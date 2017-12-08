₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,621 members, 3,957,830 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 11:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Aigbe And Son Share A Kiss As They Light Up Their Christmas Tree (433 Views)
Tonto Dikeh And Her Son Decorate Their Christmas Tree At Home (Photos) / Mercy Aigbe And Her Kids Michelle And Juwon Slay In Same Native Wear / Mercy Aigbe And Daughter In Matching Outfit (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mercy Aigbe And Son Share A Kiss As They Light Up Their Christmas Tree by FlirtyKaren(f): 8:58am
Christmas is already weeks away, and Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe and her son, Juwon seem to be in a joyous mood already as they light up their Christmas tree.
Here are their photos below;
https://www.lailasblog.com/mercy-aigbe-son-share-kiss-light-christmas-tree/
Lalasticlala
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Son Share A Kiss As They Light Up Their Christmas Tree by itspzpics(m): 9:14am
OK nah
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Son Share A Kiss As They Light Up Their Christmas Tree by Diasyluv(f): 11:33am
Okay
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Son Share A Kiss As They Light Up Their Christmas Tree by fuckerstard: 11:33am
Oh nice
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Son Share A Kiss As They Light Up Their Christmas Tree by Ericaikince(m): 11:33am
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Son Share A Kiss As They Light Up Their Christmas Tree by Terminator1234g: 11:33am
Sorry I've got to say this here that; Nigerian Christians are part of the most hateful people on this planet. From bastards like fani kayode to useless people following his steps. These people are the problem of NIGERIA. They hate people of other faiths and even hate themselves that attend other congregations, just imagine that. I wonder what the pastors tell them in church. This is jus some of them not all tho.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Son Share A Kiss As They Light Up Their Christmas Tree by kay29000(m): 11:33am
Okay
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Son Share A Kiss As They Light Up Their Christmas Tree by Elnino4ladies: 11:33am
Must she kiss him?
(0) (Reply)
The Hottest Celeb In Town / 2face, Naeto C, Banky W, Mo’cheddah, M.i. At The 2010 Channel O Music Awards / Pictures: Monalisa, Uche Jombo, Desmond Elliot At The Nollywood Road Show In Kenya
Viewing this topic: ivolt, aizakun(m), dad007(m), fuckerstard, Diasyluv(f), Omolaraolorunda(f), happymummy(f), Simongabriel(m), bonga1012, shypo(m), Boyeseth(m), princepet, hypergig(m), Agadsman(m), tunbosun002(f), Cyrooney, Tyche(m), PetrePan(m), Vernor(m), mannycrown, Elnino4ladies, Deejayrhymes, Terminator1234g, solelymade, pstboi, telecomtaio1, adekanmbi1986(m), BROexcel, nnekaike, emailaddy, Finegirl23 and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16