bini..
dem feel say dem stubborn.. those guys will loyal dem..mean mean..
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by erunz(m): 9:43am
these people are stupid 21 days is too much. 3 days would have been better. Mtewwww
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by pedrilo: 9:51am
I repeat, the Ijaws should take note, bini kingdom is different from edo state, there is nothing like edo kingdom, bini kingdom is limited to edo south senatorial district, just so wen they start dealing with the binis.
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by osazeeblue01: 10:00am
Hehehehehehe. They are hungry again.
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by kevoh(m): 10:51am
Why not make it seven days? Crase dey worry una...
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by RIPEnglish: 11:18am
This Ijaw peoples has no work, I thinked they are joblessness.
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by bright007(f): 11:19am
Empty threats .
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by kay29000(m): 11:19am
Hmm
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by driveiwe(m): 11:19am
Hmmmm?
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by Kendroid: 11:19am
=
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by Kobicove(m): 11:21am
This article does not state their grievances, it only states that they are demanding an apology...for what exactly?
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by Menoez: 11:21am
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by dremsin: 11:21am
Fxmanager:
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by Ojuororun: 11:21am
driveiwe:waiting be Hmmm?
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by Einl(m): 11:21am
Our youth are lost.
No sense.
Stupid.
Extremely violent.
Tribalistic.
Poor.
Illiterate.
Scammers.
No ambition.
Not respect for human life.
They should give an ultimatum for job creation, police reforms, agricultural revolution, poverty reduction etc, etc...
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by sammyj: 11:22am
ok
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by davibid: 11:22am
Lajet:
If you have nothing to say shut your mouth
What is Niger Delta without the Ijaw man
Whether you accept or not Ijaw will and continue to be the heart of the Niger Delta
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by spartan117(m): 11:22am
oikirodah:This statement can be considered as an act of terrorism
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by baby124: 11:23am
This is what happens when you are busy rewriting history and sponsoring propaganda on another person’s land. Meanwhile others are planning on how to take your own. Case of eyeing another man’s farm when your laborer is planning your death. Anyway, Ijaw people should respect themselves.
|Re: Ijaw Freedom Fighters Give Obaseki & Oba Of Benin 21 Days Ultimatum To Apologize by YoungMILITANT: 11:23am
APC- All Poverty-personified congress member on their way.
