So the impunity has reached the officers of Federal Read Safety Commission, FRSC right? How can a sane person act the way Nigeria forces are acting? What are even the standard of recruitment of this officer into various government parastatals?



The video below is making round the internet. It shows an FRSC official beating a woman, after having a heated argument. She was also seen trying to hit him as the second officer dragged him back. The location of the altercation is yet to be ascertained.



See footage below...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g84aR-ph6Us

Smh

Should we all agree Nigeria is a Zoo? 20 Likes 1 Share

What if these people are equipt with rifles... 5 Likes

Should we all agree Nigeria is a Zoo? A zoo which is your habitat A zoo which is your habitat 21 Likes 1 Share

Should we all agree Nigeria is a Zoo?

and you're an animal 29 Likes 2 Shares

When Nnamdi Kanu said Nigeria uniform men are animals some taught it's a lie 5 Likes 1 Share

OP pls get your facts right before jumping into conclusion. The lady in question (in red top) is a staff of FRSC. In fact, she is the Sector Legal Officer of FRSC Adamawa. She was flagged down by officers of FRSC while travelling along Jalingo-Wukari road with her mother. Instead of identifying herself as one of them and appreciating the work the boys were doing on a sunny afternoon, she came down and started heaping insults on them as to why they should stop her. In the process of the argument, she slapped one of them and that was how the problem started. She will definitely be sanctioned for unruly behaviour and inciting violence while the officer concerned will be sanctioned for incivility to members of the public. You can even see her mother slapping an officer. She is a disgrace to FRSC and the legal profession. I have the video clip 69 Likes 5 Shares

That is good for the woman,some women are so insulting for my liking.if you are in that guy shoe you will understand.

The way the woman is shouting,i think she might be at fault.

so unusual from frsc 1 Like

all the people in Nigeria forces are animals. they lack training. they behave as if they don't go to sch 4 Likes

Federal Read Safety Commission, FRSC should be withdrawn from our street. They are no longer required. They don't have the Powers they now arrogate to themselves. They are paid fully from the Tax payers' money. Yet they have a Monopoly to issue Drivers' licence and to charge motorists for all sorts of actions of the motorists. They charge for not providing safety belts for passengers in your vehicle, speed limit device other than speedometer and, now whenever they fancy, they just beat you up irrespective of sex and age. They have become Federal Road Service Criminals. Take them off Road and let there be unimpeded free flow of economic activities and social movements. 4 Likes

FRSC does a lot of good work in Nigeria, we should be careful not to get carried away by a few misrepresentation of events. 2 Likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g84aR-ph6Us 9 Likes

Is this not the organization that wants gun to be issued to them?

SmH 1 Like 1 Share

This is how you know a wife beater or potential wife beater 1 Like

So the impunity has reached the officers of Federal Read Safety Commission, FRSC right? How can a sane person act the way Nigeria forces are acting? What are even the standard of recruitment of this officer into various government parastatals?

Nigerians let me tell you the truth, the reason why SARS, FRSC and NPF beat up and threaten everyday citizens is because we don't know our rights as Citizens, this is called assault and is punishable by law, you can even have a restraining order against that officer, but sadly most Nigerians simply go to school so that they can stop calling them illiterates and not because they want to be educated.



This guy Bleep up sha. No matter what she must have done to u, this act shudnt have come from u as an officer on duty. Road safety officer for that matter 1 Like

Nigeria is really coursed with all her security departments. We are still on the SARS matter, now see these ones. Haba!!!! Where did we offend God? Bad leaders, bad everything.

#EndFRSC 1 Like 1 Share

Is this a man or the lowest of African apes? 1 Like

She deserve it from in the video.

But the woman was the one attacking mostly.





Seriously, as much as I hate all law enforcement agents in the country, that woman attacked first. Plus he didn't really hit as he was held back.



Abeg make them go settle am amicably jare.



Women can sometimes frustrate someone's life. 6 Likes

Very unprofessional.

Though, the chances of sacking that guy is %99. FRSC is one of the government body still having discipline. 1 Like

Someone explained what really happened above... That the woman slapped one of them first cos she is an FRSC officer herself and she didn't expect them to stop her (abuse of power). But even at that, the guy didn't have to be fighting her on the road like that. 1 Like

Better channel your prayers for your betterment



