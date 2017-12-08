₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by morereb10: 12:35pm
So the impunity has reached the officers of Federal Read Safety Commission, FRSC right? How can a sane person act the way Nigeria forces are acting? What are even the standard of recruitment of this officer into various government parastatals?
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by kingxsamz(m): 12:36pm
Smh
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by Keneking: 12:37pm
Source
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by StainlessH(m): 12:38pm
Should we all agree Nigeria is a Zoo?
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by Zaikon(m): 12:40pm
What if these people are equipt with rifles...
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by Yeligray(m): 12:41pm
StainlessH:A zoo which is your habitat
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by kingxsamz(m): 12:44pm
StainlessH:
and you're an animal
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by fuckingAyaya(m): 12:44pm
When Nnamdi Kanu said Nigeria uniform men are animals some taught it's a lie
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by chinjo(m): 12:46pm
OP pls get your facts right before jumping into conclusion. The lady in question (in red top) is a staff of FRSC. In fact, she is the Sector Legal Officer of FRSC Adamawa. She was flagged down by officers of FRSC while travelling along Jalingo-Wukari road with her mother. Instead of identifying herself as one of them and appreciating the work the boys were doing on a sunny afternoon, she came down and started heaping insults on them as to why they should stop her. In the process of the argument, she slapped one of them and that was how the problem started. She will definitely be sanctioned for unruly behaviour and inciting violence while the officer concerned will be sanctioned for incivility to members of the public. You can even see her mother slapping an officer. She is a disgrace to FRSC and the legal profession. I have the video clip
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by Kokolet11: 12:48pm
That is good for the woman,some women are so insulting for my liking.if you are in that guy shoe you will understand.
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by morereb10: 12:52pm
Keneking:
look for the source well well u hear, anu
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by deco22(m): 1:03pm
The way the woman is shouting,i think she might be at fault.
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by SurefireFashion: 1:07pm
so unusual from frsc
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by princeade86(m): 1:14pm
all the people in Nigeria forces are animals. they lack training. they behave as if they don't go to sch
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by orisa37: 1:37pm
Federal Read Safety Commission, FRSC should be withdrawn from our street. They are no longer required. They don't have the Powers they now arrogate to themselves. They are paid fully from the Tax payers' money. Yet they have a Monopoly to issue Drivers' licence and to charge motorists for all sorts of actions of the motorists. They charge for not providing safety belts for passengers in your vehicle, speed limit device other than speedometer and, now whenever they fancy, they just beat you up irrespective of sex and age. They have become Federal Road Service Criminals. Take them off Road and let there be unimpeded free flow of economic activities and social movements.
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by otokx(m): 1:44pm
FRSC does a lot of good work in Nigeria, we should be careful not to get carried away by a few misrepresentation of events.
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by TheTrueSeeker: 1:58pm
chinjo:
If you have a different video from what we are watching here why don't you kindly put it up....!!!
From what I'm seeing here the men of the FRSC are very wrong including the ones holding off the lady..!!
I pray they get dismissed and sanctioned asap
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g84aR-ph6Us
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by eagleeye2: 2:23pm
Is this not the organization that wants gun to be issued to them?
SmH
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by Ericaikince(m): 4:03pm
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by desreek9(f): 4:04pm
This is how you know a wife beater or potential wife beater
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by Ruggedfitness: 4:04pm
So the impunity has reached the officers of Federal Read Safety Commission, FRSC right? How can a sane person act the way Nigeria forces are acting? What are even the standard of recruitment of this officer into various government parastatals?
Nigerians let me tell you the truth, the reason why SARS, FRSC and NPF beat up and threaten everyday citizens is because we don't know our rights as Citizens, this is called assault and is punishable by law, you can even have a restraining order against that officer, but sadly most Nigerians simply go to school so that they can stop calling them illiterates and not because they want to be educated.
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by Olalekanbanky1(m): 4:05pm
This guy Bleep up sha. No matter what she must have done to u, this act shudnt have come from u as an officer on duty. Road safety officer for that matter
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by massinola(m): 4:05pm
Nigeria is really coursed with all her security departments. We are still on the SARS matter, now see these ones. Haba!!!! Where did we offend God? Bad leaders, bad everything.
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by Colybaly: 4:05pm
#EndFRSC
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by Uyi168(m): 4:06pm
StainlessH:,Or a jungle..
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by SAMBARRY: 4:06pm
Is this a man or the lowest of African apes?
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by RIPEnglish: 4:06pm
She deserve it from in the video.
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by EvilMetahuman: 4:06pm
But the woman was the one attacking mostly.
Seriously, as much as I hate all law enforcement agents in the country, that woman attacked first. Plus he didn't really hit as he was held back.
Abeg make them go settle am amicably jare.
Women can sometimes frustrate someone's life.
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by IMASTEX: 4:06pm
Very unprofessional.
Though, the chances of sacking that guy is %99. FRSC is one of the government body still having discipline.
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by kay29000(m): 4:07pm
Someone explained what really happened above... That the woman slapped one of them first cos she is an FRSC officer herself and she didn't expect them to stop her (abuse of power). But even at that, the guy didn't have to be fighting her on the road like that.
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by blackboy2star(m): 4:10pm
Baba Alaadura Better channel your prayers for your betterment
TheTrueSeeker:
|Re: Video Of FRSC Officer Beating A Lady On The Road Goes Viral by wiloy2k8(m): 4:10pm
She slapped first . She needs real beating
